T-Mobile celebrates 5G network expansion by releasing custom branded 5Gin and 5Ginger Beer

T-Mobile

T-Mobile on Wednesday announced its extended range 5G network now covers 300 million people, a milestone the Uncarrier had originally announced it would complete by the end of 2021. T-Mobile also revealed that its ultra capacity 5G network now covers 150 million people, and has plans to cover 200 million people by the end of the year.

According to T-Mobile, its ultra capacity network has an average speed of 325 Mbps, with peak speeds up to 1 Gbps. The carrier didn't specify the average and peak speeds of its extended range network.

To celebrate the rapid expansion of its network, T-Mobile partnered with Heritage Distilling Company and Jones Soda Company to release what the company is calling 5Gin and 5Ginger Beer, respectively.

Fans of gin can snag a $30 bottle of 5Gin, not including shipping. Of course, whether or not liquor can be shipped to where you live will depend on local laws.

A six-pack of 5Ginger Beer will set you back $10 and is available to ship everywhere.

You can place your order for either 5G drink by visiting t-mobile5gin.com starting tomorrow, June 24, at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET. T-Mobile warns that quantities of either beverage are limited, so if you're keen to get your hands on a new bottle of gin, you better act fast.

T-Mobile sent me a cocktail kit with a bottle of 5Gin, some ingredients like bitters, and a few recipes to try. However, I haven't had a chance to try it yet.

If nothing else, it's a clever way for T-Mobile to celebrate its continued network growth in the ever-competitive wireless carrier market.