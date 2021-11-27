Take 70% off thousands of online tech courses for Black Friday

StackCommerce

If you've been searching for jobs at all this past decade, you know that a majority of them are in the tech sector. These in-demand positions are flexible, high-paying, and perfectly suited for the modern remote worker. All you need is a laptop, the right skills, and the certifications that can prove that to your employer.

That's good news for job hunters from any walk of life, because not only can you do these jobs online — you can learn them online as well.

This package of e-learning services gives you access to literally thousands of tech courses taught by skilled IT professionals, and you'll even get one of the top-rated VPNs thrown in for free. These services were already sale priced in the bundle, but you can get them for an extra 70% off for a limited time.

No matter what corner of the tech sector you're hoping to get into, there is more than enough education here to get you started. First and foremost, you get access to StackSkills Unlimited, where you can learn from courses on over 1,000 topics. You can find classes on software development, fintech, management, online marketing, and more. The bundle also includes a lifetime membership to Infosec4TC, whose courses focus on cybersecurity and "white hat" hacking. As if that weren't enough, you also get a lifetime membership to Stone River eLearning and their own library of programming and design classes — all completely up-to-date and available anytime.

That's on top of a subscription to VPN Unlimited, which will keep your devices safe while you're doing your course work online. It's all already on sale for $125, but for a limited time you can take an extra 70% off that price by using the coupon code BFSAVE70. That gets you the entire Black Friday Mega Lifetime Bundle for $37.50.