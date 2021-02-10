Talend shares surge as Q4 revenue and profit beat, Q1 revenue view also higher

Data transformation specialists Talend this afternoon reported Q4 revenue and profit that topped analysts' expectations, and forecast this quarter's sales higher as well.

The report sent Talend shares surging by over 16% in late trading.

Chief executive Christal Bemont called the quarter "strong," noting that the company's annualized recurring revenue specifically from cloud-based software more than doubled, year over year, to $108.5 million, higher than the company expected.

Said Bemont,

Our results are a reflection of our team's continual execution on the go-to-market initiatives which I laid out one year ago. We continued to advance Talend's position as a strategic business partner by providing our customers with trusted data they can run their businesses on. In 2020 we had tremendous success against the goals we laid out, and we believe we have laid the foundation for the next phase in our transformation to a high-growth cloud company.

Revenue in the three months ended in December rose 18%, year over year, to $79 million, yielding a net loss of 10 cents, excluding some costs.

Analysts had been modeling $74.9 million in revenue and a net loss of 30 cents a share.

Talend's recurring revenue, on an annualized basis, rose even faster, to 19%, to $289 million.

For the current quarter, the company expects revenue in a range of $77.5 million to $78.5 million. That compares to consensus for $76.7 million.

However, the company sees a deeper-than-expected net loss, 24 cents to 27 cents, versus the average estimate for a 21-cent loss per share.