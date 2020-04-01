Technology writer and editor Jack Schofield dies at 72

Technology writer Jack Schofield, who chronicled the development of the industry from its early days, has died at the age of 72.
Jack edited a number of photography titles through the 1970s and then edited Practical Computing, one of the first titles to focus on the new world of technology.
He started writing for The Guardian in 1983, before joining the paper to launch Computer Guardian. Later, this section launched the Guardian's first website and, in 2001, its first real blog. He also wrote the 'Ask Jack' tech advice column from 2000 onwards.
The Guardian's editor-in-chief, Katharine Viner, said: "Jack Schofield was one of the first true technology and computing experts in British journalism."
From 2010 he was a contributor to ZDNet, writing about everything from big tech companies to broadband and the innovations that caught his eye.
Jack's deep knowledge about the technology industry informed his smart analysis of the successes and failures of the tech giants. He always wrote in a way that could make the most complex concepts easy to understand by everyone.
He was always generous in his advice to writers, and it was always a pleasure to see him pitch in when the reporters were discussing a story or concept over email. His wisdom and his kindness will be missed by all.
Jack leaves behind his wife, Rosalind, and son, James Alexander, 34. Rest in peace, Jack.
Former ZDNet editor Rupert Goodwins writes:
Jack Schofield was one of the great names of UK tech journalism, who along with the likes of Guy Kewney brought life and personality to the unnervingly alien world of early personal computing. I first encountered him when I was still at school, dashing out to the newsagent every month to read his thoughts on Apples, Commodores and Sinclairs. In print, he combined an obvious ease with the subject matter with good humour and wry communicability.
Not long after I moved to London, I started writing myself and met him, almost certainly in a pub after the launch of some gadget, and found he was all those things and more in the flesh. Jovial, endlessly amiable, understated and one of the people for whom pipe-smoking was invented, he took a punt on me and gave me my first commission for The Guardian, whose tech pages he had turned into a must-read. His support and patronage in my early career were invaluable, and earning his respect was one of the most important steps in realising that I might be able to do this after all.
Although our professional relationship waxed and waned thereafter, he always forgave me my shortcomings and remained one of the people I was most glad to know. An encounter with Jack always left you happier than you were, and it is very sad that his smoke-wreathed smile and pungent insights are now memories alone.
Join Discussion