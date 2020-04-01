Technology writer and editor Jack Schofield dies at 72

Technology writer Jack Schofield, who chronicled the development of the industry from its early days, has died at the age of 72.

Jack edited a number of photography titles through the 1970s and then edited Practical Computing, one of the first titles to focus on the new world of technology.

He started writing for The Guardian in 1983, before joining the paper to launch Computer Guardian. Later, this section launched the Guardian's first website and, in 2001, its first real blog. He also wrote the 'Ask Jack' tech advice column from 2000 onwards.

The Guardian's editor-in-chief, Katharine Viner, said: "Jack Schofield was one of the first true technology and computing experts in British journalism."

From 2010 he was a contributor to ZDNet, writing about everything from big tech companies to broadband and the innovations that caught his eye.

Jack's deep knowledge about the technology industry informed his smart analysis of the successes and failures of the tech giants. He always wrote in a way that could make the most complex concepts easy to understand by everyone.

He was always generous in his advice to writers, and it was always a pleasure to see him pitch in when the reporters were discussing a story or concept over email. His wisdom and his kindness will be missed by all.

Jack leaves behind his wife, Rosalind, and son, James Alexander, 34. Rest in peace, Jack.

Former ZDNet editor Rupert Goodwins writes: