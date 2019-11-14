The $15 accessory every MacBook owner needs

Got your eye on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro? Or maybe you already have a MacBook or MacBook Pro that's serving you well. Of maybe you aren't a macOS user and instead have a Windows 10 or even Linux laptop.

No matter what platform your run, if you own a USB-C laptop, you need to buy this cheap $15 accessory. Why? Because it could save your laptop.

Must read: Volta XL: A cable that can stop you destroying your precious MacBook

So, what is this accessory? It's a 20-pin USB-C magnetic breakaway connector (I've included a link to an eBay listing, but there are many more, just make sure that you get the 20-pin variety) that acts like the old MagSafe connector.

The connector is a standard USB-C type connector that is attached to a dongle using a magnet. The magnet is strong enough to keep the connector together but will allow the connector to separate if the cable is given a tug that is strong enough to take the laptop on a journey groundwards.

The connector is rated for 100W (20V/5A) power transfer, which is what I use if for, but it is also good for data and can support a throughput of 10Gbps, and can support 4K@30Hz video output.

Usage is simple -- plug the USB-C connector into the laptop, and connect your USB-C charge cable to the breakaway part of the assembly, and you are ready to go.

Given the price of high-end USB-C laptops, $15 is a small price to pay for a little insurance against dragging the laptop to the floor via the cable.

