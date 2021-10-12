The $199 Nokia G300 is HMD Global's cheapest 5G phone yet

Image: Nokia

Starting next week, Tracfone and Straight Talk Wireless will have a very affordable 5G option. In fact, it's HMD Global's most affordable 5G phone yet. The Nokia G300 will cost $199, and despite the low price tag, it's not entirely devoid of meaningful features.

For starters, it has a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600. There's what Nokia is calling a v-notch at the top of the screen where the 8MP front-facing camera is found. On the back of the phone is a 16MP main camera, a 5MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth camera.

Inside the G300 are a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage. A MicroSD card slot will allow you to add up to 1TB of additional storage.

As for 5G support, you'll be able to connect to a Sub6 network. That's not near as fast as a mmWave network, but it should provide a more reliable and sometimes faster cellular data connection.

There's a 3.5mm headphone jack that doubles as an antenna for the built-in FM tuner.

The Nokia G300 comes with Android 11 out of the box, and Nokia is promising up to two days of battery life on a single charge.

You can buy the Nokia G300 on Tuesday, Oct. 19, for $199 from Tracfone and Straight Talk Wireless.