The 23 best holiday Dell deals at Best Buy, Amazon, Newegg, and more
Dell is one of the most reliable tech brands out there. From the Inspiron laptops to the FreeSync monitor, a Dell device is synonymous with durability and innovation. And because many stores are holding their holiday sales throughout December, it's a great time to shop for new Dell tech.
If you're shopping for a great deal on tech for this holiday season, ZDNET is tracking these sales on Dell tech and updating this list to round up the best discounts available as they appear so you can get the most bang for your buck.
Best Dell holiday deals
- Dell XPS 13 9310 13.4-inch touch laptop for $1,071 (save $429)
- Dell Vostro 3810 Intel i9 desktop for $1,250 (save $350)
- Dell Optiplex 7080 Intel i5 for $520 (save $179)
- Dell OptiPlex 3000 Desktop for $1,200 (save $440)
- Dell 34-inch curved gaming monitor for $420 (save $70)
- Dell WD15 Monitor Dock for $85 (save $115)
- Dell 27-inch 4K FreeSync monitor for $297 (save $33)
More Dell holiday deals
- Current price: $359
- Original price: $530
This 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron laptop is the perfect low-maintenance computer for everyday use. It has 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and an Intel Core i3 powering it. Its thin build ensures it slides easily into your bag for transport, and it features a lift hinge that raises it to an ergonomic angle, built for writers and students.
- Current price: $858
- Original price: $1,269
This 32% discount is for the latest generation Business Inspiron Dell laptop. Also, at 15.6 inches, this has an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. This laptop is made for the power user, complete with Wi-Fi 6 support and Windows 11 Pro.
- Current price: $95
- Original price: $170
This Dell docking station is a steal at only $90 and a great fit whether you're constantly on the go or want to expand your hybrid work productivity. It features two USB 2.0 Type A ports, three USB 3.0 ports, one headphone jack, one RJ-45 port, one DisplayPort, and two HDMI ports. The latter two make it possible for the D3100 to support a triple monitor setup.
- Current price: $250
- Original price: $300
This holiday deal is for the S2722DGM Curved FreeSync gaming monitor, available for $250. It supports DisplayPort to enjoy the smoothest gaming experience this monitor can offer with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. At a curved 27 inches of a 2560-by-1440-resolution display area, you can enjoy an immersive experience with crisp details.
- Current price: $2,300
- Original price: $2,800
The Alienware Aurora R15 is a desktop computer built to meet the needs of the most high-maintenance gamers. With a robust Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, this computer is anything but basic. These features guarantee quick access to any gamer's preferred games, productivity tools, applications, and favorite media, all backed by Windows 11 Home.
Best Dell laptop holiday deals
- Dell G15 gaming laptop: $950 (save $200)
- Alienware X16 R1: $2,600 (save $650)
- Dell Latitude 3140: $339 (save $80)
- Dell Inspiron 5635: $836 (save $163)
- Dell Inspiron 16 Plus: $1,100 (save $350)
Best Dell desktop holiday deals
- Alienware Aurora R15: $2,800 (save $350)
- Alienware Aurora R10: $1,480 (save $1,020)
- Dell OptiPlex 7010: $699 (save $300)
Best Dell monitor holiday deals
- Dell S2721HS 27-inch monitor: $196 (save $24)
- Dell SE2422HX 24-inch monitor: $100 (save $30)
- Dell 32-inch 4K monitor: $295 (save $70)
