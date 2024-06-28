'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
These are the top 25 products ZDNET readers bought in June 2024
With summer well underway, many retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon are celebrating the sunny season with serious sales. With Amazon Prime Day approaching, there's no better time to start thinking about products you'd like to snatch up.
Also: The best early Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals
But no matter the time of year, ZDNET's team of expert product testers and editors search through all of the best products and deals coming and going to help you find the best value on all the products you wanted (and those you didn't know you needed). Now, we've gotten some data that shows what items ZDNET readers purchased the most during the month of June.
Also: Samsung's $99 Galaxy Watch is the best WearOS deal right now - here's how to qualify
Our team has collected the top-selling products across different retailers this past month. The following are listed in order of units sold through the links clicked from ZDNET stories. (A note: Your privacy is protected -- we only have access to aggregate data from our user base, and there is no way for us to identify the purchases of individual people.)
These are the top 25 products ZDNET readers purchased during the month of June -- and some of these great buys are still on sale.
Also: Samsung will offer up to $1,500 off Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 - here's how it'll likely work
The top 25 products ZDNET readers bought in June 2024
- Ultrahuman Ring Air: $349 at Amazon
- Soundcore by Anker Sleep A20 Earbuds: $150 at Amazon
- FITVII Fitness Tracker smartwatch: $44 at Amazon
- Spigen Tempered Glass iPhone Screen Protector: $18 (save $17 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: (Buy one get one free, or save up to $250 with a trade-in) (This deal is expired, but right now you can buy a Samsung Watch 6 and save $130 on a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro)
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (512GB, Titanium Gray): $1,420 at Samsung
- JMDHKK Anti Spy Hidden Camera Detector: $50 on Amazon
- Perytong Sleep Headphones: $20 at Amazon
- Anker 622 Magnetic Battery Pack: $45 (save $35 at Amazon)
- LC-dolida Sleep Headphones and Mask: $29 at Amazon
- Anker Powercore Redux 10,000mAh Power Bank: $35 on Amazon
- Shockz OpenRun Pro Bone Conduction Headphones: $180 at Amazon
- Jiobit Smart Tag: $130 at Amazon
- Lifegoo Mini Electric Screwdriver: $42 on Amazon
- Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop: $900 (save $99 at Best Buy)
- Bose QuietComfort II Wireless Earbuds: $179 (save $100 at Amazon)
- RingConn Smart Ring: $259 (save $20 at RingConn)
- Energizer Ultimate e2 1.5 Volt AA Lithium Battery (4-Pack): $14 on Amazon
- Torras Diamond Shield iPhone Screen Protector: $26 at Amazon
- Leatherman Free P4 Multitool: $150 on Amazon
- Nothing Phone 2: $549 (save $150 at Nothing)
- NordVPN: $3.39/month (save up to 72% on 2 year plans at Nord)
- Auskang Portable Charger 5000mAh Power Bank: $21 at Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) (Renwed): $166 (save $84 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro Titanium Smartwatch 45mm LTE: $330 (save $120 at Samsung or Best Buy)
For more, check out the best Amazon deals you can shop right now.