'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The $59 Google Pixel Buds deal is still available on Black Friday weekend, and they sound great
With Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there are plenty of amazing deals on headphones that are perfect for everyone on your shopping list this season. A standout amongst the crowd? Google's budget-friendly Pixel Buds A-Series, which are getting a 40% discount.
Also: The best Black Friday deals still available
At Amazon and Best Buy, the Pixel Buds A-Series are $40 off for Black Friday, which brings their price down from $99.99 to $59.99. That's one of the best prices we've seen for this version of Google's Pixel Buds, and it makes them an even better value for Android users.
Review: Google Pixel Buds A-Series review: Affordable, secure, and optimized for Android
As a refresher, the Pixel Buds A-Series were originally released in June of 2021 as the first budget entry in Google's earbud lineup. They dropped a few key features like active noise cancellation and transparency mode to drive the cost down, and the result was a pair of buds that are perfectly capable for casual listeners.
Audio quality is surprisingly solid on the A-Series, as is the fit in your ears and touch controls on either bud. They sport an IPX4 splash resistance rating so they're safe against sweat, and battery life can get you through a full day, albeit with not much room to spare. And while there's no wireless charging, at least you've got a handy USB-C port on the bottom to charge back up.
The Pixel Buds A-Series also come with all the Google features you'd expect like Fast Pair, Google Assistant integration, and Find My Device support. This makes them ideal for Android users who need a good pair of reliable earbuds to toss in their bag.
This is definitely one of the best deals we've seen for a pair of earbuds this Black Friday, so if you think the Pixel Buds A-Series would make an ideal gift for someone you know, you might want to pick them up soon–they could disappear pretty quickly.