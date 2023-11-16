'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 6 best early Black Friday 2023 Chromebook deals
The Chromebook was introduced a little over a decade ago, and while they've become the laptop of choice for schools, they've also carved out a niche as an affordable, functional laptop for work and your typical browsing and streaming. Chromebooks run on a streamlined operating system that not only makes for fast performance, but also makes things easy to use.
If you're looking for a fast, reliable, user-friendly laptop, Black Friday is a great time to find a deal on a Chromebook. Here's a look at the very best early Black Friday Chromebook sales, which can save you up to $320 on these already-affordable devices.
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus: $200 (save $90 at Amazon)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus: $200 (save $70 at Best Buy)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 514 $268 (save $281 at Best Buy)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus: $379 (save $120 at Best Buy)
- Asus 12-inch Chromebook CX1: $190 (save $40 at Amazon)
- Asus 17-inch Chromebook: $300 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- HP CHromebook X360 $271 (save $58 at Walmart)
- Asus 17-inch Chromebook: $288 (save $101 at Best Buy)
- Acer Chromebook 315: $179 (save $89 at Best Buy)
- Acer Chromebook 315: $271 (save $58 at Best Buy)
- Current price: $200
- Original price: $290
At just over 3 pounds, this incredibly light and thin Chromebook is perfect for users on the go. It has an all-day battery life to take you from work or school to home and a micro-edge, anti-glare screen perfect for all your streaming and entertainment. With 64 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM, you'll have fast performance for all your computing needs.
Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook
Save $170
- Current price: $149
- Original price: $319
If you're looking for a laptop that balances work or school and play, the Slim 3 Chromebook from Lenovo is a fantastic choice. The batter life is over 13 hours, it has a built-in media reader for photo transfer, and its 64 GBs of RAM is enough storage for most cases. At less than 3 pounds, this is a very lightweight machine, making it perfect for portability.
- Current price: $190
- Original price: $230
The CX1 Chromebook from Asus is pretty standard on most of its specs, but it has 64 gigabytes of storage, more than normal for these devices. The battery life is designed to last up to 12 hours on a single charge, and is built to military standards for top-notch toughness. The 180° lay-flat hinge lets you lay it completely flat on a table to share, and it's very lightweight, meaning it's easy to carry whereever you need it.
- Current price: $139
- Original price: $299
If you're looking for a basic Chromebook that's good for light use, this is a fantastic option. The 4 GBs of RAM and 64 GB of storage are good for casual gaming, entertainment, and most online tasks. With a 10 hour battery life, this Chromebook will last most of the day, and a lightning quick boot time means you'll get started as soon as possible.
- Current price: $271
- Original price: $329
The X360 Chromebook from HP is unique in that, as the name implies, it has a 360-degree hings that lets you spin it to any orientation. It has a 13 hour battery life, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, meaning it can handle most basic tasks. If you're looking for a versatile Chromebook that's good for entertaiment, work, and school, make this your pick.
- Current price: $179
- Original price: $269
With a 12.5 hour battery life, the Acer Chromebook 314 is enough to handle school, work, and entertainment all in the same day. 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage means this machine will be able to handle almost any online task, and its 14-inch screen is specifically designed to work in bright conditions. This is one of the better options at the under $200 price point.
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday is always the Friday after Thanksgiving. Given that Thanksgiving 2023 falls on Thursday, November 23, Black Friday 2023 will fall on November 24.
How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best Chromebook?
In our roundup of the best Chromebook laptops, the HP Dragonfly Pro took the top spot. While it's on the more expensive end compared to other Chromebook, it packs enough features, performance, and storage space to warrant the price. With fantastic battery life and a bright touchscreen on top of all that, it's easily the top Chromebook you can buy.
Where can I find more Black Friday deals?
ZDNET will round up all of the best deals for Black Friday, including on phones, laptops, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, and much more.