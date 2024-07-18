'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is still $80 off after Amazon Prime Day
If you are an Apple device user and are interested in trying out a smartwatch for the first time, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is the perfect smartwatch for you. The best part is that you don't even have to pay full price on the already affordable model -- the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) in the Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band colorway is $80 off at Amazon right now.
Figuring out which smartwatch to buy can be challenging with so many options on the market. I recently went through the process of finding the perfect smartwatch for my boyfriend, so I can give you some insight into how I decided to buy this watch, which -- by the way -- was a smashing success.
It boiled down to two main points: Is he an Apple user, and what did he want the watch for?
If you -- or the person you're shopping for -- is an Apple user who needs a watch that fulfills basic functions like fitness tracking, heart-rate monitoring, sleep insights, and crash detection, and offers water resistance and a good battery, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is a perfect fit.
The Apple Watch SE will be the most seamless smartwatch addition for an Apple user since its watchOS software mirrors iOS.
In addition, despite being the most budget-friendly model, the Apple Watch SE boasts many of the same health and safety features found in the more advanced Apple Watch models. In fact, the features it doesn't have -- including blood oxygen tracking and temperature taking -- are ones that most first-time users would likely not need anyway.
When picking a screen size, I went with the 40mm, which happens to be the one on sale for $169, because I prefer to reduce the bulk of a wearable as much as possible, and I knew he would, too. I attached a photo of the watch on his wrist for perspective.
Apple products rarely go on sale, and a 32% discount can save you quite a bit of money. Since Amazon Prime Day is already over, I'd take advantage of the deal before it's gone.