The Apple Watch Series 9 is $100 off ahead of Amazon Prime Day

One of Apple's latest smartwatch models, the Series 9, isn't even a year old yet, but you can already score significant savings on it heading into Amazon's Prime Day sale next week.

Right now, you can save $100 thanks to a deal following the Fourth of July. You can grab the Apple Watch Series 9 at select retailers for just $299. That beats out prices we saw during Black Friday 2023 and Memorial Day 2024.

The Apple Watch has become a cult favorite smartwatch thanks to its seamless integration with the iPhone and the rest of the Apple ecosystem. Plus, it has several models to ensure the perfect fit for your lifestyle. If you want to upgrade or purchase a smartwatch for the first time ahead of your summer travels, the Apple Watch lineup is a great place to start.

Right now, the Watch Series 9 41mm GPS is available for $299 ($100 off) in select colors and band sizes at Walmart. If you prefer to shop at Amazon, the same deal is available there, too.

The Series 9 offers all the newest features and is one step up from the base SE model. The Apple Watch Series 9 can track activity, steps, heart rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen (lung function), wrist temperature, sleep, and environmental sound levels (to protect your hearing). It uses algorithms and machine learning to spot dangerous patterns and alert you to seek medical attention.

ZDNET editor-in-chief Jason Hiner recommended purchasing it over cheaper models after reviewing the Series 9 in 2023.

"Inside the Apple Watch Series 9 is the S9 chip, making the popular smartwatch faster, smarter, and better at reading your body signals -- based on my real-world tests next to the last-generation model," Hiner wrote in his review. "That makes this year's Apple Watch Series 9 a generational step up. So, if you're in the market for an Apple Watch right now, I'd specifically recommend getting the Series 9 (or the Apple Watch Ultra 2) because the health tracking is such an improvement from previous models."

If you're ready to snatch up Apple's newest Watch Series 9 before this deal expires, make your purchase soon. Check out more Apple Watch deals here if you're still on the hunt.

