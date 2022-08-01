The best Apple student deals for back-to-school

For students and instructors alike, Apple products can help a student thrive in the classroom, but with prices running high -- and with Apple notorious for rarely hosting sales -- it can be hard to find a good deal. However, now is the time when Apple slashes prices for students and instructors alike, and you can get some great back-to-school Apple deals specifically for students.
We reviewed all the deals for you, and curated the best deals for you below. One thing to note: we don't know when any of these sales end, so if you find something that would be perfect for your college experience, be sure to pick it up ASAP.
With 256B of storage and an 8-Core CPU and 10-Core GPU, you can save $100 on Apple's top-quality laptop. The 13-inch Retina display with True Tone will give you a clear, bright picture for working on papers, be it at the library or late at night in your dorm room. With the deal, you'll also get a $150 gift card to spend in the Apple store on any other Apple products.
The 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes with 128GB for working on projects and storing images for school projects. You can build a portable typing powerhouse with the Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio if you prefer to use a tablet for writing your papers.
You can listen to music on your new MacBook Pro with the Apple AirPods Pro, which comes with a handy charging case that extends the battery life to more than 24 hours. Their active noise cancellation has consistently led them to be on our best earbuds list, too.
While the release of the M2 chip has brought a more powerful processor to the MacBook Air, the M1 chip is still a solid contender for processing student work. It still comes with 256GB of storage and a 13-inch retina display that will keep you working all day long.
Those looking to complete their dorm room with the Apple ecosystem will enjoy the Apple TV 4K streaming kit. It comes with a handy remote, and it's small enough that it won't take up much space on the TV stand or dresser you put it on. You'll also get Dolby Vision for a crisp, clear picture on whatever you use, be it a TV or a monitor.