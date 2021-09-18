Chase offers lucrative rewards and bonus offers on their personal and business credit cards, making their credit cards a great addition to your wallet. With incentives for travel, cashback, and merchandise, a Chase business credit card may be right for your small business. Chase's business credit card offerings include co-branded business credit cards perfect for frequent fliers of Southwest or United.

However, Chase does not have a secured business credit card and typically requires a good credit score of at least 690 to qualify. If you're considering a Chase business credit card for your small business, we compared some of the best Chase business credit cards to help you decide which one will help you reach your business goals.

Ink Business Preferred® credit card Best for new card member bonus Creditcards.com Annual fee: $95

APR: 15.99% - 20.99% variable

Business perks: Free employee cards, business monitoring and protection with Account Alerts, Fraud Protection, Purchase Protection, and more

Perks: Redeem points worth 25% more for travel in the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal

Rewards: Earn 3x rewards on up to $150,000 annual spend on advertising, shipping, travel, internet, cable and phone; 1 point per $1 on everyday purchases

Welcome bonus: 100,000 bonus points when you spend $15,000 in the first 3 months worth $1,000 cashback or $1,250 in travel rewards If you're new to the Ink Business Preferred® credit card, this is the best Chase business credit card for new card members. After spending $15,000 in the first three months of having the card, you get 100,000 bonus points worth $1,000 towards cash back, gift cards, merchandise, statement credit, and more. This is the highest welcome bonus Chase has ever offered on its business card lineup and may never be offered again. If you're a traveler, you can redeem your welcome bonus for 25% more, or $1,250 towards travel, in Chase's Ultimate Rewards portal. Ink Business Preferred® credit cardholders can also take advantage of other included benefits, like fraud protection, account alerts, purchase protection, extended warranties, cell phone protection, trip cancellation and interruption coverage, and auto rental collision damage waiver. You also won't have to worry about foreign transaction fees if you travel internationally. Though this card includes a $95 annual fee, the high welcome bonus makes the fee worth it for most small business owners. Pros: Huge welcome bonus

No additional cost for employee cards

No foreign transaction fees

3x rewards for common business expenses

Multiple ways to redeem rewards Cons: Annual fee

1x rewards in most categories

Ink Business Cash® credit card Best bonus categories Chase Annual fee: $0

APR: 0% intro APR for 12 months, 13.24% - 19.24% variable thereafter

Business perks: Free employee cards, business monitoring and protection with Account Alerts, Purchase protection, extended warranty, and more

Perks: 0% intro APR for the first 12 months

Rewards: Earn 5x rewards on office supply stores, internet, cable and phone; 2x on gas stations and restaurants; 1x on everyday purchases

Welcome bonus: $750 cashback after spending $7,500 on purchases in the first 3 months If you prefer a cashback credit card with no annual fee, consider the Ink Business Cash® credit card. You get $750 cashback when you spend at least $7,500 in the first three months of opening the card and a 0% APR for the first 12 months of having the card. The Ink Business Cash® credit card has a tiered rewards program, with five points for every dollar spent up to $25,000 per year on internet, cable and phone services, plus spending at office supply stores. Though you won't have to pay an annual fee, the Ink Business Cash® credit card includes a 3% foreign transaction fee. This Chase business credit card also offers valuable business perks at no extra cost, including rental car coverage, travel and emergency assistance, purchase extended warranty protection and business management tools. You can provide cards to your employees at no additional cost, plus set spending limits per card and use the business tools online to monitor spending. With employee cards, you can earn points even faster to spend how you choose. Pros: No annual fee

Welcome bonus

0% introductory APR

High rewards in specific categories Cons: Annual cap on high rewards categories

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card Best for domestic flights Annual fee: $199

APR: 15.99% - 20.99% variable for purchases and balance transfers

Business perks: Free employee cards, business monitoring and protection with Account Alerts, Purchase protection, extended warranty, and more

Perks: Complimentary DashPass from DoorDash; 9,000 points annually on cardholder anniversary; 4 upgraded boardings per year; 365 inflight Wi-Fi annual credits; $100 credit toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck every four years

Rewards: Earn 3x rewards on Southwest airlines purchases; 2x on advertising and internet, cable, phone services; 1x on everyday purchases

Welcome bonus: Earn 80,000 points after spending $5,000 in the first three months Business owners who fly domestically with Southwest can get significant bonuses and perks with the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card. Along with the standard Chase business perks, this Southwest credit card comes with a 9,000 point annual bonus on your anniversary, up to four upgraded boardings each year and 365 inflight Wi-Fi credits on top of Southwest's generous Rapid Rewards program, which includes two free checked bags per traveler and other benefits. For DoorDash users, this Southwest business credit card offers a complimentary annual DashPass that can be used by the cardholder and authorized users or employees. Though the card has a $199 annual fee, the credits for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck, plus upgrades and annual bonus points, can make this credit card a good choice for business owners. Pros: Anniversary bonus points

Welcome bonus

DoorDash and travel perks Cons: High annual fee

United℠ Business Card Best for international travel Annual fee: $99

APR: 16.49%–23.49% variable for purchases and balance transfers

Business perks: Free employee cards, business monitoring tools

Perks: Complimentary DashPass from DoorDash; 2 United ClubSM one-time passes per year; a free checked bag for the primary cardholder and one companion; priority boarding for primary cardholder and companions; Priority boarding; $100 United annual travel credit, 25% back on food, drinks, and Wi-Fi purchases on United and United Express flights; 500 Premier Qualifying Points (PQP) per $12,000 net spend up to 1,000 points per year

Rewards: 5,000 bonus miles annually on anniversary; 2x miles on United airline tickets, and other related purchases, dining, gas stations, office supply stores, local transit and commuting; 1x mile per $1 spent all other purchases

Welcome bonus: Earn 75,000 bonus miles for $5,000 spend within 3 months of opening and an additional 75,000 bonus miles if you spend $20,000 in the first 6 months If international travel is more your thing, consider the United℠ Business Card from Chase. Your earned miles can pay for travel to over 200 countries with United and other Star Alliance partners. With the United℠ Business Card, you can earn up to 150,000 bonus miles, with half earned after spending at least $5,000 in three months and the rest earned if you spend $20,000 in the first six months of card opening. With the first free checked bag perk, you can save up to $140 per round trip flight, plus get Priority boarding and 25% back on United inflight purchases. The two United Club℠ passes per year are good for one-time use and allow you access to the lounge in between flights. You also get 5,000 bonus miles on your card member anniversary each year to use towards travel or other incentives. The free employee cards can also help you rack up miles faster to use towards your next domestic or international trip. Pros: Travel perks

Annual anniversary miles

Tiered welcome bonus Cons: Annual fee

Miles earned usage limited compared to points usage

How did we choose these products?

When choosing the best Chase business credit card options, several factors were considered, including:

Annual fees

Introductory offers

Rewards offers

Earning structure

Redemption options

New cardholder bonus offers

APRs

Other incentives (free employee cards, special pricing, business management tools, etc.)

The most up-to-date information may not be referenced. Fee structures, perks, special offers, rates, and requirements are subject to change without notice. Rates and fees are usually based on the prime rate and are subject to fluctuation.

Which is the right one for you?

Before you apply for a business credit card, you should determine what goals you want the card to meet for your business. Chase business credit cards offer a combination of rewards, cardholder benefits, 0% introductory interest, and annual fees. When comparing each business credit card, consider all factors to determine which card is the right one for your business.

If you simply want cashback on everyday business purchases, consider which Chase business credit card offers the most cashback in the categories you spend the most money in. If you are a frequent flyer with Southwest or United, you may want to apply for one of the co-branded Chase business credit cards instead. The way you spend money on business and everyday purchases can help you decide which Chase business credit card offers you the best perks and incentives.

When applying for a Chase business credit card, be aware that the bank has a strict rule in place called the 5/24 rule. If you have opened five or more personal credit cards in the last 24 months, you will be denied a Chase business credit card. The Chase co-branded and business travel cards are included in this rule, so you may need to review your credit report to determine if you are under the 5/24 rule to qualify.

FAQs

Who is eligible for a business credit card? Even if you don't run a business full time, you still may be eligible to apply for a business credit card. If you have a side hustle delivering pizzas or ride-sharing, do some freelance work on the side of your main job, or own and manage rental properties, you qualify as a business and can apply for a business credit card.

How do business credit cards work? Business credit cards are similar to personal credit cards, but they are used strictly for business expenses. Separating your business and personal expenses is key to making tax time run smoothly. Small and large businesses can also get cards for their employees to use, with the ability to set spending and merchant limits.

Does Chase pull personal credit for business cards? Chase may pull your personal credit if you apply for a business credit card. Some companies require a personal guarantee for a small business, which means they can come after you personally if you default on the credit card agreement.

How long does it take for Chase to approve a business card? Often, business owners who apply for a Chase business credit card get immediate approval or denial. If you aren't approved instantly, you can request a manual application review by calling Chase's reconsideration phone number. Be prepared to provide additional information if asked, which can help Chase decide if you will be approved.