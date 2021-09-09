The best cheap home security company

Protecting your home shouldn't cost a fortune. Thanks to evolving technologies and competitive markets, it's now possible to get cheap home security systems that deliver great performance for the price. But who comes out ahead? We evaluated four cheap home security companies and considered price, customer service, installation, and standout features to help you find the best value for your budget.

Best cheap home security companies comparison



Self-monitor Price starting at Pro-monitor Price starting at Cost for Entry-level device kit Installation options abode Free $20/month $199 DIY/Professional Ring $3/month $10/month $239 DIY/Professional Cove $15/month $25/month $122 DIY SimpliSafe $25/month $25/month $161 DIY/Professional

*Data as of 04/27/20

Abode Best overall home automation security company Abode Pros: Super-low pricing tiers

Plan flexibility

Extensive compatibility Cons: Traditional high rate for professional installation

Pushy online order experience Contract and Price Abode offers two plans for cheap home security: Standard Pla n: $6/month for self-monitoring plus home automation

n: $6/month for self-monitoring plus home automation Pro Plan: $20/month for professional monitoring The entry-level Abode device kit costs $199 and includes one gateway, mini door/window sensor, motion sensor, key fob, and a "Secured By Abode" sticker. All systems are compatible with popular smart home technologies, including Google Home, Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and IFTTT controls. This is where Abode excels: above-average home automation support. Abode's Standard Plan offers one-touch arm/disarm, push alerts to your mobile device, email notifications, and home automation support. Upgrading to the Pro Plan gets you professional monitoring, cellular support, free shipping, and access to exclusive deals and discounts. You can also choose to self-monitor your system with no monthly cost, but home automation support isn't included. Security systems from Abode come with a 30-day trial period, and the company doesn't require a contract. Customer service Abode is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has a "C" rating from the organization, but earns 4 out of 5 stars from customer reviews. Need support? Get help with Abode's in-depth online help database, which includes advice for installation, mobile issues, and billing, or you can call them directly. Installation Options Abode offers two options: DIY or professional install. DIY is straightforward with solid online support, but it's worth noting that professional install is on par with bigger companies like ADT and starts at just $99. View now at Abode

Amazon Ring Best for cheap, professional monitoring services Amazon Ring Pros: Affordable monitoring options

Industry-leading devices

Good compatibility Cons: Expensive equipment

Low ratings on app Contract and Price Ring offers two paid plans for home security: Protect Basic Plan: $3/month for access to all motion and live view events for 60 days

$3/month for access to all motion and live view events for 60 days Protect Plus Plan: $10/month for 24/7 professional monitoring The basic five-piece Ring kit costs around $239 and includes a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender. If you don't want to pay a monthly fee, you can self-monitor for free, but you won't get access to stored alert data. The Basic plan gives you 60 days of stored security access plus snapshot capture, while the Plus plan gets you professional monitoring and 10% off Ring products. This is the company's strong point: $10/month for professional monitoring outperforms the competition. Ring plans don't require a contract, and Ring offers a 30-day trial period. Customer Service Ring currently has an "A+" Rating with the BBB, and the company's accreditation is pending. If customers need help, they can head over to Ring's website and search the in-depth knowledge base or join the active Ring community. Installation Options Ring offers both DIY and professional installation. While its install services are cheaper than Abode, Ring's starter kit is one of the most expensive on the market -- easy self-installation plus cheap professional monitoring are what earn Ring a spot on our list. View now at Amazon Ring

Cove Best for cheap, customized security kits Pros: Low-cost equipment

Pay over time with contract

The long trial period, lifetime warranty Cons: Limited integrations

No professional installation Contract and Price Cove offers two paid plans: Cove Basic: $15/month for 24/7 live alarm monitoring and environmental monitoring

$15/month for 24/7 live alarm monitoring and environmental monitoring Cove Plus: $25/month for smartphone control along with a lifetime rate-lock guarantee for monitoring There are no contracts for Cove systems, and you have 60 days to try Cove risk-free. While plans from Cove occupy the middle ground in terms of pricing and features, the company excels when it comes to affordable and customizable home security kits. Just over $122 gets you a security suite designed to meet your needs rather than a generic product package. Customer Service Cove has been accredited with the BBB since 2019, and the company maintains an "A" rating along with 4 out of 5 stars based on customer reviews. If you need help, Cove offers a simple-to-use online database that covers questions about setting up your system, basic use, troubleshooting, and frequently asked questions. Installation Options Installation from Cove is exclusively DIY. Its customizable systems are designed for easy installation and setup, along with support for both Google and Amazon home automation tools. View now at https://www.covesmart.com/checkout/monitoring/

SimpliSafe Best cheap equipment bundle Shutterstock Pros: Low-priced basic package

Strong app Cons: DIY system-control comes at full price Contract and Price SimpliSafe offers two professionally monitored plans: Standard : $15/month for 24/7 monitoring and dispatch, along with built-in cellular connections

: $15/month for 24/7 monitoring and dispatch, along with built-in cellular connections Interactive: $25/month for 24/7 fire monitoring and emergency medical dispatch, along with on-demand video recording SimpliSafe is another provider that does not require any contracts and comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee. At $161, its basic equipment bundle isn't the cheapest but offers the best mix of devices to protect your home ASAP fully. While you can pass on professional monitoring, you won't get video recording, home automation, or water damage monitoring. It's worth noting, however, that SimpliSafe's security app is highly rated on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. Customer Service If you need help, reach out to SimpliSafe via email or call the company's support line. You can also check out SimpliSafe's user forums to answer common questions or download user manuals online. SimpliSafe has been accredited with the BBB since 2013 and has an "A+" rating. Installation Options Opt for easy self-installation of your SimpliSafe devices, or you can choose to pay a professional. If cost is your main concern, self-monitored and DIY installation is the cheapest security option. If you're willing to spend a little upfront, the professionally monitored plan and professional install will increase your home security overall. View now at SimpliSafe

How we chose the best cheap home security systems

To create our list of companies with the best cheap home security systems, we compared providers across four key areas: price, customer service, installation options, and areas of expertise to help you find the best fit for your home security solution.

FAQs

What's the best cheap home security company? It depends on your needs. If the most cost-effective kit is your priority, choose a company like Cove. If low-cost monitoring matters, go with Ring.

Do cheap home security companies require a contract? Cheap home security companies like Abode, Ring, Cove, and SimpliSafe don't require a contract.