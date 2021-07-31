If the last year has taught us anything, it's just how valuable an internet connection is. No matter how essential an internet connection is, though, no one wants to break the bank just to get online. We've taken a close look at the internet providers across the country to find the best options for cheap, fast internet.
We let price take priority, but we aren't interested in cheap internet that doesn't provide good service -- high speed and reliability are also crucial. We looked at data caps, connection type, and other factors to review the best cheap internet providers of 2021.
Compare the Best Cheap Internet Providers
|Reviews.com Score
|J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction
|Price
|Top Download Speed
|ASCI Rating
|AT&T
|4.2
|751
|$35–$60/mo.
|940 Mbps
|70
|Verizon
|4.2
|769
|$39.99–$79.99/mo.
|940 Mbps
|77
|Frontier
|3.8
|646
|$39.99–$79.99/mo.
|940 Mbps
|62
|Comcast
|3.6
|730
|$19.99–$85.99/mo.
|1,200 Mbps
|72
|Century Link
|3.4
|710
|$49–$65/mo.
|940 Mbps
|69
|Spectrum
|3.2
|712
|$44.99–$109.99/mo.
|940 Mbps
|70
|Cox
|3.4
|723
|$29.99–$99.99/mo.
|940 Mbps
|71
Information accurate as of May 2021
*J.D. Power's 2020 Residential Internet Service Provider satisfaction study. Based on a 1,000-point scale.
AT&T Internet
Best overall plan
Reviews Score: 4.2 | Starting Price: $35/month | Maximum Download Speed: 940Mbps | ACSI Score: 70 |
AT&T offers nearly nationwide coverage, affordable pricing, and solid download speeds -- though navigating the company's labyrinth of plans can feel unnecessarily complicated.
Features:
- Second-largest DSL internet provider in the country
- Affordably priced plans for solid download speeds
- Equipment cost included
- Fiber internet options for higher speeds
- Phone and TV bundles available
- 1TB data caps on DSL plans
Pros:
- Broad coverage
- Reliably fast DSL
- Equipment included
Cons:
- Limited availability for fiber
- Volatile speed and pricing
- Data cap costs more or requires bundled services
Plans:
- Internet Basic (0.8–5 Mbps): $45/mo.
- Internet 10 (10 Mbps): $45/mo.
- Internet 18 (18 Mbps): $45/mo.
- Internet 25 (25 Mbp)s: $45/mo.
- Internet 50 (50 Mbps): $45/mo.
- Internet 100 (100 Mbps): $45/mo.
- Internet 300 (300 Mbps): $35/mo.
- Internet 500 (500 Mbps): $45/mo.
- Internet 1000 (940 Mbps): $60/mo.
Comcast XFINITY
Best for fast download speeds
Review Score: 3.6 | Starting Price: $19.99/month | Maximum Download Speed: 1200Mbps | ACSI Score: 72 |
Comcast XFINITY offers high-speed options for people who need them and affordable fiber internet options on a budget, though the best prices require at least a one-year contract.
Features:
- Fiber internet connection available
- Phone and TV packages available
- Fastest available download speeds
- Widespread availability in 39 states
- 1.2TB data caps
Pros:
- Large coverage map
- No contract options are available
- High-speed plans available
Cons:
- Hidden fees
- Slower upload speeds
- The contract required for best prices
Plans:
- 50 Mbps: $19.99/mo.
- 100 Mbps: $34.99/mo.
- 200 Mbps: $49.99/mo.
- 400 Mbps: $64.99/mo.
- 600 Mbps: $74.99/mo.
- 1200 Mbps: $84.99/mo.
Verizon Fios
Best for non-commitment plans
Review Score: 4.2 | Starting Price: $39.99/month | Maximum Download Speed: 940Mbps | ACSI Score: 77 |
Verizon Fios offers a fast, reliable fiber internet connection for a price that won't break the bank with no monthly contract. The only downside is that it's available in only certain parts of the country.
Features:
- Fiber internet option available
- No advertised data caps
- No annual contract required
- Lots of special offers with Verizon packages and partners
- A $15/mo. Router rental
Pros:
- High-value fiber plans
- Special offers
- Waived or reduced installation fee
- Savings for Verizon Wireless customers
Cons:
- Limited fiber availability
- Expensive equipment costs
- Price increase after the first year
Plans:
- 200 Mbps: $39.99/mo.
- 400 Mbps: $59.99/mo.
- 940 Mbps: $79.99/mo.
Frontier Communications
Best for unlimited data
Reviews Score: 3.8 | Starting Price: $39.99/month | Maximum Download Speed: 940Mbps | ACSI Score: 62 |
Features:
- DSL and fiber plans are available
- Accessible in rural areas
- Router cost included
- Contract-free plans available
- Unlimited data
Pros:
- One of the fastest DSL provider
- Contract-free plans with price lock
- No data cap
Cons:
- Low ASCI score
- Limited high-speed options
- Hidden fees
Plans:
- Internet Basic (6 Mbps): $39.99/mo.
- Internet Preferred (12 Mbps): $44.99/mo.
- Internet Premium (24 Mbps): $54.99/mo.
- FiberOptic 50 Mbps: $49.99/mo.
- FiberOptic 500 Mbps: $59.99/mo.
- FiberOptic 940 Mbps: $79.99/mo.
CenturyLink Internet
Best cheap internet for reliable pricing
Reviews Score: 3.4 | Starting Price: $49/month | Maximum Download Speed: 940Mbps | ACSI Score: 69 |
CenturyLink offers cheap internet coverage across the Mountain West and locks in your price for life, so you don't have to worry about surprising charges.
Features:
- Price locked in for life
- No contract required
- 1TB data cap
- One-time purchase fee for router
- No early termination fees
Pros:
- Price for life guarantee
- No contracts required
- High-end speeds are available in some regions
Cons:
- Few options for higher-speed DSL
- Price lock doesn't apply to fiber plans
- No cable internet option
Plans:
- 10 Mbps: $49/mo.
- 15 Mbps: $49/mo.
- 30 Mbps: $49/mo.
- 40 Mbps: $49/mo.
Charter Spectrum
Best for switching providers
Reviews Score: 3.2 | Starting Price: $44.99/month | Maximum Download Speed: 940Mbps | ACSI Score: 70 |
Charter Spectrum offers a broad coverage map for cheap internet and will pay your early termination fee if you switch from another provider -- but the price increases after the first year.
Features:
- Pays early termination fees when switching providers
- No contracts required
- Bundles available with other services
- Modem included
- No data caps
Pros:
- Highest speed in its price range
- No-contract plans with a buyout offer
- No data cap
Cons:
- Price increase after the first year
- Limited support if you use your own equipment
- Unspecified upload speed
Plans:
- 100 Mbps: $49.99/mo.
- 200 Mbps: $49.99/mo.
- 400 Mbps: $69.99/mo.
- 940 Mbps: 109.99/mo.
Cox Communications Internet
Cheapest startup costs
Review Score: 3.4 | Starting Price: $29.99/month | Maximum Download Speed: 940Mbps | ACSI Score: 71 |
Cox Communications offers solid value for its baseline plans with no contracts and locked price for three years but has data caps and poor service.
Features:
- Elite Gamer data optimization software available for gamers
- No contract for 50Mbps plans and up
- Promotional prices lock for 3 years
- Panoramic Wi-Fi limits dead zones
- 1.25TB data cap
Pros:
- Panoramic Wi-Fi for better coverage through home
- Lower-than-average installation fee
- No contract required for some plans
Cons:
- Price increase over time
- Costs extra for unlimited data
Plans:
- Internet Starter 10 (10 Mbps): $29.99/mo.
- Internet Essential 50 (50 Mbps): $39.99/mo.
- Internet Preferred 150 (150 Mbps): $59.99/mo.
- Internet Ultimate (500 Mbps): $79.99/mo.
- Gigablast (940 Mbps): $99.99/mo.
How did we choose the best cheap internet providers?
We evaluated internet service providers based on customer satisfaction, data caps, download speed, plans, and customer support to determine Reviews.com scores and create our best internet service provider reviews. To compare internet service providers with other brands across the board, we calculate each Reviews.com score based on the following:
- Customer Satisfaction: Reviews.com used J.D. Power's 2020 Residential Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study to calculate an average rating of internet providers across all applicable regions.
- Top Download Speeds: We awarded higher scores to internet providers with higher download speeds.
- Number of Plans: Internet providers with more plan options to choose from scored higher in our methodology.
- Data Caps: No one wants to be left without internet for the rest of the month, so we awarded internet providers higher scores if they had high or no data caps.
- Customer Support: We reviewed and compared the number of channels that customers could reach each provider's customer support representatives. The more channels of contact available, the higher the score.
How do I find cheap internet near me?
- Bundle cable and internet: If you are planning to get cable as well as internet, you can get cable and internet by bundling with one provider. Most internet providers that offer cable and internet services have special bundles that can help save money every month. Search for "cheap internet bundles near me" to find providers in your area that offer bundles.
- Bring your own router/equipment: Most internet service providers either require you to purchase a modem and router directly from them or add a monthly rental cost to use their equipment. You can save money by using your own.
- Switch providers: The trick of most internet service providers is that the price offered at sign-up is not the price after a year. Often, that initial price is considered a promotional deal, with an increased built-in. You can save by bouncing around providers and scoring that initial price or finding providers that will pay off termination fees if you switch.
- Factor in fees: Also consider additional fees, like paying to rent equipment, overage charges, and post-promotion monthly price increases. The advertised price you see for home internet typically only covers the internet service itself. Most providers tack on extra fees and expenses that can quickly turn a cheap home internet plan into quite pricey.
- Consider your location and what you need: The unfortunate fact is that many parts of the country, especially rural locations, may only have one cheap internet provider available. Without competition, your best bet may be to settle for lower data speeds. If you can make that sacrifice, you can save some money.
- Decide how much speed you need: The internet plans we reviewed offer speeds ranging from 25 to 1,000 Mbps. If you live alone and don't use the internet for much more than email and social media, something on the lower end should be more than sufficient. On the other hand, large families and those who enjoy video streaming and online gaming should consider a much faster plan. Use our internet speed guide to choose the right type of connection for your home.
Can I get internet if I come from a low-income household?
Low-income households can often feel at a loss when it comes to getting fast, cheap internet provider service. Still, there are programs available that can help make this essential service affordable. The Federal Communications Commission's Lifeline program offers qualifying households a $9.25 per month stipend for internet service. If your household income is 135% or less than the federal poverty line, or if you receive other benefits like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA), Veterans Pension, and Survivors Benefit, or Tribal Programs benefits, you likely also qualify for cheap internet in your area through Lifeline.
