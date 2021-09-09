The best home security system in Charlotte

In Charlotte, home alarm systems are available for your home's protection, and we aim to help you make the best decision. We examined Charlotte security systems reviews, monthly prices, professional or DIY monitoring services, up-front costs for equipment, how easy the installation process is, and the overall tech quality of each provider.
Despite the many options available for home security in Charlotte, North Carolina, we've reduced it down to the best packages according to their key components so you can find the most suitable provider for your home. Once you decide on a security system, you'll be able to prepare better your home's integrity as well as the safety of your loved ones against the unknown.
Comparing the best home security systems in Charlotte
SimpliSafe
Abode
Arlo
Ring
Reviews.com Score
4.4
4.25
4
4.2
Prices start at
$184.99
$199.99
$129.99
$199.99
Contract length
None
None
None
None
Cameras
Indoor/Outdoor/Doorbell
Indoor/Outdoor/Doorbell
Indoor/Outdoor
Indoor/Outdoor/Doorbell
Sensors
Door, window, motion detection, water damage monitoring, temperature sensor
Door, window, motion detection, door sensor, window sensor
Door, window, motion detection, spotlight, floodlight
Door, window, motion detection, spotlight, floodlight, flood and freeze sensor, panic button
Smart home features
105dB siren, smart lock, pro-setup help, smart home support through third party systems
Smart home integration through their custom engine (CUE), 3rd party smart software support
Smart home support through their proprietary hub selection
Smart home integration with Z-Wave support
Control panel
The mobile app, key fob, keypad
The mobile app, key fob, keypad
Mobile app
Mobile app
Information accurate as of February 2021
SimpliSafe
Most flexible
Reviews Score: 4.4 | J.D. Power: 889* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
SimpliSafe offers numerous plans that contour to almost any type of home or situation. With competitive pricing and reliable hardware, SimpliSafe manages to do so without obliging customers with an expensive one-size-fits-all package.
Pros:
- Plan options for almost every home
- Budget-friendly
- Simple self-install process
Cons:
- Customer service leaves room for improvement
- Add-ons to plan may become too expensive
- No designated outdoor cameras
Equipment available:
- Entry sensor
- Motion sensor
- 105dB siren
- Smart lock
- Wireless, keypad
- Key fob
Plans and pricing:
- Foundation: $229
- Essentials: $259
- Hearth: $374
- Knox: $449
- Haven: $489
Ring Security
Best ease of use
Reviews Score: 4.2 | J.D. Power: 882* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
Emerging into the spotlight within the last five years, Ring has become a serious contender in the home security market. Due to their handsome list of easy-to-use home security devices, Ring is an intuitive and easy option for your smart home.
Pros:
- Installation requires less than 20 minutes
- Affordable compared to other smart home packages
- Simple pricing for subscription support
Cons:
- It doesn't have a quality appearance compared to competitors
- Google support can be problematic
- Wi-Fi connectivity can be poor
Equipment available:
- Indoor camera
- Outdoor camera
- Window sensor
- Door sensor
- Motion detector
- Panic button
Plans and pricing:
- Basic: $30/year
- Plus: $100/year
Abode
Best for budget
Reviews Score: 4.25 | J.D. Power: N/A* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
For form and factor, Abode offers options that are hard to beat. By enabling customers to skim unnecessary devices from their package, while also remaining open for add-ons, Abode becomes a competitor that is worth noticing.
Pros:
- Inexpensive compared to competitors
- No forced contracts
- Good monitoring for the price
Cons:
- Fee for contract/early termination
- Refunds could be better
- Warranty is limited to a year
Equipment available:
- Recessed window and door sensor
- Glass break sensor
- Motion sensors
- Outdoor camera
- Indoor camera
- Siren
Plans and pricing:
- Standard: $6/mo.
Pro Plan: $19.80/mo.
Arlo
Most technical features
Reviews Score: 4 | J.D. Power: N/A* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
Arlo began with simple, modest-looking devices for self-monitoring security. Now, their product line has blossomed with more advanced features for the tech enthusiast seeking security.
Pros:
- 4K-video history
- Continuous footage
- Cameras have more technical features
Cons:
- Cameras are expensive
- It doesn't offer door and window sensors
- 24/7 monitoring brings up pricing
Equipment available:
- Indoor camera
- Outdoor camera
- Solar panel camera
- Smarthub
- Mounts
- Chime
Plans and pricing:
- Smart: free
- Premier: $2.99
- Elite: $4.99
Home security in Charlotte: What you need to now
Charlotte, North Carolina, crime statistics
Empowered by partnerships between the City of Charlotte and the Real-Time Crime Center, Charlotte has the second-highest rate of property crime, trailing behind Durham in the entire state of North Carolina. With a city population of 885 708, residents have a one in 29 chance of being a victim of property crime. Charges that were dropped, or cases that were never prosecuted, are excluded from the statistics.
Unsolved murders and unapprehended assailants are not included in the following statistics:
- 14% decrease in overall property crime
- 16% increase in violent crime
- 18% increase in homicide
Research your neighborhood
In Charlotte, the Uptown neighborhood is monitored by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Central Division. With over 20 million visitors each year, the overall growth of the city has enabled neighborhoods like the Fourth Ward as well as Ballantyne to blossom into the most desirable places to call home within the state. Both the Fourth Ward and Ballantyne have experienced a steep increase in commercial growth, totaling over 4 million square feet of office space combined. In this area, there is approximately one police station per square two miles. Rivaled only by the Fourth Ward and Ballantyne, Dilworth is a neighborhood that has become the quintessential suburb with visitors charmed by Victorian-style homes shaded by mature oak trees. The crime rates here have significantly decreased since 2019. To learn more about evaluating the safety of your neighborhood, browse through our resources here.
Recently enacted, Charlotte County has required all home security systems to be registered in their county database. Incidents where a false alarm occurs are covered in the legislation known as "False Alarm Prevention." False alarms place hefty costs on first responders, so the county has approved fines for residents responsible for false alarms.
Rates and fines for each time a first responder is dispatched and responds to a false alarm are as follows:
- First false alarm: Warning
- Second false alarm: Warning
- Third false alarm: $45
- Fourth false alarm: $70
- Fifth false alarm: $95
- Sixth false alarm: Court appearance required for the user
Exceptions include storm surges, natural disasters, and power outages that warranted your alarm system to be triggered.
Register your home security system in Charlotte
For those of you preparing your home for the installation of its security system in Charlotte County, be aware that you are required to register your security system with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. Note that you must have access to a printer and print the form mentioned below. Beneath, you will find steps to register your home security system:
- You will need to visit the Public Interest page of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
- Once you reach the page, download and complete their alarm registration form.
- After entering the appropriate information, print the document.
- You may not save this document. Instead, you must print it.
- After you print the document, mail it to the address listed at the bottom, or turn it on at your local district office.
- If this is your first time registering your home security system, you will be charged $25 as an initial registration fee.
- Renewal costs $10 each year and is required for each year.
- Late fees are $5 per day, capping at $25.
How to choose your Charlotte home security system
- Interior/exterior cameras: The most important note for home security systems in Charlotte's neighborhoods is exterior camera weather ratings. Charlotte can become hot and humid and cold and frozen throughout different periods of the year. Is the camera you hope to install into your new home rated for your climate? Is your exterior camera meant to operate in Charlotte's highest relative humidity index? Be sure that your home security devices exposed to the climate may operate within Charlotte's varying climates.
- Control panel: The interface that enables a user to access the functions and metrics of their home's security system is usually straightforward. If you happen to have poorer dexterity than most or live with a complication with handling or vision, your best bet is to choose a control panel with the least amount of interfacing possible. Getting lost in the details and subfolders of your computer can become labyrinthian. So can a control panel. Consider using a limited interface control panel or taking some time to become familiar with the control panel you have to install, especially if you have to enter a code to suppress a false alarm.
- Compatibility: There are three primary operating systems for phones, Android, Google, and iOS. Rarely are there smart hubs and home security systems that work with only one operating system, although the possibility isn't eliminated. Be sure to verify that the home security system's software, like an app, supports your phone and its app marketplace. A quick phone call to your home security system's customer support can address such a question, so don't feel ashamed to reach out to them.
- Storage: Live in a neighborhood with a lot of foot traffic, swaying trees, or wildlife? Your motion-activated cameras may be stacking up video storage more than you'd expect. Our first recommendation is to position the camera so that it monitors the points of entry of your house. This will cause any video recording that is prompted by motion to be limited to activity close to home, excluding motion on your sidewalk or the road that may be within view. Alternatively, you may opt for a higher storage capacity. Sure, this is pricer, although this is preferred for the sake of overall security. Instead of slicing footage from before and after an event has taken place (a common technique to decrease storage space), your spacious storage allows for full motion-activated video to be stored, as well as continuous video in case subsequent events warrant such recording. The more storage space, the less you have to worry about data management and superfluous monitoring.
- Window/door sensors: Due to the frequent return of humidity and rain throughout Charlotte's changing seasons, your door and window sensors should be weatherproofed for such varying climates. Your best bet is to place the sensors inside, away from elements and minimizing their exposure.
Local vs. national companies
|Pros of local security company
Insight on local crime statistics
Cons of local security company
Bounded warranties
Pros of national security company
Brand recognition
Cons of national security company
All-in-one packages become pricey
Can I self-install my home security system?
The answer to this question depends on which provider you choose to go with. Many home security system companies allow for DIY setups and make sure to offer an easy installation process with their equipment. Be aware; there are some home security systems that require professional installation.
What's the best Charlotte home security system?
The best Charlotte home security system is Blue by ADT. Despite their up-front costs, ADT manages to incorporate premium devices and support into their home security systems. From a simple monitoring system to an advanced, technical setup, ADT has all the routes covered. Burglars recognize and respect their brand for a good reason.
What's the least expensive home security system?
Abode is the least expensive home security system from a reputable provider. Upfront, their starting package actually costs more than a couple of competitors, although Abode does not require a contract or a data plan for your video.
Contracts and data plans can become costly add-ons in the long run, so Abode can run cheapest when averaged against their competitors.
Methodology
We evaluated Charlotte home security companies based on equipment cost, monthly costs, contract options, installation and customer satisfaction to determine Reviews.com scores and create our best home security reviews. To compare home security companies with other providers across the board, we calculate each Reviews.com score based on the following:
- Monthly Price: The lower the cost of a home security company's monthly contract, the higher the score. Inversely, the higher the cost of the monthly contract, the lower the score in this metric.
- Equipment Cost: Affordability is important with home security, so we awarded higher scores to home security companies with lower equipment prices.
- Contracts: Reviews.com reviewed the flexibility in contracts of the home security companies. The more flexibility, like having no contracts to bind customers for long periods, the higher the score.
- Customer Satisfaction: With J.D. Power's 2020 Home Security Satisfaction Study, we assigned a score to each company based on the rating it received.
- Installation: Like with contracts, we award higher scores to companies with flexible installation options, like DIY or professional options.
