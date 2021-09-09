The best home security system in Charlotte

In Charlotte, home alarm systems are available for your home's protection, and we aim to help you make the best decision. We examined Charlotte security systems reviews, monthly prices, professional or DIY monitoring services, up-front costs for equipment, how easy the installation process is, and the overall tech quality of each provider.

Despite the many options available for home security in Charlotte, North Carolina, we've reduced it down to the best packages according to their key components so you can find the most suitable provider for your home. Once you decide on a security system, you'll be able to prepare better your home's integrity as well as the safety of your loved ones against the unknown.

Comparing the best home security systems in Charlotte



SimpliSafe Abode Arlo Ring Reviews.com Score 4.4 4.25 4 4.2 Prices start at $184.99 $199.99 $129.99 $199.99 Contract length None None None None Cameras Indoor/Outdoor/Doorbell Indoor/Outdoor/Doorbell Indoor/Outdoor Indoor/Outdoor/Doorbell Sensors Door, window, motion detection, water damage monitoring, temperature sensor Door, window, motion detection, door sensor, window sensor Door, window, motion detection, spotlight, floodlight Door, window, motion detection, spotlight, floodlight, flood and freeze sensor, panic button Smart home features 105dB siren, smart lock, pro-setup help, smart home support through third party systems Smart home integration through their custom engine (CUE), 3rd party smart software support Smart home support through their proprietary hub selection Smart home integration with Z-Wave support Control panel The mobile app, key fob, keypad The mobile app, key fob, keypad Mobile app Mobile app

Information accurate as of February 2021

SimpliSafe Most flexible Shutterstock Reviews Score: 4.4 | J.D. Power: 889* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it SimpliSafe offers numerous plans that contour to almost any type of home or situation. With competitive pricing and reliable hardware, SimpliSafe manages to do so without obliging customers with an expensive one-size-fits-all package. Pros: Plan options for almost every home

Budget-friendly

Simple self-install process Cons: Customer service leaves room for improvement

Add-ons to plan may become too expensive

No designated outdoor cameras Equipment available: Entry sensor

Motion sensor

105dB siren

Smart lock

Wireless, keypad

Key fob Plans and pricing: Foundation: $229

Essentials: $259

Hearth: $374

Knox: $449

Haven: $489 View now at SimpliSafe

Ring Security Best ease of use Ring Reviews Score: 4.2 | J.D. Power: 882* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Emerging into the spotlight within the last five years, Ring has become a serious contender in the home security market. Due to their handsome list of easy-to-use home security devices, Ring is an intuitive and easy option for your smart home. Pros: Installation requires less than 20 minutes

Affordable compared to other smart home packages

Simple pricing for subscription support Cons: It doesn't have a quality appearance compared to competitors

Google support can be problematic

Wi-Fi connectivity can be poor Equipment available: Indoor camera

Outdoor camera

Window sensor

Door sensor

Motion detector

Panic button Plans and pricing: Basic: $30/year

Plus: $100/year View now at Ring Security

Abode Best for budget Abode Reviews Score: 4.25 | J.D. Power: N/A* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it For form and factor, Abode offers options that are hard to beat. By enabling customers to skim unnecessary devices from their package, while also remaining open for add-ons, Abode becomes a competitor that is worth noticing. Pros: Inexpensive compared to competitors

No forced contracts

Good monitoring for the price Cons: Fee for contract/early termination

Refunds could be better

Warranty is limited to a year Equipment available: Recessed window and door sensor

Glass break sensor

Motion sensors

Outdoor camera

Indoor camera

Siren Plans and pricing: Standard: $6/mo.

Pro Plan: $19.80/mo. View now at Abode

Arlo Most technical features Shutterstock Reviews Score: 4 | J.D. Power: N/A* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Arlo began with simple, modest-looking devices for self-monitoring security. Now, their product line has blossomed with more advanced features for the tech enthusiast seeking security. Pros: 4K-video history

Continuous footage

Cameras have more technical features Cons: Cameras are expensive

It doesn't offer door and window sensors

24/7 monitoring brings up pricing Equipment available: Indoor camera

Outdoor camera

Solar panel camera

Smarthub

Mounts

Chime Plans and pricing: Smart: free

Premier: $2.99

Elite: $4.99 View now at Arlo

Home security in Charlotte: What you need to now

Charlotte, North Carolina, crime statistics

Empowered by partnerships between the City of Charlotte and the Real-Time Crime Center, Charlotte has the second-highest rate of property crime, trailing behind Durham in the entire state of North Carolina. With a city population of 885 708, residents have a one in 29 chance of being a victim of property crime. Charges that were dropped, or cases that were never prosecuted, are excluded from the statistics.

Unsolved murders and unapprehended assailants are not included in the following statistics:

14% decrease in overall property crime

16% increase in violent crime

18% increase in homicide

Research your neighborhood

In Charlotte, the Uptown neighborhood is monitored by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Central Division. With over 20 million visitors each year, the overall growth of the city has enabled neighborhoods like the Fourth Ward as well as Ballantyne to blossom into the most desirable places to call home within the state. Both the Fourth Ward and Ballantyne have experienced a steep increase in commercial growth, totaling over 4 million square feet of office space combined. In this area, there is approximately one police station per square two miles. Rivaled only by the Fourth Ward and Ballantyne, Dilworth is a neighborhood that has become the quintessential suburb with visitors charmed by Victorian-style homes shaded by mature oak trees. The crime rates here have significantly decreased since 2019. To learn more about evaluating the safety of your neighborhood, browse through our resources here.

Recently enacted, Charlotte County has required all home security systems to be registered in their county database. Incidents where a false alarm occurs are covered in the legislation known as "False Alarm Prevention." False alarms place hefty costs on first responders, so the county has approved fines for residents responsible for false alarms.

Rates and fines for each time a first responder is dispatched and responds to a false alarm are as follows:

First false alarm: Warning

Second false alarm: Warning

Third false alarm: $45

Fourth false alarm: $70

Fifth false alarm: $95

Sixth false alarm: Court appearance required for the user

Exceptions include storm surges, natural disasters, and power outages that warranted your alarm system to be triggered.

Register your home security system in Charlotte

For those of you preparing your home for the installation of its security system in Charlotte County, be aware that you are required to register your security system with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. Note that you must have access to a printer and print the form mentioned below. Beneath, you will find steps to register your home security system:

You will need to visit the Public Interest page of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. Once you reach the page, download and complete their alarm registration form. After entering the appropriate information, print the document. You may not save this document. Instead, you must print it. After you print the document, mail it to the address listed at the bottom, or turn it on at your local district office. If this is your first time registering your home security system, you will be charged $25 as an initial registration fee. Renewal costs $10 each year and is required for each year. Late fees are $5 per day, capping at $25.

How to choose your Charlotte home security system

Interior/exterior cameras: The most important note for home security systems in Charlotte's neighborhoods is exterior camera weather ratings. Charlotte can become hot and humid and cold and frozen throughout different periods of the year. Is the camera you hope to install into your new home rated for your climate? Is your exterior camera meant to operate in Charlotte's highest relative humidity index? Be sure that your home security devices exposed to the climate may operate within Charlotte's varying climates.

The most important note for home security systems in Charlotte's neighborhoods is exterior camera weather ratings. Charlotte can become hot and humid and cold and frozen throughout different periods of the year. Is the camera you hope to install into your new home rated for your climate? Is your exterior camera meant to operate in Charlotte's highest relative humidity index? Be sure that your home security devices exposed to the climate may operate within Charlotte's varying climates. Control panel: The interface that enables a user to access the functions and metrics of their home's security system is usually straightforward. If you happen to have poorer dexterity than most or live with a complication with handling or vision, your best bet is to choose a control panel with the least amount of interfacing possible. Getting lost in the details and subfolders of your computer can become labyrinthian. So can a control panel. Consider using a limited interface control panel or taking some time to become familiar with the control panel you have to install, especially if you have to enter a code to suppress a false alarm.

The interface that enables a user to access the functions and metrics of their home's security system is usually straightforward. If you happen to have poorer dexterity than most or live with a complication with handling or vision, your best bet is to choose a control panel with the least amount of interfacing possible. Getting lost in the details and subfolders of your computer can become labyrinthian. So can a control panel. Consider using a limited interface control panel or taking some time to become familiar with the control panel you have to install, especially if you have to enter a code to suppress a false alarm. Compatibility: There are three primary operating systems for phones, Android, Google, and iOS. Rarely are there smart hubs and home security systems that work with only one operating system, although the possibility isn't eliminated. Be sure to verify that the home security system's software, like an app, supports your phone and its app marketplace. A quick phone call to your home security system's customer support can address such a question, so don't feel ashamed to reach out to them.

There are three primary operating systems for phones, Android, Google, and iOS. Rarely are there smart hubs and home security systems that work with only one operating system, although the possibility isn't eliminated. Be sure to verify that the home security system's software, like an app, supports your phone and its app marketplace. A quick phone call to your home security system's customer support can address such a question, so don't feel ashamed to reach out to them. Storage: Live in a neighborhood with a lot of foot traffic, swaying trees, or wildlife? Your motion-activated cameras may be stacking up video storage more than you'd expect. Our first recommendation is to position the camera so that it monitors the points of entry of your house. This will cause any video recording that is prompted by motion to be limited to activity close to home, excluding motion on your sidewalk or the road that may be within view. Alternatively, you may opt for a higher storage capacity. Sure, this is pricer, although this is preferred for the sake of overall security. Instead of slicing footage from before and after an event has taken place (a common technique to decrease storage space), your spacious storage allows for full motion-activated video to be stored, as well as continuous video in case subsequent events warrant such recording. The more storage space, the less you have to worry about data management and superfluous monitoring.

Live in a neighborhood with a lot of foot traffic, swaying trees, or wildlife? Your motion-activated cameras may be stacking up video storage more than you'd expect. Our first recommendation is to position the camera so that it monitors the points of entry of your house. This will cause any video recording that is prompted by motion to be limited to activity close to home, excluding motion on your sidewalk or the road that may be within view. Alternatively, you may opt for a higher storage capacity. Sure, this is pricer, although this is preferred for the sake of overall security. Instead of slicing footage from before and after an event has taken place (a common technique to decrease storage space), your spacious storage allows for full motion-activated video to be stored, as well as continuous video in case subsequent events warrant such recording. The more storage space, the less you have to worry about data management and superfluous monitoring. Window/door sensors: Due to the frequent return of humidity and rain throughout Charlotte's changing seasons, your door and window sensors should be weatherproofed for such varying climates. Your best bet is to place the sensors inside, away from elements and minimizing their exposure.

Local vs. national companies

Pros of local security company Insight on local crime statistics

Faster emergency response timing

Familiar with neighborhoods

Terms may be negotiated Cons of local security company Bounded warranties

Reputation may be lacking

Proxy for a larger company Pros of national security company Brand recognition

Experienced in a competitive market

More diverse warranty plans Cons of national security company All-in-one packages become pricey

Repairs and installations can be late

Impersonal customer service

Unfamiliar with your area





Can I self-install my home security system? The answer to this question depends on which provider you choose to go with. Many home security system companies allow for DIY setups and make sure to offer an easy installation process with their equipment. Be aware; there are some home security systems that require professional installation.

What's the best Charlotte home security system? The best Charlotte home security system is Blue by ADT. Despite their up-front costs, ADT manages to incorporate premium devices and support into their home security systems. From a simple monitoring system to an advanced, technical setup, ADT has all the routes covered. Burglars recognize and respect their brand for a good reason.

What's the least expensive home security system? Abode is the least expensive home security system from a reputable provider. Upfront, their starting package actually costs more than a couple of competitors, although Abode does not require a contract or a data plan for your video. Contracts and data plans can become costly add-ons in the long run, so Abode can run cheapest when averaged against their competitors.

Methodology

We evaluated Charlotte home security companies based on equipment cost, monthly costs, contract options, installation and customer satisfaction to determine Reviews.com scores and create our best home security reviews. To compare home security companies with other providers across the board, we calculate each Reviews.com score based on the following: