The best home security system in Dallas

While none of these Dallas alarm companies is perfect, each of them offers an intuitive experience, whether that be a professional or DIY install.

To find the best home security companies Dallas has to offer, we reviewed each of the following brands based on affordability, monitoring capabilities, equipment availability, and integration capabilities with smart devices. While none of these Dallas alarm companies is perfect, each of them offers an intuitive experience, whether that be a professional or DIY install. Our favorites of the bunch we reviewed -- SimpliSafe, Ring, Abode, Arlo, Blue by ADT, and Cove -- offered high-tech equipmentround-the-clock monitoring services, and easy DIY options. In a word, these home security systems Dallas provides made us feel safe.

Here is a comparison of our top picks for the best home security system in Dallas:


SimpliSafe

Ring

Abode

Arlo

Blue by ADT

Cove

Reviews.com Score

4.4

4.2

4.25

4

3.6

3.5

Prices start at

$184.99

$199.99

$199.99

$129.99

$179.99

$122

Contract length

No contracts

No contracts

No contracts

No contracts

36 months

No contracts

Cameras

Indoor/Doorbell

Indoor/Outdoor/Doorbell

Indoor/Outdoor.Doorbell

Indoor/Outdoor

Indoor/Outdoor/Doorbell

Indoor

Sensors

Entry sensor, motion sensor, glass break sensor, panic button, smoke detector, water sensor, temperature sensor

Door,window,motion detection, spotlight,floodlight,flood and freeze sensor,panic button

Door, window, motion detection, door sensor, window sensor

Door,window,motion detection,spotlight,floodlight

Door, window, motion detection, smoke and carbon monoxide sensor

Door/window sensor, motion detector, panic button, glass-break detector, smoke/heat/freeze detector, flood sensor, carbon monoxide detector

Smart home features

105dB siren, smart lock, pro-set-up help, smart home support through third party systems

Smart home integration with Z-Wave support

Smart home integration through the custom engine (CUE), third party smart software support

Smart home support through their proprietary hub selection

Smart home integration with Z-Wave hub

Key remote

Control panel

Wireless, keypad, key fob, base station, mobile app, key fob

Mobile app

The mobile app, key fob, keypad

Mobile app

The mobile app, keypad is integrated on the hub

The mobile app, touchscreen alarm panel

*Information accurate as of May 2021

SimpliSafe

Best for flexibility

simplisafe.jpg
Shutterstock

Reviews Score: 4.4 | J.D. Power: 889 | Contract requirement: No | 

Why we chose it

If you want to keep your home and loved ones safe but aren't a fan of home security prices, SimpliSafe is a strong as well as flexible option. SimpliSafe offers 24/7 professional monitoring services and gives customers wanting to save money the option to monitor their security system themselves.

Pros:

  • Easy, DIY installation option
  • DIY monitoring option
  • No required contracts

Cons:

  • No outdoor camera options
  • Expensive video storage fees
  • Limited integration options

Equipment available

  • Motion sensor
  • 105dB siren
  • Smart lock
  • Wireless, keypad
  • Key fob
  • Entry sensor

Plans & pricing:

  • Foundation: $229
  • Essentials: $259
  • Hearth: $374
  • Knox: $449
  • Haven: $489
Ring Security

Best for ease of use

ring-home-security.png
Ring

Reviews Score: 4.2 | J.D. Power: 882 | Contract requirement:No | 

Why we chose it

Ring's straightforward DIY approach makes the home security company a top contender for those looking to protect their homes. While not perfect, Ring's affordable pricing and lack of contracts make it an attractive option.

Pros:

  • Quick, easy installation process
  • Affordable packages
  • Simple pricing for subscription support

Cons:

  • Poorer performance compared to competitors
  • Google support can be problematic
  • The basic plan offers no professional monitoring services

Equipment available:

  • Outdoor camera
  • Window sensor
  • Door sensor
  • Motion detector
  • Panic button
  • Indoor camera

Plans & pricing

  • Basic: $30/year
  • Plus: $100/year
Abode

Best for budget

abode-home-security.png
Abode

Reviews Score: 4.25 | J.D. Power: N/A | Contract requirement: No |

Why we chose it

Abode security plans are a great option if you don't want to break the bank on a home security system but still want the peace of mind it offers. Unfortunately, its limited integration capabilities with smart devices can be a big frustration.

Pros:

  • Inexpensive costs
  • No security contracts
  • Offers DIY and professional monitoring

Cons:

  • Early termination fees apply
  • Refund options are lacking
  • Warranty is limited to a year

Equipment available

  • Glass break sensor
  • Motion sensors
  • Outdoor camera
  • Indoor camera
  • Siren

  • Recessed window and door sensor

Plans & pricing

  • Standard: $6/mo.
  • Pro Plan: $19.80/mo.
Arlo

Best for technical features

arlo-home-security.jpg
Shutterstock

Reviews Score: 4 | J.D. Power: N/A | Contract requirement: No |

Why we chose it

Uninterested in monitoring your home security system yourself but don't want to pay an arm and a leg? Arlo's professional monitoring systems are some of the cheapest plans on the market and come with some impressive camera equipment.

Pros:

  • Offers 4K-video footage capabilities
  • Good BBB ratings
  • Inexpensive plans

Cons:

  • Costs extra for 24/7 monitoring
  • It doesn't provide products like doors and windows sensors
  • Expensive camera equipment

Equipment available

  • Indoor camera
  • Outdoor camera
  • Solar panel camera
  • Smarthub
  • Mounts
  • Chime

Plans & pricing

  • Smart: free
  • Premier: $2.99/mo.
  • Elite: $4.99/mo.
Blue by ADT

Best for most rounded features

adt-home-seucirty-sign.jpg
Shutterstock

Reviews Score: 3.6 | J.D. Power: 880 | Contract requirement: Yes | 

Why we chose it

As one of the longest-running security system companies, ADT has a long, trusted history with a solid variety of plan options for home security. Despite being one of the few security system companies requiring a contract, Blue by ADT offers extensive hardware options.

Pros:

  • Quality professional monitoring
  • Quick installations and repairs
  • Money-back guarantee for first six months

Cons:

  • Requires a long contract
  • Cancellation fees
  • Poor BBB customer service ratings

Equipment available

  • Hub
  • Indoor camera
  • Outdoor camera
  • Door sensors
  • Window sensors
  • Motion sensor

Plans & pricing

  • Build Your Own System: $179.99
  • Starter System: $219.99
  • Starter Plus System: $299.99
Cove

Best for customizing

cove-security.png
Cove

Reviews Score: 3.5 | J.D. Power: N/A | Contract requirement: No |

Why we chose it

Founded in 2018, Cove is new to the home security scene, but that by no means makes it a non-valuable player. Cove's BBB customer ratings are impressive, to say the least, and its easily customizable security plans make it a dream for customers who want more control over their home security setup.

Pros:

  • No contracts
  • Customizable plans
  • Stellar BBB customer service reviews

Cons:

  • No professional installation
  • Limited app functions
  • Limited integration

Equipment available

  • Door/window sensor
  • Motion detector
  • Panic button
  • YI Indoor Camera
  • Key remote
  • Touchscreen alarm panel

Plans & pricing

  • Cove Basic: $15/mo
  • Cove Plus: $25/mo
Home security in Dallas: What you need to know 

Dallas, Texas, crime statistics

Your city's overall crime rate and common types of crimes can provide better insight into how to keep your home safe. However, keep in mind that crime stats only offer a piece of the entire puzzle. In Dallas, Texas, the crime rate is twice as high as the national rate, which is understandable given how large a city it is. Unfortunately, in Dallas, you have a 1 in 29 chance of becoming the victim of a property crime. 

Here are a few more statistics to bear in mind:

  • 34 out of 1000 residents of Dallas are victims of property crimes
  • Nearly 7 out of 1000 people in Dallas will experience a burglary
  • 20 out of 1000 people in Dallas will experience a theft

Research your neighborhood

The type of home security system you'll need will depend on what kind of neighborhood you live in. Be sure to research your neighborhood to see how likely it is that you'll experience a crime and what kind of crimes are common in your area. If you live in a low-crime neighborhood, you may only need a basic security setup. However, if burglary is a concern where you live, you may want to consider a complete home security package. Most of the safest neighborhoods like Hillcrest Road/Spring Valley Road, Northaven Road/Hillcrest Road, Northaven Road/Inwood Road, Northaven Road/Preston Road are located in northern Dallas. Areas like Sargent and Fruitdale, however, have lower safety ratings. 

To learn more about how to research your neighborhood's safety record, browse our resources here.

Register your home security system in Dallas

It's important to register your home security system with the city of Dallas because, if it's not, the city can refuse to respond to your home alarms. Keeping a record of the Security Alarm Permits helps the city keep the registration information up-to-date. Hence, law enforcement knows how to reach you should your alarm go off and you're not home, and it lets the city of Dallas keep track of false alarms. The first three times you spark a false alarm in Dallas, you will not be charged a fee. After that, the fourth, fifth, and sixth false alarms will cost you $50. For the seventh and eighth false alarms, you'll be charged $75 and $100 from then on. 

In order to register for a Security Alarm Permit with the city of Dallas, follow these instructions:

  1. Visit False Alarm Reduction Website (dallasalarmpermit.com)
  2. Click "Register Online"
  3. Fill out the online registration form, which will require your contact information, address, and alarm company information
  4. Pay the $50 fee
  5. For more information, visit Home (dallaspolice.net)

How to choose your Dallas home security system

  • Interior/exterior cameras: If you're going to purchase a security camera for your home, consider the weather ratings for exterior cameras. Dallas is hot and humid, with warm summers and mild winters. Since Dallas is exposed to such extreme weather conditions, you'll want to make sure the camera you install outside your home is rated for your specific climate.
  • Control panel: The control panel is one of the most important facets of your home security system. This is the interface that gives you access to the backend of your home security system. Before you purchase a security system for your home, research how intuitive and easy to use the control panel is. You won't want to find yourself with a complicated control panel while frantically trying to turn off your home's security alarm. 
  • Compatibility: One of the most convenient aspects of a home security system is its compatibility with your smart devices. The top operating systems for phones, Android, Google, and iOS, should integrate with most home security system hubs. Before choosing a home security system, research to make sure the software, usually an app, will work with your phone or any other smart devices you own. 
  • Storage: If you live in an area where you're bombarded with foot traffic, you might stock up on video storage a lot more quickly than you would expect should you have a motion-sensor camera. If this is the case, be sure to position the camera to focus on the traffic that's coming in and out of your home instead of the street. This will help to cut down on needless monitoring and keep you from racking up unnecessary video footage.
  • Window/door sensors: Due to Dallas's considerable humidity, you'll want to make sure your door and window sensors are weatherproofed. With long-term exposure, the dense humidity and heat could cause a lot of wear and tear on any outdoor sensors. Ideally, you'll want to keep your window and door sensors indoors. 

Local vs. national companies

Pros of local security company

It offers a more personalized experience
Familiarity with your neighborhood
Investment in your community

Cons of local security company

Pricier packages
Longer wait times
Less resources to offer

Pros of national security company

24/7 monitoring
Wide variety of equipment options
Smart equipment capabilities

Cons of national security company

Poor customer service
Less personalized experience
Lack of familiarity with your neighborhood


Can I self-install my home security system?

While some home security systems do require a professional install, many companies offer self-install options. If you'd like the DIY option, make sure to read all the fine print before purchasing a system to find out whether the home security company allows for self-installs.

What's the best Dallas home security system?

The best home security system entirely depends on your individual needs and budget. If money isn't an object, consider going with a package from a company like Blue by ADT, which is more costly but offers many benefits. If you're interested in a more basic option, consider a company like Arlo or Abode.

What's the least expensive home security system?

Within this listing, the least expensive home security system is Arlo. The company only charges $2.99/month for its Premier plan and $4.99/month for its Elite plan.

Methodology 

We evaluated home security companies based on equipment cost, monthly costs, contract options, installation and customer satisfaction to determine Reviews.com scores and create our best home security reviews. To compare home security companies with other providers across the board, we calculate each Reviews.com score based on the following:

  • Monthly price: The lower the cost of a home security company's monthly contract, the higher the score. Inversely, the higher the cost of the monthly contract, the lower the score in this metric. 
  • Equipment cost: Affordability is important with home security, so we awarded higher scores to home security companies with lower equipment prices.
  • Contracts: Reviews.com reviewed the flexibility in contracts of the home security companies. The more flexibility, like having no contracts to bind customers for long periods, the higher the score. 
  • Customer satisfaction: With J.D. Power's 2020 Home Security Satisfaction Study, we assigned a score to each company based on the rating it received.
  • Installation: Like with contracts, we award higher scores to companies with flexible installation options, like DIY or professional options.

