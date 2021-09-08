To find the best home security companies Dallas has to offer, we reviewed each of the following brands based on affordability, monitoring capabilities, equipment availability, and integration capabilities with smart devices. While none of these Dallas alarm companies is perfect, each of them offers an intuitive experience, whether that be a professional or DIY install. Our favorites of the bunch we reviewed -- SimpliSafe, Ring, Abode, Arlo, Blue by ADT, and Cove -- offered high-tech equipment, round-the-clock monitoring services, and easy DIY options. In a word, these home security systems Dallas provides made us feel safe.

Here is a comparison of our top picks for the best home security system in Dallas:



SimpliSafe Ring Abode Arlo Blue by ADT Cove Reviews.com Score 4.4 4.2 4.25 4 3.6 3.5 Prices start at $184.99 $199.99 $199.99 $129.99 $179.99 $122 Contract length No contracts No contracts No contracts No contracts 36 months No contracts Cameras Indoor/Doorbell Indoor/Outdoor/Doorbell Indoor/Outdoor.Doorbell Indoor/Outdoor Indoor/Outdoor/Doorbell Indoor Sensors Entry sensor, motion sensor, glass break sensor, panic button, smoke detector, water sensor, temperature sensor Door,window,motion detection, spotlight,floodlight,flood and freeze sensor,panic button Door, window, motion detection, door sensor, window sensor Door,window,motion detection,spotlight,floodlight Door, window, motion detection, smoke and carbon monoxide sensor Door/window sensor, motion detector, panic button, glass-break detector, smoke/heat/freeze detector, flood sensor, carbon monoxide detector Smart home features 105dB siren, smart lock, pro-set-up help, smart home support through third party systems Smart home integration with Z-Wave support Smart home integration through the custom engine (CUE), third party smart software support Smart home support through their proprietary hub selection Smart home integration with Z-Wave hub Key remote Control panel Wireless, keypad, key fob, base station, mobile app, key fob Mobile app The mobile app, key fob, keypad Mobile app The mobile app, keypad is integrated on the hub The mobile app, touchscreen alarm panel

SimpliSafe Best for flexibility Shutterstock Reviews Score: 4.4 | J.D. Power: 889 | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it If you want to keep your home and loved ones safe but aren't a fan of home security prices, SimpliSafe is a strong as well as flexible option. SimpliSafe offers 24/7 professional monitoring services and gives customers wanting to save money the option to monitor their security system themselves. Pros: Easy, DIY installation option

DIY monitoring option

No required contracts Cons: No outdoor camera options

Expensive video storage fees

Limited integration options Equipment available Motion sensor

105dB siren

Smart lock

Wireless, keypad

Key fob

Entry sensor Plans & pricing: Foundation: $229

Essentials: $259

Hearth: $374

Knox: $449

Haven: $489 View now at SimpliSafe

Ring Security Best for ease of use Ring Reviews Score: 4.2 | J.D. Power: 882 | Contract requirement:No | Why we chose it Ring's straightforward DIY approach makes the home security company a top contender for those looking to protect their homes. While not perfect, Ring's affordable pricing and lack of contracts make it an attractive option. Pros: Quick, easy installation process

Affordable packages

Simple pricing for subscription support Cons: Poorer performance compared to competitors

Google support can be problematic

The basic plan offers no professional monitoring services Equipment available: Outdoor camera

Window sensor

Door sensor

Motion detector

Panic button

Indoor camera

Plans & pricing Basic: $30/year

Plus: $100/year View now at Ring Security

Abode Best for budget Abode Reviews Score: 4.25 | J.D. Power: N/A | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Abode security plans are a great option if you don't want to break the bank on a home security system but still want the peace of mind it offers. Unfortunately, its limited integration capabilities with smart devices can be a big frustration. Pros: Inexpensive costs

No security contracts

Offers DIY and professional monitoring Cons: Early termination fees apply

Refund options are lacking

Warranty is limited to a year Equipment available Glass break sensor

Motion sensors

Outdoor camera

Indoor camera

Siren

Recessed window and door sensor Plans & pricing Standard: $6/mo.

Pro Plan: $19.80/mo. View now at abode

Arlo Best for technical features Shutterstock Reviews Score: 4 | J.D. Power: N/A | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Uninterested in monitoring your home security system yourself but don't want to pay an arm and a leg? Arlo's professional monitoring systems are some of the cheapest plans on the market and come with some impressive camera equipment. Pros: Offers 4K-video footage capabilities

Good BBB ratings

Inexpensive plans Cons: Costs extra for 24/7 monitoring

It doesn't provide products like doors and windows sensors

Expensive camera equipment Equipment available Indoor camera

Outdoor camera

Solar panel camera

Smarthub

Mounts

Chime Plans & pricing Smart: free

Premier: $2.99/mo.

Elite: $4.99/mo. View now at Arlo

Blue by ADT Best for most rounded features Shutterstock Reviews Score: 3.6 | J.D. Power: 880 | Contract requirement: Yes | Why we chose it As one of the longest-running security system companies, ADT has a long, trusted history with a solid variety of plan options for home security. Despite being one of the few security system companies requiring a contract, Blue by ADT offers extensive hardware options. Pros: Quality professional monitoring

Quick installations and repairs

Money-back guarantee for first six months Cons: Requires a long contract

Cancellation fees

Poor BBB customer service ratings Equipment available Hub

Indoor camera

Outdoor camera

Door sensors

Window sensors

Motion sensor Plans & pricing Build Your Own System: $179.99

Starter System: $219.99

Starter Plus System: $299.99 View now at Blue by ADT

Cove Best for customizing Cove Reviews Score: 3.5 | J.D. Power: N/A | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Founded in 2018, Cove is new to the home security scene, but that by no means makes it a non-valuable player. Cove's BBB customer ratings are impressive, to say the least, and its easily customizable security plans make it a dream for customers who want more control over their home security setup. Pros: No contracts

Customizable plans

Stellar BBB customer service reviews Cons: No professional installation

Limited app functions

Limited integration Equipment available Door/window sensor

Motion detector

Panic button

YI Indoor Camera

Key remote

Touchscreen alarm panel Plans & pricing Cove Basic: $15/mo

Cove Plus: $25/mo View now at Cove

Home security in Dallas: What you need to know

Dallas, Texas, crime statistics

Your city's overall crime rate and common types of crimes can provide better insight into how to keep your home safe. However, keep in mind that crime stats only offer a piece of the entire puzzle. In Dallas, Texas, the crime rate is twice as high as the national rate, which is understandable given how large a city it is. Unfortunately, in Dallas, you have a 1 in 29 chance of becoming the victim of a property crime.

Here are a few more statistics to bear in mind:

34 out of 1000 residents of Dallas are victims of property crimes

Nearly 7 out of 1000 people in Dallas will experience a burglary

20 out of 1000 people in Dallas will experience a theft

Research your neighborhood

The type of home security system you'll need will depend on what kind of neighborhood you live in. Be sure to research your neighborhood to see how likely it is that you'll experience a crime and what kind of crimes are common in your area. If you live in a low-crime neighborhood, you may only need a basic security setup. However, if burglary is a concern where you live, you may want to consider a complete home security package. Most of the safest neighborhoods like Hillcrest Road/Spring Valley Road, Northaven Road/Hillcrest Road, Northaven Road/Inwood Road, Northaven Road/Preston Road are located in northern Dallas. Areas like Sargent and Fruitdale, however, have lower safety ratings.

To learn more about how to research your neighborhood's safety record, browse our resources here.

Register your home security system in Dallas

It's important to register your home security system with the city of Dallas because, if it's not, the city can refuse to respond to your home alarms. Keeping a record of the Security Alarm Permits helps the city keep the registration information up-to-date. Hence, law enforcement knows how to reach you should your alarm go off and you're not home, and it lets the city of Dallas keep track of false alarms. The first three times you spark a false alarm in Dallas, you will not be charged a fee. After that, the fourth, fifth, and sixth false alarms will cost you $50. For the seventh and eighth false alarms, you'll be charged $75 and $100 from then on.

In order to register for a Security Alarm Permit with the city of Dallas, follow these instructions:

Visit False Alarm Reduction Website (dallasalarmpermit.com) Click "Register Online" Fill out the online registration form, which will require your contact information, address, and alarm company information Pay the $50 fee For more information, visit Home (dallaspolice.net)

How to choose your Dallas home security system

Interior/exterior cameras: If you're going to purchase a security camera for your home, consider the weather ratings for exterior cameras. Dallas is hot and humid, with warm summers and mild winters. Since Dallas is exposed to such extreme weather conditions, you'll want to make sure the camera you install outside your home is rated for your specific climate.

If you're going to purchase a security camera for your home, consider the weather ratings for exterior cameras. Dallas is hot and humid, with warm summers and mild winters. Since Dallas is exposed to such extreme weather conditions, you'll want to make sure the camera you install outside your home is rated for your specific climate. Control panel: The control panel is one of the most important facets of your home security system. This is the interface that gives you access to the backend of your home security system. Before you purchase a security system for your home, research how intuitive and easy to use the control panel is. You won't want to find yourself with a complicated control panel while frantically trying to turn off your home's security alarm.

The control panel is one of the most important facets of your home security system. This is the interface that gives you access to the backend of your home security system. Before you purchase a security system for your home, research how intuitive and easy to use the control panel is. You won't want to find yourself with a complicated control panel while frantically trying to turn off your home's security alarm. Compatibility: One of the most convenient aspects of a home security system is its compatibility with your smart devices. The top operating systems for phones, Android, Google, and iOS, should integrate with most home security system hubs. Before choosing a home security system, research to make sure the software, usually an app, will work with your phone or any other smart devices you own.

One of the most convenient aspects of a home security system is its compatibility with your smart devices. The top operating systems for phones, Android, Google, and iOS, should integrate with most home security system hubs. Before choosing a home security system, research to make sure the software, usually an app, will work with your phone or any other smart devices you own. Storage: If you live in an area where you're bombarded with foot traffic, you might stock up on video storage a lot more quickly than you would expect should you have a motion-sensor camera. If this is the case, be sure to position the camera to focus on the traffic that's coming in and out of your home instead of the street. This will help to cut down on needless monitoring and keep you from racking up unnecessary video footage.

If you live in an area where you're bombarded with foot traffic, you might stock up on video storage a lot more quickly than you would expect should you have a motion-sensor camera. If this is the case, be sure to position the camera to focus on the traffic that's coming in and out of your home instead of the street. This will help to cut down on needless monitoring and keep you from racking up unnecessary video footage. Window/door sensors: Due to Dallas's considerable humidity, you'll want to make sure your door and window sensors are weatherproofed. With long-term exposure, the dense humidity and heat could cause a lot of wear and tear on any outdoor sensors. Ideally, you'll want to keep your window and door sensors indoors.

Local vs. national companies

Pros of local security company It offers a more personalized experience

Familiarity with your neighborhood

Investment in your community Cons of local security company Pricier packages

Longer wait times

Less resources to offer Pros of national security company 24/7 monitoring

Wide variety of equipment options

Smart equipment capabilities Cons of national security company Poor customer service

Less personalized experience

Lack of familiarity with your neighborhood





Can I self-install my home security system? While some home security systems do require a professional install, many companies offer self-install options. If you'd like the DIY option, make sure to read all the fine print before purchasing a system to find out whether the home security company allows for self-installs.

What's the best Dallas home security system? The best home security system entirely depends on your individual needs and budget. If money isn't an object, consider going with a package from a company like Blue by ADT, which is more costly but offers many benefits. If you're interested in a more basic option, consider a company like Arlo or Abode.

What's the least expensive home security system? Within this listing, the least expensive home security system is Arlo. The company only charges $2.99/month for its Premier plan and $4.99/month for its Elite plan.

Methodology

