To find the best home security companies Dallas has to offer, we reviewed each of the following brands based on affordability, monitoring capabilities, equipment availability, and integration capabilities with smart devices. While none of these Dallas alarm companies is perfect, each of them offers an intuitive experience, whether that be a professional or DIY install. Our favorites of the bunch we reviewed -- SimpliSafe, Ring, Abode, Arlo, Blue by ADT, and Cove -- offered high-tech equipment, round-the-clock monitoring services, and easy DIY options. In a word, these home security systems Dallas provides made us feel safe.
Here is a comparison of our top picks for the best home security system in Dallas:
SimpliSafe
Ring
Abode
Arlo
Blue by ADT
Cove
Reviews.com Score
4.4
4.2
4.25
4
3.6
3.5
Prices start at
$184.99
$199.99
$199.99
$129.99
$179.99
$122
Contract length
No contracts
No contracts
No contracts
No contracts
36 months
No contracts
Cameras
Indoor/Doorbell
Indoor/Outdoor/Doorbell
Indoor/Outdoor.Doorbell
Indoor/Outdoor
Indoor/Outdoor/Doorbell
Indoor
Sensors
Entry sensor, motion sensor, glass break sensor, panic button, smoke detector, water sensor, temperature sensor
Door,window,motion detection, spotlight,floodlight,flood and freeze sensor,panic button
Door, window, motion detection, door sensor, window sensor
Door,window,motion detection,spotlight,floodlight
Door, window, motion detection, smoke and carbon monoxide sensor
Door/window sensor, motion detector, panic button, glass-break detector, smoke/heat/freeze detector, flood sensor, carbon monoxide detector
Smart home features
105dB siren, smart lock, pro-set-up help, smart home support through third party systems
Smart home integration with Z-Wave support
Smart home integration through the custom engine (CUE), third party smart software support
Smart home support through their proprietary hub selection
Smart home integration with Z-Wave hub
Key remote
Control panel
Wireless, keypad, key fob, base station, mobile app, key fob
Mobile app
The mobile app, key fob, keypad
Mobile app
The mobile app, keypad is integrated on the hub
The mobile app, touchscreen alarm panel
*Information accurate as of May 2021
SimpliSafe
Best for flexibility
Reviews Score: 4.4 | J.D. Power: 889 | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
If you want to keep your home and loved ones safe but aren't a fan of home security prices, SimpliSafe is a strong as well as flexible option. SimpliSafe offers 24/7 professional monitoring services and gives customers wanting to save money the option to monitor their security system themselves.
Pros:
- Easy, DIY installation option
- DIY monitoring option
- No required contracts
Cons:
- No outdoor camera options
- Expensive video storage fees
- Limited integration options
Equipment available
- Motion sensor
- 105dB siren
- Smart lock
- Wireless, keypad
- Key fob
- Entry sensor
Plans & pricing:
- Foundation: $229
- Essentials: $259
- Hearth: $374
- Knox: $449
- Haven: $489
Ring Security
Best for ease of use
Reviews Score: 4.2 | J.D. Power: 882 | Contract requirement:No |
Why we chose it
Ring's straightforward DIY approach makes the home security company a top contender for those looking to protect their homes. While not perfect, Ring's affordable pricing and lack of contracts make it an attractive option.
Pros:
- Quick, easy installation process
- Affordable packages
- Simple pricing for subscription support
Cons:
- Poorer performance compared to competitors
- Google support can be problematic
- The basic plan offers no professional monitoring services
Equipment available:
- Outdoor camera
- Window sensor
- Door sensor
- Motion detector
- Panic button
- Indoor camera
Plans & pricing
- Basic: $30/year
- Plus: $100/year
Abode
Best for budget
Reviews Score: 4.25 | J.D. Power: N/A | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
Abode security plans are a great option if you don't want to break the bank on a home security system but still want the peace of mind it offers. Unfortunately, its limited integration capabilities with smart devices can be a big frustration.
Pros:
- Inexpensive costs
- No security contracts
- Offers DIY and professional monitoring
Cons:
- Early termination fees apply
- Refund options are lacking
- Warranty is limited to a year
Equipment available
- Glass break sensor
- Motion sensors
- Outdoor camera
- Indoor camera
- Siren
Recessed window and door sensor
Plans & pricing
- Standard: $6/mo.
- Pro Plan: $19.80/mo.
Arlo
Best for technical features
Reviews Score: 4 | J.D. Power: N/A | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
Uninterested in monitoring your home security system yourself but don't want to pay an arm and a leg? Arlo's professional monitoring systems are some of the cheapest plans on the market and come with some impressive camera equipment.
Pros:
- Offers 4K-video footage capabilities
- Good BBB ratings
- Inexpensive plans
Cons:
- Costs extra for 24/7 monitoring
- It doesn't provide products like doors and windows sensors
- Expensive camera equipment
Equipment available
- Indoor camera
- Outdoor camera
- Solar panel camera
- Smarthub
- Mounts
- Chime
Plans & pricing
- Smart: free
- Premier: $2.99/mo.
- Elite: $4.99/mo.
Blue by ADT
Best for most rounded features
Reviews Score: 3.6 | J.D. Power: 880 | Contract requirement: Yes |
Why we chose it
As one of the longest-running security system companies, ADT has a long, trusted history with a solid variety of plan options for home security. Despite being one of the few security system companies requiring a contract, Blue by ADT offers extensive hardware options.
Pros:
- Quality professional monitoring
- Quick installations and repairs
- Money-back guarantee for first six months
Cons:
- Requires a long contract
- Cancellation fees
- Poor BBB customer service ratings
Equipment available
- Hub
- Indoor camera
- Outdoor camera
- Door sensors
- Window sensors
- Motion sensor
Plans & pricing
- Build Your Own System: $179.99
- Starter System: $219.99
- Starter Plus System: $299.99
Cove
Best for customizing
Reviews Score: 3.5 | J.D. Power: N/A | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
Founded in 2018, Cove is new to the home security scene, but that by no means makes it a non-valuable player. Cove's BBB customer ratings are impressive, to say the least, and its easily customizable security plans make it a dream for customers who want more control over their home security setup.
Pros:
- No contracts
- Customizable plans
- Stellar BBB customer service reviews
Cons:
- No professional installation
- Limited app functions
- Limited integration
Equipment available
- Door/window sensor
- Motion detector
- Panic button
- YI Indoor Camera
- Key remote
- Touchscreen alarm panel
Plans & pricing
- Cove Basic: $15/mo
- Cove Plus: $25/mo
Home security in Dallas: What you need to know
Dallas, Texas, crime statistics
Your city's overall crime rate and common types of crimes can provide better insight into how to keep your home safe. However, keep in mind that crime stats only offer a piece of the entire puzzle. In Dallas, Texas, the crime rate is twice as high as the national rate, which is understandable given how large a city it is. Unfortunately, in Dallas, you have a 1 in 29 chance of becoming the victim of a property crime.
Here are a few more statistics to bear in mind:
- 34 out of 1000 residents of Dallas are victims of property crimes
- Nearly 7 out of 1000 people in Dallas will experience a burglary
- 20 out of 1000 people in Dallas will experience a theft
Research your neighborhood
The type of home security system you'll need will depend on what kind of neighborhood you live in. Be sure to research your neighborhood to see how likely it is that you'll experience a crime and what kind of crimes are common in your area. If you live in a low-crime neighborhood, you may only need a basic security setup. However, if burglary is a concern where you live, you may want to consider a complete home security package. Most of the safest neighborhoods like Hillcrest Road/Spring Valley Road, Northaven Road/Hillcrest Road, Northaven Road/Inwood Road, Northaven Road/Preston Road are located in northern Dallas. Areas like Sargent and Fruitdale, however, have lower safety ratings.
To learn more about how to research your neighborhood's safety record, browse our resources here.
Register your home security system in Dallas
It's important to register your home security system with the city of Dallas because, if it's not, the city can refuse to respond to your home alarms. Keeping a record of the Security Alarm Permits helps the city keep the registration information up-to-date. Hence, law enforcement knows how to reach you should your alarm go off and you're not home, and it lets the city of Dallas keep track of false alarms. The first three times you spark a false alarm in Dallas, you will not be charged a fee. After that, the fourth, fifth, and sixth false alarms will cost you $50. For the seventh and eighth false alarms, you'll be charged $75 and $100 from then on.
In order to register for a Security Alarm Permit with the city of Dallas, follow these instructions:
- Visit False Alarm Reduction Website (dallasalarmpermit.com)
- Click "Register Online"
- Fill out the online registration form, which will require your contact information, address, and alarm company information
- Pay the $50 fee
- For more information, visit Home (dallaspolice.net)
How to choose your Dallas home security system
- Interior/exterior cameras: If you're going to purchase a security camera for your home, consider the weather ratings for exterior cameras. Dallas is hot and humid, with warm summers and mild winters. Since Dallas is exposed to such extreme weather conditions, you'll want to make sure the camera you install outside your home is rated for your specific climate.
- Control panel: The control panel is one of the most important facets of your home security system. This is the interface that gives you access to the backend of your home security system. Before you purchase a security system for your home, research how intuitive and easy to use the control panel is. You won't want to find yourself with a complicated control panel while frantically trying to turn off your home's security alarm.
- Compatibility: One of the most convenient aspects of a home security system is its compatibility with your smart devices. The top operating systems for phones, Android, Google, and iOS, should integrate with most home security system hubs. Before choosing a home security system, research to make sure the software, usually an app, will work with your phone or any other smart devices you own.
- Storage: If you live in an area where you're bombarded with foot traffic, you might stock up on video storage a lot more quickly than you would expect should you have a motion-sensor camera. If this is the case, be sure to position the camera to focus on the traffic that's coming in and out of your home instead of the street. This will help to cut down on needless monitoring and keep you from racking up unnecessary video footage.
- Window/door sensors: Due to Dallas's considerable humidity, you'll want to make sure your door and window sensors are weatherproofed. With long-term exposure, the dense humidity and heat could cause a lot of wear and tear on any outdoor sensors. Ideally, you'll want to keep your window and door sensors indoors.
Local vs. national companies
Pros of local security company
It offers a more personalized experience
Cons of local security company
Pricier packages
Pros of national security company
24/7 monitoring
Cons of national security company
Poor customer service
Can I self-install my home security system?
While some home security systems do require a professional install, many companies offer self-install options. If you'd like the DIY option, make sure to read all the fine print before purchasing a system to find out whether the home security company allows for self-installs.
What's the best Dallas home security system?
The best home security system entirely depends on your individual needs and budget. If money isn't an object, consider going with a package from a company like Blue by ADT, which is more costly but offers many benefits. If you're interested in a more basic option, consider a company like Arlo or Abode.
What's the least expensive home security system?
Within this listing, the least expensive home security system is Arlo. The company only charges $2.99/month for its Premier plan and $4.99/month for its Elite plan.
Methodology
We evaluated home security companies based on equipment cost, monthly costs, contract options, installation and customer satisfaction to determine Reviews.com scores and create our best home security reviews. To compare home security companies with other providers across the board, we calculate each Reviews.com score based on the following:
- Monthly price: The lower the cost of a home security company's monthly contract, the higher the score. Inversely, the higher the cost of the monthly contract, the lower the score in this metric.
- Equipment cost: Affordability is important with home security, so we awarded higher scores to home security companies with lower equipment prices.
- Contracts: Reviews.com reviewed the flexibility in contracts of the home security companies. The more flexibility, like having no contracts to bind customers for long periods, the higher the score.
- Customer satisfaction: With J.D. Power's 2020 Home Security Satisfaction Study, we assigned a score to each company based on the rating it received.
- Installation: Like with contracts, we award higher scores to companies with flexible installation options, like DIY or professional options.
