The best home security system in Houston

Whether you're new to the Houston area or a native, adding a home security system has many benefits. Securing your home against intrusions and events such as a fire or a flood can reduce the risk of costly losses. In fact, your homeowner's insurance company may even give you a discount on your premiums.
You don't have to spend a fortune to buy and install a system. The latest state-of-the-art alarm system Houston is wireless. You can install it yourself in just a few minutes without the need to run cables or use nails to mount devices. We analyzed over a dozen of the best systems available from home security companies in Houston. Criteria such as customer reviews, features, monitoring pricing and equipment were used to narrow the list down to six providers for your consideration.
SimpliSafe
Best overall Houston security system
Reviews Score: 4.4 | J.D. Power: 889* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
Simplisafe systems can be moved and expanded based on your requirements at the time. You can choose to self-monitor or pay for professional monitoring on a month-to-month basis for Houston's most flexible alarm system.
Pros:
- Customizable packages
- National monitoring service available
- Renter-friendly installation
- Highest-rated customer satisfaction by J.D. Power
Cons:
- Basic design and functionality
- Limited smart home accessories
- Self-monitoring requires a camera subscription
Equipment available:
- Base station
- Indoor/outdoor cameras
- Video doorbell
- Smart lock
Plans and pricing:
- Equipment bundles: $181 - $342
- Standard monitoring: $0.50/day
- Interactive monitoring: $0.83/day
- Camera subscription: $4.99/month for one camera or $9.99/month for up to 10 cameras
Ring Security
Best for devices and accessories
Reviews Score: 4.2 | J.D. Power: 882* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
Ring's product page features a comprehensive inventory of indoor and outdoor devices and accessories to build Houston's most customized alarm system.
Pros:
- One of the best home security companies in Houston for low-cost, professional monitoring
- Compatible with many smart home accessories
- Second-highest rated home security system for customer satisfaction (J.D. Power)
- No contracts
Cons:
- Cameras aren't included in any of the starter kits
- Ring's video doorbells are relatively expensive
- Bundles can add up in cost
- You'll have to pay a monthly video recording fee for each camera
Equipment available:
- Video doorbell
- Smart lighting
- Indoor and outdoor cameras
- Outdoor camera with lights
- Solar charger
- Smoke and carbon monoxide detector
Plans and pricing:
- Equipment bundles: $260 - $927
- Basic video recording: $3/month per device
- Professional monitoring: $10/month or $100/year
Abode
Best for smart device capability
Reviews Score: 4.25 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
A smart home is a safer, more efficient home. Abode's home security system integrates monitoring, safety and convenience, thanks to the system's smart device compatibility.
Pros:
- Compatible with existing smart home devices
- One of the cheapest professional monitoring plan
- Home-automation ready
Cons:
- Only one type of outdoor camera
- Kits have minimal equipment
- Average camera quality
Equipment available:
- Recessed and slim-strip door and window sensors
- Outdoor smart camera
- Smarthome power switch
- Environmental and motion sensors
Plans and pricing:
- Equipment bundles: $219 - $279
- Self-monitoring: $0.20/day or $6/month
- Professional monitoring: $0.66/day or $20/month
Arlo
Best for video
Reviews Score: 4 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
If the kind of home security you have in mind is all about monitoring your Amazon deliveries and watching over your pets while you're out, video surveillance featuring Arlo's 4K security cameras is ideal.
Pros:
- High-definition cameras
- Subject detection cameras
- No plan is required for live video streaming
Cons:
- Video recording requires a subscription
- No professional monitoring is available
- Limited accessories
Equipment available:
- Arlo Ultra 2 4K camera
- Two HD 2K cameras
- Small Essential camera
- Wired and wireless doorbells
- Solar panel charger
Plans and pricing:
- Equipment bundles: $278.98 - $1,179.95
- Continuous video recording: $9.99 for 14 days or $19.99/month
- Premier subscription: $2.99/month per camera or $9.99/month for five cameras
- Elite subscription: $4.99/month per camera or $14.99/month for five cameras
Blue by ADT
Best professional monitoring subscription
Reviews Score: 3.6 | J.D. Power: 834* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
ADT is well-known for its monitoring and security services. The provider offers Blue by ADT, a DIY system compatible with its professional monitoring subscription.
Pros:
- DIY or professional monitoring
- No contracts required
- Kits start at just $109
Cons:
- The mobile app isn't full-featured
- Only one pro monitoring plan is available
- Pro monitoring plan more expensive than competitors
Equipment available:
- Hub/keypad
- Indoor/outdoor cameras
- Motion sensors
- Door/window sensors
- Yard signs and window decals
- Chime/extender
Plans and pricing:
- Equipment bundles: $179.99 - $299.99
- Professional monitoring: $19.99/month
Cove
Best for money-back guarantee
Reviews Score: 3.5 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
If you're new to home security systems, Cove's 60-day money-back guarantee is a great way to give one a try and see if it fits your needs.
Pros:
- 60-day money-back guarantee
- No contracts
- Cellular service supported
Cons:
- No outdoor cameras are available
- No self-monitoring available
- The mobile app only works with the monitoring subscription
Equipment available:
- Touchscreen panel
- Indoor cameras
- Door and window sensors
- Environmental sensors
- Medical alert
Plans and pricing:
- No upfront equipment costs with Economy plan
- Cove Basic: $0.50/day
- Cove Premier: $0.83/day
*J.D. Power's 2020 Home Security Satisfaction Study. Based on a 1,000-point scale.
Home security in Houston: What you need to know
Houston, TX, crime statistics
According to Area Vibes, which pulls information from recent FBI data, Houston is only safer than 2% of American cities.
- Total crime is more than double (117%) than the national average
- There were over 17 000 reported burglaries in 2019
- There are 723 burglaries per 100 000 people in Houston, compared to 393 per 100 000 for the state of Texas
Based on these statistics, an alarm system in Houston would be a good idea to secure your home and property.
Research your neighborhood
Although crime is high in Houston, there are safe pockets with few incidents. To find the safest areas to live in Houston (and which ones to avoid), check out the statistics published by the following websites:
- Neighborhood Scout: Provides maps of the safest areas
- Area Vibes: Compares how safe Houston is to other cities in the U.S.
- Houston Police Department: Interactive crime maps and spreadsheets of incidents
- Niche: Reviews and opinions from residents
According to Neighborhood Scout, some of the safest neighborhoods in Houston are:
- Kingsland Blvd/Baker Road
- Westheimer Parkway/South Ferry Road
- San Felipe Street/Kirby Drive
- Meyerland
- Porter Heights
Families and young professionals usually inhabit the safer areas in Houston and its suburbs. If you're moving to Houston, it's best to visit and get a feel for the areas you're considering. If a visit isn't possible, see what locals have to say on websites such as Niche.com or by joining local Facebook groups for the area to meet other residents.
Register your home security system in Houston
Houston has a burglar alarm ordinance. You'll need to register your system and pay an annual fee of $50 to renew your permit. If the system is registered, you can have up to three false alarms per year without a fee. Otherwise, there is a false alarm fine of $116.75 for unregistered burglar alarms.
To register your system:
- Fill out a burglar alarm permit application and mail, fax, email, or deliver it in person
- Apply online
How to choose your Houston home security system
Interior/exterior cameras: Adding cameras to your alarm system Houston expands on its functionality. You and your monitoring service can filter out any false alarms by checking to see the video feed to see what triggered a motion or door sensor. Houston is a hot, high-humidity area; if you're considering an outdoor camera, make sure it's rated for high temperatures and moisture. To extend the life of your camera, consider placing it in a protected area, such as an alcove or porch, or buying protective housing for the camera.
- Control panel: The control panel is the center of your home security system. Most come with a keypad where you arm and disarm your system, change your passcode or configure your devices. Some DIY home security systems use your smartphone as the control panel. When choosing an alarm based on the quality of the control panel, a touch screen version is the latest type, although it may be harder to find and more expensive than the traditional keypad style.
- Compatibility: If you already have smart devices in your home, such as Alexa, a smart plug or a thermostat, a home security system that is compatible can create a more functional home. Choose a smart-home compatible system so you can use voice commands from Alexa or Google Assistant to arm or disarm the alarm. Some home security kits also provide home automation, so certain events trigger a light to switch on, for example.
- Storage: All video cameras will stream footage live for you to see what's going on in your property. Video recording isn't always included for free but is an essential part of home security. If the motion sensor in the camera is triggered, the camera will start recording whatever triggered the event. Cameras are able to store the recorded events for several days so that you can review the videos. Should an intruder enter, your home or someone stole packages from your front door, stored videos could provide police with the evidence of who is responsible.
- Window/door sensors: Window and door sensors often come with a chime to alert you of an opening window or door and can be installed in most rentals and homes with double-stick tape or small screws. Your monitoring company or anyone in the house will get alerted if someone tries to enter, providing you or your monitoring service with an early warning of an intruder.
Local vs. national companies
Pros of local security company
Company more familiar with the neighborhoods
Cons of local security company
Products and services may be limited
Pros of national security company
Service transfers with you
Cons of national security company
Longer phone and service wait times
Can I self-install my home security system?
The best home security system in Houston is designed to be DIY. You won't need professional installation or wiring to set up an alarm.
What's the best Houston home security system?
The best Houston home security companies depend on your needs. Look at Abode or SimpliSafe for a system that's smart home compatible. Ring features an extensive list of equipment and devices. Blue by ADT's professional monitoring is top-notch.
What's the least expensive home security system?
Ring offers professional monitoring for just $10 a month, and its bundles start at $209. You could always buy a single camera and sign up for professional monitoring to keep your home security system as low-cost as possible.
Methodology
We evaluated home security companies based on equipment cost, monthly costs, contract options, installation, and customer satisfaction to determine Reviews.com scores and create our best home security reviews. To compare home security companies with other providers across the board, we calculate each Reviews.com score based on the following:
- Monthly price: The lower the cost of a home security company's monthly contract, the higher the score. Inversely, the higher the cost of the monthly contract, the lower the score in this metric.
- Equipment cost: Affordability is important with home security, so we awarded higher scores to home security companies with lower equipment prices.
- Contracts: Reviews.com reviewed the flexibility in contracts of the home security companies. The more flexibility, like having no contracts to bind customers for long periods, the higher the score.
- Customer satisfaction: With J.D. Power's 2020 Home Security Satisfaction Study, we assigned a score to each company based on the rating it received.
- Installation: Just like with contracts, we award higher scores to companies that have flexible installation options, like DIY or professional option
Join Discussion