The best home security system in Houston

Whether you're new to the Houston area or a native, adding a home security system has many benefits. Securing your home against intrusions and events such as a fire or a flood can reduce the risk of costly losses. In fact, your homeowner's insurance company may even give you a discount on your premiums.

You don't have to spend a fortune to buy and install a system. The latest state-of-the-art alarm system Houston is wireless. You can install it yourself in just a few minutes without the need to run cables or use nails to mount devices. We analyzed over a dozen of the best systems available from home security companies in Houston. Criteria such as customer reviews, features, monitoring pricing and equipment were used to narrow the list down to six providers for your consideration.

SimpliSafe Best overall Houston security system Shutterstock Reviews Score: 4.4 | J.D. Power: 889* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Simplisafe systems can be moved and expanded based on your requirements at the time. You can choose to self-monitor or pay for professional monitoring on a month-to-month basis for Houston's most flexible alarm system. Pros: Customizable packages

National monitoring service available

Renter-friendly installation

Highest-rated customer satisfaction by J.D. Power Cons: Basic design and functionality

Limited smart home accessories

Self-monitoring requires a camera subscription Equipment available: Base station

Indoor/outdoor cameras

Video doorbell

Smart lock Plans and pricing: Equipment bundles: $181 - $342

Standard monitoring: $0.50/day

Interactive monitoring: $0.83/day

Camera subscription: $4.99/month for one camera or $9.99/month for up to 10 cameras View now at SimpliSafe

Ring Security Best for devices and accessories Ring Reviews Score: 4.2 | J.D. Power: 882* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Ring's product page features a comprehensive inventory of indoor and outdoor devices and accessories to build Houston's most customized alarm system. Pros: One of the best home security companies in Houston for low-cost, professional monitoring

Compatible with many smart home accessories

Second-highest rated home security system for customer satisfaction (J.D. Power)

No contracts Cons: Cameras aren't included in any of the starter kits

Ring's video doorbells are relatively expensive

Bundles can add up in cost

You'll have to pay a monthly video recording fee for each camera Equipment available: Video doorbell

Smart lighting

Indoor and outdoor cameras

Outdoor camera with lights

Solar charger

Smoke and carbon monoxide detector Plans and pricing: Equipment bundles: $260 - $927

Basic video recording: $3/month per device

Professional monitoring: $10/month or $100/year View now at Ring Security

Abode Best for smart device capability Abode Reviews Score: 4.25 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it A smart home is a safer, more efficient home. Abode's home security system integrates monitoring, safety and convenience, thanks to the system's smart device compatibility. Pros: Compatible with existing smart home devices

One of the cheapest professional monitoring plan

Home-automation ready Cons: Only one type of outdoor camera

Kits have minimal equipment

Average camera quality Equipment available: Recessed and slim-strip door and window sensors

Outdoor smart camera

Smarthome power switch

Environmental and motion sensors Plans and pricing: Equipment bundles: $219 - $279

Self-monitoring: $0.20/day or $6/month

Professional monitoring: $0.66/day or $20/month View now at Abode

Arlo Best for video Shutterstock Reviews Score: 4 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it If the kind of home security you have in mind is all about monitoring your Amazon deliveries and watching over your pets while you're out, video surveillance featuring Arlo's 4K security cameras is ideal. Pros: High-definition cameras

Subject detection cameras

No plan is required for live video streaming Cons: Video recording requires a subscription

No professional monitoring is available

Limited accessories Equipment available: Arlo Ultra 2 4K camera

Two HD 2K cameras

Small Essential camera

Wired and wireless doorbells

Solar panel charger Plans and pricing: Equipment bundles: $278.98 - $1,179.95

Continuous video recording: $9.99 for 14 days or $19.99/month

Premier subscription: $2.99/month per camera or $9.99/month for five cameras

Elite subscription: $4.99/month per camera or $14.99/month for five cameras View now at Arlo

Blue by ADT Best professional monitoring subscription Blue by ADT Reviews Score: 3.6 | J.D. Power: 834* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it ADT is well-known for its monitoring and security services. The provider offers Blue by ADT, a DIY system compatible with its professional monitoring subscription. Pros: DIY or professional monitoring

No contracts required

Kits start at just $109 Cons: The mobile app isn't full-featured

Only one pro monitoring plan is available

Pro monitoring plan more expensive than competitors Equipment available: Hub/keypad

Indoor/outdoor cameras

Motion sensors

Door/window sensors

Yard signs and window decals

Chime/extender Plans and pricing: Equipment bundles: $179.99 - $299.99

Professional monitoring: $19.99/month View now at Blue by ADT

Cove Best for money-back guarantee Cove Reviews Score: 3.5 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it If you're new to home security systems, Cove's 60-day money-back guarantee is a great way to give one a try and see if it fits your needs. Pros: 60-day money-back guarantee

No contracts

Cellular service supported Cons: No outdoor cameras are available

No self-monitoring available

The mobile app only works with the monitoring subscription Equipment available: Touchscreen panel

Indoor cameras

Door and window sensors

Environmental sensors

Medical alert Plans and pricing: No upfront equipment costs with Economy plan

Cove Basic: $0.50/day

Cove Premier: $0.83/day View now at Cove

*J.D. Power's 2020 Home Security Satisfaction Study. Based on a 1,000-point scale.

Home security in Houston: What you need to know

Houston, TX, crime statistics

According to Area Vibes, which pulls information from recent FBI data, Houston is only safer than 2% of American cities.

Total crime is more than double (117%) than the national average

There were over 17 000 reported burglaries in 2019

There are 723 burglaries per 100 000 people in Houston, compared to 393 per 100 000 for the state of Texas

Based on these statistics, an alarm system in Houston would be a good idea to secure your home and property.

Research your neighborhood

Although crime is high in Houston, there are safe pockets with few incidents. To find the safest areas to live in Houston (and which ones to avoid), check out the statistics published by the following websites:

Neighborhood Scout: Provides maps of the safest areas

Area Vibes: Compares how safe Houston is to other cities in the U.S.

Houston Police Department: Interactive crime maps and spreadsheets of incidents

Niche: Reviews and opinions from residents

According to Neighborhood Scout, some of the safest neighborhoods in Houston are:

Kingsland Blvd/Baker Road

Westheimer Parkway/South Ferry Road

San Felipe Street/Kirby Drive

Meyerland

Porter Heights

Families and young professionals usually inhabit the safer areas in Houston and its suburbs. If you're moving to Houston, it's best to visit and get a feel for the areas you're considering. If a visit isn't possible, see what locals have to say on websites such as Niche.com or by joining local Facebook groups for the area to meet other residents.

Register your home security system in Houston

Houston has a burglar alarm ordinance. You'll need to register your system and pay an annual fee of $50 to renew your permit. If the system is registered, you can have up to three false alarms per year without a fee. Otherwise, there is a false alarm fine of $116.75 for unregistered burglar alarms.

To register your system:

Fill out a burglar alarm permit application and mail, fax, email, or deliver it in person

Apply online

How to choose your Houston home security system

Interior/exterior cameras: Adding cameras to your alarm system Houston expands on its functionality. You and your monitoring service can filter out any false alarms by checking to see the video feed to see what triggered a motion or door sensor. Houston is a hot, high-humidity area; if you're considering an outdoor camera, make sure it's rated for high temperatures and moisture. To extend the life of your camera, consider placing it in a protected area, such as an alcove or porch, or buying protective housing for the camera.

Control panel: The control panel is the center of your home security system. Most come with a keypad where you arm and disarm your system, change your passcode or configure your devices. Some DIY home security systems use your smartphone as the control panel. When choosing an alarm based on the quality of the control panel, a touch screen version is the latest type, although it may be harder to find and more expensive than the traditional keypad style.

The control panel is the center of your home security system. Most come with a keypad where you arm and disarm your system, change your passcode or configure your devices. Some DIY home security systems use your smartphone as the control panel. When choosing an alarm based on the quality of the control panel, a touch screen version is the latest type, although it may be harder to find and more expensive than the traditional keypad style. Compatibility: If you already have smart devices in your home, such as Alexa, a smart plug or a thermostat, a home security system that is compatible can create a more functional home. Choose a smart-home compatible system so you can use voice commands from Alexa or Google Assistant to arm or disarm the alarm. Some home security kits also provide home automation, so certain events trigger a light to switch on, for example.

If you already have smart devices in your home, such as Alexa, a smart plug or a thermostat, a home security system that is compatible can create a more functional home. Choose a smart-home compatible system so you can use voice commands from Alexa or Google Assistant to arm or disarm the alarm. Some home security kits also provide home automation, so certain events trigger a light to switch on, for example. Storage: All video cameras will stream footage live for you to see what's going on in your property. Video recording isn't always included for free but is an essential part of home security. If the motion sensor in the camera is triggered, the camera will start recording whatever triggered the event. Cameras are able to store the recorded events for several days so that you can review the videos. Should an intruder enter, your home or someone stole packages from your front door, stored videos could provide police with the evidence of who is responsible.

All video cameras will stream footage live for you to see what's going on in your property. Video recording isn't always included for free but is an essential part of home security. If the motion sensor in the camera is triggered, the camera will start recording whatever triggered the event. Cameras are able to store the recorded events for several days so that you can review the videos. Should an intruder enter, your home or someone stole packages from your front door, stored videos could provide police with the evidence of who is responsible. Window/door sensors: Window and door sensors often come with a chime to alert you of an opening window or door and can be installed in most rentals and homes with double-stick tape or small screws. Your monitoring company or anyone in the house will get alerted if someone tries to enter, providing you or your monitoring service with an early warning of an intruder.

Local vs. national companies

Pros of local security company Company more familiar with the neighborhoods

Faster response time from local hubs

You'll be supporting local businesses Cons of local security company Products and services may be limited

No service transfer to other states

Discounts may be limited Pros of national security company Service transfers with you

Great deals on service and equipment

Money back guarantees and free trials Cons of national security company Longer phone and service wait times

Lack of personal attention

One size fits all equipment and service





Can I self-install my home security system? The best home security system in Houston is designed to be DIY. You won't need professional installation or wiring to set up an alarm.

What's the best Houston home security system? The best Houston home security companies depend on your needs. Look at Abode or SimpliSafe for a system that's smart home compatible. Ring features an extensive list of equipment and devices. Blue by ADT's professional monitoring is top-notch.

What's the least expensive home security system? Ring offers professional monitoring for just $10 a month, and its bundles start at $209. You could always buy a single camera and sign up for professional monitoring to keep your home security system as low-cost as possible.

Methodology

We evaluated home security companies based on equipment cost, monthly costs, contract options, installation, and customer satisfaction to determine Reviews.com scores and create our best home security reviews. To compare home security companies with other providers across the board, we calculate each Reviews.com score based on the following: