The best home security system in Minnesota

While the winters may be cold and bitter in Minnesota, the state still carries a Midwest state's charm, peace, and quiet. However, even in a place like Minnesota, where crime is low, it's still wise to live on the safe side and be prepared just in case. This is where your home security system comes into play. Having a home security system is important for a home's safety and well-being, and choosing the best home security system for your needs isn't always easy.
At Reviews.com, we reviewed the five best home security systems in Minnesota. We rated and reviewed home security providers based on affordability, customer satisfaction, price, and more.
Comparing the best Minnesota home security systems
Simplisafe
Ring
Abode
Arlo
Blue by ADT
Reviews.com Score
4.4
4.2
4.25
4
3.6
Monitoring prices start at
$0.50/day
$10/month
$0.20/day or $6/month
$2.99/month
$19.99/month
Contract length
None
None
None
None
None
Cameras
IndoorOutdoorDoorbell
IndoorOutdoorDoorbell
IndoorOutdoor
IndoorOutdoorDoorbell
IndoorOutdoorDoorbell
Sensors
Glass breakIntrusionSmoke/COFloodFreezePanic button
Glass breakIntrusionSmoke/COFloodFreezePanic button
Glass breakIntrusionSmoke/COFloodFreezePanic button
None
IntrusionFlood
Smart home integration
Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Watch
Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa
Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Home Kit
Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Watch
Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit
Control panel
Mobile app and keypad
Mobile app and keypad
Mobile app and keypad
Mobile app
Mobile app and keypad
SimpliSafe
Most flexible
Reviews Score: 4.4 | J.D. Power: 889* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
SimpliSafe is the top choice for Minnesota residents with its affordable pricing and flexible plans to choose from. Users can also opt-in to SimpliSafe's professional monitoring services for just $0.50 a day or about $15 a month.
Pros:
- Affordable
- The simple DIY setup process
- Flexible plan options
Cons:
- Equipment is expensive
- Poor customer service ratings on BBB
- Add-on features can be pricey
Equipment available:
- Indoor, outdoor, and doorbell cameras
- Window and door sensors
- Mobile phone control panel
- Environmental sensors
- Smart locks, lighting, and thermostat
Plans & pricing:
- Standard monitoring: $0.50/day
- Interactive monitoring: $0.83/day
Ring Security
Most simplistic
Reviews Score: 4.2 | J.D. Power: 882* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
Ring comes in at a close second because of the company's sensor capabilities. From flood sensors to carbon monoxide alerts, Ring can help prevent both break-ins and accidents in the home.
Pros:
- Quality smart-device connections
- Top-end equipment
- Quick installation process
Cons:
- Starter kit can be pricey
- App has poor ratings
- No Bluetooth capabilities
Equipment available:
- Indoor, outdoor, and doorbell cameras
- Window and door sensors
- Mobile phone control panel
- Environmental sensors
- Smart locks and lighting
Plans & pricing:
- Basic plan: $3/month
- Plus plan: $10/month
Abode
Most affordable
Reviews Score: 4.25 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
Out of all the top home security systems MN has to offer that we've chosen, Abode is the most affordable and doesn't force customers into contracts. Aside from its affordable costs, Abode is also a favorite for how easily it connects to smart home devices.
Pros:
- Cheapest of security plans
- Flexible plans
- No contracts
Cons:
- The trial period is short
- Expensive installation
- Not rated by J.D. Power
Equipment available:
- Doorbell
- Motion detection
- Indoor and outdoor cameras
- Door sensor
- Window sensor
Plans & pricing:
- Standard plan: $0.20/day
- Pro plan: $0.66/day
Arlo
Best for high-quality cameras
Reviews Score: 4 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
Arlo's camera lineup is impressive, to say the least. With high-definition capabilities, Arlo offers some of the best cameras on the market.
Pros:
- Access to 4-K video
- Simple self-monitoring process
- Quality cameras
Cons:
- Not rated by J.D. Power
- Only battery-powered cameras
- No door or window sensors
Equipment available:
- Spotlight
- Floodlight
- Motion detection
- Indoor and outdoor cameras
Plans & pricing:
- Smart plan: Free
- Premier plan: $2.99/mo. (1 camera) or $9.99/mo. (up to 5 cameras)
- Elite plan: $4.99/mo. (1 camera) or $14.99/mo. (up to 5 cameras)
Blue by ADT
Best for monitoring
Reviews Score: 3.6 | J.D. Power: 880* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
While Blue by ADT is the most costly of the top home security systems we've listed, their professional monitoring offers peace of mind. If you choose to go with Blue by ADT monitoring services, the security company will alert authorities as well as offer backup for your camera footage in case of any issues.
Pros:
- High-quality professional monitoring services
- $500 for theft protection
- Strong customer satisfaction ratings
Cons:
- More expensive monitoring
- Requires a hub for devices
- App has been reported to lag
Equipment available:
- Indoor and outdoor cameras
- Motion detection
- Door sensor
- Window sensor
- Smoke sensor
- Carbon monoxide sensor
Plans & pricing:
- Professional monitoring: $19.99/mo.
- DIY monitoring: Free
*J.D. Power's 2020 Home Security Satisfaction Study. Based on a 1,000-point scale.
Home security in Minnesota: What you need to know
Minnesota crime statistics
When it comes to Minnesota crime statistics, it depends heavily on where you live, but overall, the state mostly has a lower crime rate than the national average. False alarm fees also vary depending on where you live. In Minneapolis, for example, the city will charge $30 for the first false alarm, then $100 for the second, then $200 for the third, and after that, an additional $100 for each alarm. However, there is no annual permitting fee in Minneapolis.
Below are a few crime statistics to be aware of if you're considering a security system to install for your home:
- Violent crimes in Minnesota occur far below the national average of violent offenses at 2.36 people per 1000 residents.
- Property crimes in Minnesota occur a little less often than the national average at 20.79 people per 1000 residents.
- Your chances of being a victim of property crime in Minnesota is 1 out of 48 people.
Research your neighborhood
One of the safest cities in Minnesota is the small town of McGregor, located in the northern part of the state. The chances of becoming a victim of property crime in McGregor, Minnesota is1 in 10,000, which is significantly lower than the state's overall 1 in 48. Overall, McGregor has an extremely low crime rate per square mile and the chances of you encountering a violent or property crime here is very low.
However, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the largest city in the state, as of April 2021, there have already been 5,383 property crimes and 1,325 violent crimes reported, according to data from the Minneapolis police. Use this crime map for more information to learn more about your city, town, or even neighborhood.
Register your home security system in Minnesota
It's important to register your home security system with your city so that, if the worst was ever to happen, your local law enforcement and emergency workers could respond as soon as possible. Registering your home security system in Minnesota differs depending on where you live. Here is an example of how to register your system with the City of Saint Paul:
Visit the city website and click on the Alarm Permit Application.
- Fill out the owner contact information, your alarm company information, any keyholders for your home, and your payment information.
- To register your alarm, you'll need to pay a $39 fee to the city whether you're signing up for the first time or you're renewing.
- Mail-in your application and fee payment to the following address:
City of Saint Paul, Department of Safety & Inspection
375 Jackson Street, Suite 200
St. Paul, MN 55101
How to choose your Minnesota home security system
Interior/exterior cameras
In Minnesota, the winters are very harsh, so all cameras should be rated for your area's climate. Can your outdoor cameras withstand blizzard conditions or humid summers? Make sure the camera has high weather ratings to keep your home security cameras in the best working conditions, whether it's a hot summer day or a frigid ice storm.
Control panel
Be sure to research your options for a control panel, as you'll want one where it isn't easy to get lost down a rabbit hole trying to turn your alarm on or off. Opt for a simple setup or, if not, make sure to spend time getting familiar with the device so, in case of emergency, you won't find yourself fumbling with your control panel.
Compatibility
While smart hubs are a convenient way to run your home, you'll want to make sure your security system is compatible and offers support for Android, Google, and iOS devices. Save yourself the headache of having to call tech support down the road. Be sure to do some research to establish which security systems will run best with various operating systems to avoid any bugs.
Storage
If you're living in an area of Minnesota that's heavily populated, like Minneapolis, you'll want to make sure your motion-activated cameras have enough storage to capture the important things going on around your home. Unnecessary triggers could take up quite a bit of space and leave you with no storage space if something happens in your home. When setting up your security system, make sure your cameras are pointed at the important places and angled to where they won't pick up any random foot traffic or animal activity.
Window/door sensors
In Minnesota, the winters are cold, and the summers are hot. Since the region experiences such extreme ranges in temperature, you'll want to make sure your window or door sensors' specifications are prepared for anything that gets thrown their way. You'll want all your devices, especially your sensitive sensors, to be waterproof and able to operate well when it's 13 degrees Fahrenheit.
Local vs. national companies
Pros of local security company
Connection to area
Cons of local security company
Little competition on prices
Pros of national security company
Recognizable branding
Cons of national security company
Unfamiliar with area
Can I self-install my home security system?
While some companies still require a professional install, most security companies allow for and even encourage DIY home security installations. This way, you can have complete control over where your devices go to serve you and your home best. Customers can self monitor their systems as well.
What's the best Minnesota home security system?
We have narrowed down SimpliSafe as being the best Minnesota home security system. With its high rating from J.D. Power, quality cameras, and flexible plans for all types of homes, SimpliSafe easily became one of our top choices.
What's the least expensive home security system?
At $0.20/day, Abode is one of the most affordable home security systems on the market. Abode also doesn't lock you down into a contract and offers lots of flexible options.
Methodology
We evaluated home security companies based on equipment cost, monthly costs, contract options, installation, and customer satisfaction to determine Reviews.com scores and create our best home security reviews. To compare home security companies with other providers across the board, we calculate each Reviews.com score based on the following:
- Monthly price: The lower the cost of a home security company's monthly contract, the higher the score. Inversely, the higher the cost of the monthly contract, the lower the score in this metric.
- Equipment cost: Affordability is important with home security, so we awarded higher scores to home security companies with lower equipment prices.
- Contracts: Reviews.com reviewed the flexibility in contracts of the home security companies. The more flexibility, like having no contracts to bind customers for long periods, the higher the score.
- Customer satisfaction: With J.D. Power's 2020 Home Security Satisfaction Study, we assigned a score to each company based on the rating it received.
- Installation: Like with contracts, we award higher scores to companies with flexible installation options, like DIY or professional options.
