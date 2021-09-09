The best home security system in Minnesota

While the winters may be cold and bitter in Minnesota, the state still carries a Midwest state's charm, peace, and quiet. However, even in a place like Minnesota, where crime is low, it's still wise to live on the safe side and be prepared just in case. This is where your home security system comes into play. Having a home security system is important for a home's safety and well-being, and choosing the best home security system for your needs isn't always easy.

At Reviews.com, we reviewed the five best home security systems in Minnesota. We rated and reviewed home security providers based on affordability, customer satisfaction, price, and more.

Comparing the best Minnesota home security systems



Simplisafe Ring Abode Arlo Blue by ADT Reviews.com Score 4.4 4.2 4.25 4 3.6 Monitoring prices start at $0.50/day $10/month $0.20/day or $6/month $2.99/month $19.99/month Contract length None None None None None Cameras IndoorOutdoorDoorbell IndoorOutdoorDoorbell IndoorOutdoor IndoorOutdoorDoorbell IndoorOutdoorDoorbell Sensors Glass breakIntrusionSmoke/COFloodFreezePanic button Glass breakIntrusionSmoke/COFloodFreezePanic button Glass breakIntrusionSmoke/COFloodFreezePanic button None IntrusionFlood Smart home integration Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Watch Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Home Kit Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Watch Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit Control panel Mobile app and keypad Mobile app and keypad Mobile app and keypad Mobile app Mobile app and keypad

Information accurate as of May 2021

SimpliSafe Most flexible Shutterstock Reviews Score: 4.4 | J.D. Power: 889* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it SimpliSafe is the top choice for Minnesota residents with its affordable pricing and flexible plans to choose from. Users can also opt-in to SimpliSafe's professional monitoring services for just $0.50 a day or about $15 a month. Pros: Affordable

The simple DIY setup process

Flexible plan options Cons: Equipment is expensive

Poor customer service ratings on BBB

Add-on features can be pricey Equipment available: Indoor, outdoor, and doorbell cameras

Window and door sensors

Mobile phone control panel

Environmental sensors

Smart locks, lighting, and thermostat Plans & pricing: Standard monitoring: $0.50/day

Interactive monitoring: $0.83/day View now at SimpliSafe

Ring Security Most simplistic Ring Reviews Score: 4.2 | J.D. Power: 882* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Ring comes in at a close second because of the company's sensor capabilities. From flood sensors to carbon monoxide alerts, Ring can help prevent both break-ins and accidents in the home. Pros: Quality smart-device connections

Top-end equipment

Quick installation process Cons: Starter kit can be pricey

App has poor ratings

No Bluetooth capabilities Equipment available: Indoor, outdoor, and doorbell cameras

Window and door sensors

Mobile phone control panel

Environmental sensors

Smart locks and lighting Plans & pricing: Basic plan: $3/month

Plus plan: $10/month View now at Ring Security

Abode Most affordable Abode Reviews Score: 4.25 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Out of all the top home security systems MN has to offer that we've chosen, Abode is the most affordable and doesn't force customers into contracts. Aside from its affordable costs, Abode is also a favorite for how easily it connects to smart home devices. Pros: Cheapest of security plans

Flexible plans

No contracts Cons: The trial period is short

Expensive installation

Not rated by J.D. Power Equipment available: Doorbell

Motion detection

Indoor and outdoor cameras

Door sensor

Window sensor Plans & pricing: Standard plan: $0.20/day

Pro plan: $0.66/day View now at Abode

Arlo Best for high-quality cameras Shutterstock Reviews Score: 4 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Arlo's camera lineup is impressive, to say the least. With high-definition capabilities, Arlo offers some of the best cameras on the market. Pros: Access to 4-K video

Simple self-monitoring process

Quality cameras Cons: Not rated by J.D. Power

Only battery-powered cameras

No door or window sensors Equipment available: Spotlight

Floodlight

Motion detection

Indoor and outdoor cameras Plans & pricing: Smart plan: Free

Premier plan: $2.99/mo. (1 camera) or $9.99/mo. (up to 5 cameras)

Elite plan: $4.99/mo. (1 camera) or $14.99/mo. (up to 5 cameras) View now at Arlo

Blue by ADT Best for monitoring Shutterstock Reviews Score: 3.6 | J.D. Power: 880* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it While Blue by ADT is the most costly of the top home security systems we've listed, their professional monitoring offers peace of mind. If you choose to go with Blue by ADT monitoring services, the security company will alert authorities as well as offer backup for your camera footage in case of any issues. Pros: High-quality professional monitoring services

$500 for theft protection

Strong customer satisfaction ratings Cons: More expensive monitoring

Requires a hub for devices

App has been reported to lag Equipment available: Indoor and outdoor cameras

Motion detection

Door sensor

Window sensor

Smoke sensor

Carbon monoxide sensor Plans & pricing: Professional monitoring: $19.99/mo.

DIY monitoring: Free View now at Blue by ADT

*J.D. Power's 2020 Home Security Satisfaction Study. Based on a 1,000-point scale.

Home security in Minnesota: What you need to know

Minnesota crime statistics

When it comes to Minnesota crime statistics, it depends heavily on where you live, but overall, the state mostly has a lower crime rate than the national average. False alarm fees also vary depending on where you live. In Minneapolis, for example, the city will charge $30 for the first false alarm, then $100 for the second, then $200 for the third, and after that, an additional $100 for each alarm. However, there is no annual permitting fee in Minneapolis.

Below are a few crime statistics to be aware of if you're considering a security system to install for your home:

Violent crimes in Minnesota occur far below the national average of violent offenses at 2.36 people per 1000 residents.

Property crimes in Minnesota occur a little less often than the national average at 20.79 people per 1000 residents.

Your chances of being a victim of property crime in Minnesota is 1 out of 48 people.

Research your neighborhood

One of the safest cities in Minnesota is the small town of McGregor, located in the northern part of the state. The chances of becoming a victim of property crime in McGregor, Minnesota is1 in 10,000, which is significantly lower than the state's overall 1 in 48. Overall, McGregor has an extremely low crime rate per square mile and the chances of you encountering a violent or property crime here is very low.

However, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the largest city in the state, as of April 2021, there have already been 5,383 property crimes and 1,325 violent crimes reported, according to data from the Minneapolis police. Use this crime map for more information to learn more about your city, town, or even neighborhood.

Register your home security system in Minnesota

It's important to register your home security system with your city so that, if the worst was ever to happen, your local law enforcement and emergency workers could respond as soon as possible. Registering your home security system in Minnesota differs depending on where you live. Here is an example of how to register your system with the City of Saint Paul:

Visit the city website and click on the Alarm Permit Application.

Fill out the owner contact information, your alarm company information, any keyholders for your home, and your payment information. To register your alarm, you'll need to pay a $39 fee to the city whether you're signing up for the first time or you're renewing. Mail-in your application and fee payment to the following address:

City of Saint Paul, Department of Safety & Inspection

375 Jackson Street, Suite 200

St. Paul, MN 55101

How to choose your Minnesota home security system

Interior/exterior cameras

In Minnesota, the winters are very harsh, so all cameras should be rated for your area's climate. Can your outdoor cameras withstand blizzard conditions or humid summers? Make sure the camera has high weather ratings to keep your home security cameras in the best working conditions, whether it's a hot summer day or a frigid ice storm.

Control panel

Be sure to research your options for a control panel, as you'll want one where it isn't easy to get lost down a rabbit hole trying to turn your alarm on or off. Opt for a simple setup or, if not, make sure to spend time getting familiar with the device so, in case of emergency, you won't find yourself fumbling with your control panel.

Compatibility

While smart hubs are a convenient way to run your home, you'll want to make sure your security system is compatible and offers support for Android, Google, and iOS devices. Save yourself the headache of having to call tech support down the road. Be sure to do some research to establish which security systems will run best with various operating systems to avoid any bugs.

Storage

If you're living in an area of Minnesota that's heavily populated, like Minneapolis, you'll want to make sure your motion-activated cameras have enough storage to capture the important things going on around your home. Unnecessary triggers could take up quite a bit of space and leave you with no storage space if something happens in your home. When setting up your security system, make sure your cameras are pointed at the important places and angled to where they won't pick up any random foot traffic or animal activity.

Window/door sensors

In Minnesota, the winters are cold, and the summers are hot. Since the region experiences such extreme ranges in temperature, you'll want to make sure your window or door sensors' specifications are prepared for anything that gets thrown their way. You'll want all your devices, especially your sensitive sensors, to be waterproof and able to operate well when it's 13 degrees Fahrenheit.

Local vs. national companies

Pros of local security company Connection to area

Fast emergency dispatches

Unique, flexible terms Cons of local security company Little competition on prices

Limited warranty options

Maybe part of larger corp Pros of national security company Recognizable branding

Competitive pricing

Robust warranties Cons of national security company Unfamiliar with area

Can be pricey

Service may be slow





Can I self-install my home security system? While some companies still require a professional install, most security companies allow for and even encourage DIY home security installations. This way, you can have complete control over where your devices go to serve you and your home best. Customers can self monitor their systems as well.

What's the best Minnesota home security system? We have narrowed down SimpliSafe as being the best Minnesota home security system. With its high rating from J.D. Power, quality cameras, and flexible plans for all types of homes, SimpliSafe easily became one of our top choices.

What's the least expensive home security system? At $0.20/day, Abode is one of the most affordable home security systems on the market. Abode also doesn't lock you down into a contract and offers lots of flexible options.

Methodology

We evaluated home security companies based on equipment cost, monthly costs, contract options, installation, and customer satisfaction to determine Reviews.com scores and create our best home security reviews. To compare home security companies with other providers across the board, we calculate each Reviews.com score based on the following: