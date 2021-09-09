The best home security system in Ohio

When choosing a home security company, you want a system that's guaranteed to keep your family safe while still charging an affordable rate. Thanks to the rise of DIY home security systems, Ohio residents have plenty of options to choose from. When selecting the best home security systems in Ohio, we considered each company's price, equipment cost, contracts, customer satisfaction, and installation.

SimpliSafe Best for flexibility Shutterstock Reviews Score: 4.4 | J.D. Power: 889* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it SimpliSafe allows customers to build their own security packages, meaning you can get everything you need without paying for features you don't. Pros: Many device options

Customizable system

Affordable monitoring Cons: No mobile alerts with the basic plan

Limited integration with other smart devices Equipment available: Indoor, outdoor and doorbell cameras

Window and door sensors

Mobile phone control panel

Environmental sensors

Smart locks, lighting and thermostat Plans and pricing: Standard: $0.50/day; includes 24/7 professional monitoring, emergency dispatch, built-in cellular communication, and 24/7 fire monitoring and fire department dispatch.

Interactive: $0.83/day; includes everything in the standard plan and unlimited camera recording, 30-day video recording storage, visual alarm verification with police dispatch and more. View now at SimpliSafe

Ring Security Best ease of use Ring Reviews Score: 4.25 | J.D. Power: 882* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Ring has become a popular option for DIY home security because of its simple installation and ease of use. Pros: Simple DIY installation

Easy to use

Affordable professional monitoring Cons: Video storage is only available with paid subscription

Base security kits don't include cameras Equipment available: Indoor, outdoor and doorbell cameras

Window and door sensors

Mobile phone control panel

Environmental sensors

Smart locks and lighting Plans and pricing: Free: includes motion-activated notifications, real-time video with live view, two-way talk and lifetime theft protection.

Basic: $3/month; includes everything in the free plan and video history, video saving and sharing, snapshot culture, people-only mode and rich notifications.

Plus: $10/month; includes everything in the basic plan and 24/7 professional monitoring, extended warranties on all devices and 10% off Ring.com products View now at Ring Security

Abode Best for self-monitoring Abode Reviews Score: 4.25 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Abode offers a comprehensive self-monitoring plan, rivaling many of the professional monitoring plans, but at a better price. Pros: Low-cost and robust self-monitoring

Smart device integration with other brands

Easy to install yourself Cons: Self-monitoring plan doesn't include cellular backup

No indoor or doorbell cameras Equipment available: Outdoor camera

Window and door sensors

Mobile phone and keypad control panel

Environmental sensors Plans and pricing: Standard: $0.20 per day; includes push notifications, video storage, timeline, home automation and more.

Pro: $0.66 per day; includes everything in standard plan and cellular connectivity, professional monitoring, free shipping, exclusive deals and homeowners insurance discounts View now at Abode

Arlo Best for high-quality cameras Shutterstock Reviews Score: 4 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Arlo doesn't offer all the bells and whistles that other companies do, but it has some of the highest-quality security cameras on the market Pros: High-quality security cameras

Affordable self-monitoring

Easy DIY installation Cons: No sensors or smart devices

Expensive cameras Equipment available: Indoor and outdoor cameras

Doorbell cameras

Baby monitors Plans and pricing: Premier: $2.99/month for one camera or $9.99 for up to five cameras; 2K quality, 30-day video history, advanced object detection, package detection, cloud activity zones and intelligent alerts.

Elite: $4.99/month for one camera or $14.99 for up to five cameras; everything in the premier plan and 4K quality. View now at Arlo

Blue by ADT Best for professional monitoring Blue by ADT Reviews Score: 3.75 | J.D. Power: 880* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Blue by ADT gives you the benefit of professional monitoring from one of the top companies in the market, ADT, at DIY home security prices. Pros: Professional monitoring provided by home security leader ADT

Build-your-own system Cons: No smart home devices

Limited sensors to choose from

No cellular backup with self-monitoring Equipment available: Indoor, outdoor, and doorbell cameras

Window, door, and flood sensors

Mobile phone control panel

Wifi extender for Blue by ADT cameras Plans and pricing: DIY: free; includes mobile alerts.

Professional monitoring: $19.99 per month; includes mobile alerts, 24/7 professional monitoring, cellular backup, alerts authorities in an alarm event and one free month of service View now at Blue by ADT

Home security in Ohio: What you need to know

Ohio crime statistics

Ohio residents need to understand crime statistics for their home state. Here are a few recent stats on crime in the buckeye state:

Ohio's property and violent crime rates are both below the national average.

Your chances of being the victim of a violent crime in Ohio are one in 341, while your chances of being the victim of a property crime are one in 49.

After a spike in the late 1980s and early 1990s, violent crime has steadily decreased in Ohio, leveling off over the past decade or so.

Research your city

Not only is it important to know the crime data in your state, but it's even more critical to know the crime rate in your own city. While Ohio overall has a relatively low crime, its large cities have crime rates significantly higher than the state as a whole.

The three cities with the highest populations in Ohio are Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati. Let's look at the crime in those cities, based on recent FBI data:

Columbus

The population of 872 205

4478 violent crimes

34 408 property crimes

20 police precincts

Cleveland

The population of 385 351

5999 violent crimes

18 944 property crimes

Five police districts

Cincinnati

The population of 299 116

2833 violent crimes

15 105 property crimes

Five police districts

Register your home security system in Ohio

Depending on where you live, you may be required to register your home security system with your city government. Ohio cities such as Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Dayton require residents to register their home security systems. Other cities such as Clayton and Huber Heights have optional registrations for the purpose of helping police collect video evidence of neighborhood crimes.

Another thing to know is that some cities have a false alarm fee, which residents must pay if a false alarm from their security system requires a police response. Cleveland has a fee of $130 for the third and subsequent false alarms to a single location. Cincinnati's fees start at $50 for the third offense and increase with each subsequent offense.

How to choose your Ohio home security system

Interior/exterior cameras: Security cameras are an important component of their home security system for many families. They allow people to keep an on on their homes at any time. Most companies offer interior, exterior and doorbell cameras, though Abode has limited camera options. It's important for Ohio residents to do their research when choosing an outdoor security camera, as different devices come with different weather ratings, and some may not be able to withstand the cold midwest winters.

Security cameras are an important component of their home security system for many families. They allow people to keep an on on their homes at any time. Most companies offer interior, exterior and doorbell cameras, though Abode has limited camera options. It's important for Ohio residents to do their research when choosing an outdoor security camera, as different devices come with different weather ratings, and some may not be able to withstand the cold midwest winters. Control panel: Your control panel is the heart of your security system. Traditionally, home security systems have had a keypad control panel, and many still do. But many companies also now offer touchscreen control panels. Additionally, just about every company has a mobile app through which you can control your home security system. Consider what type of control panel you'd prefer before choosing a provider.

Your control panel is the heart of your security system. Traditionally, home security systems have had a keypad control panel, and many still do. But many companies also now offer touchscreen control panels. Additionally, just about every company has a mobile app through which you can control your home security system. Consider what type of control panel you'd prefer before choosing a provider. Compatibility: As technology advances, many homeowners want a home security system that either includes smart home capabilities or can integrate with their existing smart home. Many of the companies we compared integrate with basic smart devices like mobile phones and Alexa devices, and many have far more integration capabilities. Research your company's compatibility before purchasing your security system.

As technology advances, many homeowners want a home security system that either includes smart home capabilities or can integrate with their existing smart home. Many of the companies we compared integrate with basic smart devices like mobile phones and Alexa devices, and many have far more integration capabilities. Research your company's compatibility before purchasing your security system. Storage: Security cameras are an important component of many home security systems, but what happens with the video data? In many cases, free self-monitoring plans don't include video storage — you can only watch the live stream. If you want video storage, you may have to upgrade to a paid plan. For example, Ring's free plan allows you to view your live stream, but it doesn't store the data. You can't even retroactively retrieve it by upgrading your plan.

Security cameras are an important component of many home security systems, but what happens with the video data? In many cases, free self-monitoring plans don't include video storage — you can only watch the live stream. If you want video storage, you may have to upgrade to a paid plan. For example, Ring's free plan allows you to view your live stream, but it doesn't store the data. You can't even retroactively retrieve it by upgrading your plan. Window/door sensors: Window and door sensors can alert you when someone has entered your home, either by opening an unlocked door or window or by breaking in. Some also have a feature to alert you if the glass of a window has been broken. As you choose your security system, consider what sensors you want. Arlo offers only security cameras, meaning it may not be the company for you if you want window and door sensors.

Local vs. national companies

Many national security companies have excellent reputations, but some individuals may prefer to work with a local company. Both options have pros and cons.

Pros of local security company Face-to-face interaction

Understanding of your city's characteristics

Your money stays in your community Cons of local security company Fewer financial resources to grow

Potentially limited technology and devices Pros of national security company Up-to-date technology

Name recognition nationwide

Round the clock customer service Cons of national security company Your money leaves your community

Lack of face-to-face service

Can I self-install my home security system? Each of the home security systems on our list is intended for easy DIY installation, but you also have the option of hiring a professional. Wireless systems tend to be easier to install than wired devices, so check the specifications before deciding which home security system you will get.

What's the best Ohio home security system? Ohio residents have many great home security companies to choose from. It's important to consider what each company has to offer and whether it's consistent with what you want in a security system.

What's the least expensive home security system? Each of the security systems on our list has affordable monthly monitoring, but Abode has the cheapest plan that still offers comprehensive features. Some companies also have free plans, but they are lacking many features.

Methodology

We evaluated home security companies based on equipment cost, monthly costs, contract options, installation and customer satisfaction to determine Reviews.com scores and create our best home security reviews. To compare home security companies with other providers across the board, we calculate each Reviews.com score based on the following: