The best home security system in Ohio

When choosing a home security company, you want a system that's guaranteed to keep your family safe while still charging an affordable rate. Thanks to the rise of DIY home security systems, Ohio residents have plenty of options to choose from. When selecting the best home security systems in Ohio, we considered each company's price, equipment cost, contracts, customer satisfaction, and installation.
SimpliSafe
Best for flexibility
Reviews Score: 4.4 | J.D. Power: 889* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
SimpliSafe allows customers to build their own security packages, meaning you can get everything you need without paying for features you don't.
Pros:
- Many device options
- Customizable system
- Affordable monitoring
Cons:
- No mobile alerts with the basic plan
- Limited integration with other smart devices
Equipment available:
- Indoor, outdoor and doorbell cameras
- Window and door sensors
- Mobile phone control panel
- Environmental sensors
- Smart locks, lighting and thermostat
Plans and pricing:
- Standard: $0.50/day; includes 24/7 professional monitoring, emergency dispatch, built-in cellular communication, and 24/7 fire monitoring and fire department dispatch.
- Interactive: $0.83/day; includes everything in the standard plan and unlimited camera recording, 30-day video recording storage, visual alarm verification with police dispatch and more.
Ring Security
Best ease of use
Reviews Score: 4.25 | J.D. Power: 882* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
Ring has become a popular option for DIY home security because of its simple installation and ease of use.
Pros:
- Simple DIY installation
- Easy to use
- Affordable professional monitoring
Cons:
- Video storage is only available with paid subscription
- Base security kits don't include cameras
Equipment available:
- Indoor, outdoor and doorbell cameras
- Window and door sensors
- Mobile phone control panel
- Environmental sensors
- Smart locks and lighting
Plans and pricing:
- Free: includes motion-activated notifications, real-time video with live view, two-way talk and lifetime theft protection.
- Basic: $3/month; includes everything in the free plan and video history, video saving and sharing, snapshot culture, people-only mode and rich notifications.
- Plus: $10/month; includes everything in the basic plan and 24/7 professional monitoring, extended warranties on all devices and 10% off Ring.com products
Abode
Best for self-monitoring
Reviews Score: 4.25 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
Abode offers a comprehensive self-monitoring plan, rivaling many of the professional monitoring plans, but at a better price.
Pros:
- Low-cost and robust self-monitoring
- Smart device integration with other brands
- Easy to install yourself
Cons:
- Self-monitoring plan doesn't include cellular backup
- No indoor or doorbell cameras
Equipment available:
- Outdoor camera
- Window and door sensors
- Mobile phone and keypad control panel
- Environmental sensors
Plans and pricing:
- Standard: $0.20 per day; includes push notifications, video storage, timeline, home automation and more.
- Pro: $0.66 per day; includes everything in standard plan and cellular connectivity, professional monitoring, free shipping, exclusive deals and homeowners insurance discounts
Arlo
Best for high-quality cameras
Reviews Score: 4 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
Arlo doesn't offer all the bells and whistles that other companies do, but it has some of the highest-quality security cameras on the market
Pros:
- High-quality security cameras
- Affordable self-monitoring
- Easy DIY installation
Cons:
- No sensors or smart devices
- Expensive cameras
Equipment available:
- Indoor and outdoor cameras
- Doorbell cameras
- Baby monitors
Plans and pricing:
- Premier: $2.99/month for one camera or $9.99 for up to five cameras; 2K quality, 30-day video history, advanced object detection, package detection, cloud activity zones and intelligent alerts.
- Elite: $4.99/month for one camera or $14.99 for up to five cameras; everything in the premier plan and 4K quality.
Blue by ADT
Best for professional monitoring
Reviews Score: 3.75 | J.D. Power: 880* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
Blue by ADT gives you the benefit of professional monitoring from one of the top companies in the market, ADT, at DIY home security prices.
Pros:
- Professional monitoring provided by home security leader ADT
- Build-your-own system
Cons:
- No smart home devices
- Limited sensors to choose from
- No cellular backup with self-monitoring
Equipment available:
- Indoor, outdoor, and doorbell cameras
- Window, door, and flood sensors
- Mobile phone control panel
- Wifi extender for Blue by ADT cameras
Plans and pricing:
- DIY: free; includes mobile alerts.
- Professional monitoring: $19.99 per month; includes mobile alerts, 24/7 professional monitoring, cellular backup, alerts authorities in an alarm event and one free month of service
*J.D. Power's 2020 Home Security Satisfaction Study. Based on a 1,000-point scale.
Home security in Ohio: What you need to know
Ohio crime statistics
- Ohio residents need to understand crime statistics for their home state. Here are a few recent stats on crime in the buckeye state:
- Ohio's property and violent crime rates are both below the national average.
- Your chances of being the victim of a violent crime in Ohio are one in 341, while your chances of being the victim of a property crime are one in 49.
- After a spike in the late 1980s and early 1990s, violent crime has steadily decreased in Ohio, leveling off over the past decade or so.
Research your city
Not only is it important to know the crime data in your state, but it's even more critical to know the crime rate in your own city. While Ohio overall has a relatively low crime, its large cities have crime rates significantly higher than the state as a whole.
The three cities with the highest populations in Ohio are Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati. Let's look at the crime in those cities, based on recent FBI data:
Columbus
- The population of 872 205
- 4478 violent crimes
- 34 408 property crimes
- 20 police precincts
Cleveland
- The population of 385 351
- 5999 violent crimes
- 18 944 property crimes
- Five police districts
Cincinnati
- The population of 299 116
- 2833 violent crimes
- 15 105 property crimes
- Five police districts
Register your home security system in Ohio
Depending on where you live, you may be required to register your home security system with your city government. Ohio cities such as Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Dayton require residents to register their home security systems. Other cities such as Clayton and Huber Heights have optional registrations for the purpose of helping police collect video evidence of neighborhood crimes.
Another thing to know is that some cities have a false alarm fee, which residents must pay if a false alarm from their security system requires a police response. Cleveland has a fee of $130 for the third and subsequent false alarms to a single location. Cincinnati's fees start at $50 for the third offense and increase with each subsequent offense.
How to choose your Ohio home security system
- Interior/exterior cameras: Security cameras are an important component of their home security system for many families. They allow people to keep an on on their homes at any time. Most companies offer interior, exterior and doorbell cameras, though Abode has limited camera options. It's important for Ohio residents to do their research when choosing an outdoor security camera, as different devices come with different weather ratings, and some may not be able to withstand the cold midwest winters.
- Control panel: Your control panel is the heart of your security system. Traditionally, home security systems have had a keypad control panel, and many still do. But many companies also now offer touchscreen control panels. Additionally, just about every company has a mobile app through which you can control your home security system. Consider what type of control panel you'd prefer before choosing a provider.
- Compatibility: As technology advances, many homeowners want a home security system that either includes smart home capabilities or can integrate with their existing smart home. Many of the companies we compared integrate with basic smart devices like mobile phones and Alexa devices, and many have far more integration capabilities. Research your company's compatibility before purchasing your security system.
- Storage: Security cameras are an important component of many home security systems, but what happens with the video data? In many cases, free self-monitoring plans don't include video storage — you can only watch the live stream. If you want video storage, you may have to upgrade to a paid plan. For example, Ring's free plan allows you to view your live stream, but it doesn't store the data. You can't even retroactively retrieve it by upgrading your plan.
- Window/door sensors: Window and door sensors can alert you when someone has entered your home, either by opening an unlocked door or window or by breaking in. Some also have a feature to alert you if the glass of a window has been broken. As you choose your security system, consider what sensors you want. Arlo offers only security cameras, meaning it may not be the company for you if you want window and door sensors.
Local vs. national companies
Many national security companies have excellent reputations, but some individuals may prefer to work with a local company. Both options have pros and cons.
|Pros of local security company
Face-to-face interaction
Cons of local security company
Fewer financial resources to grow
Pros of national security company
Up-to-date technology
Cons of national security company
Your money leaves your community
Can I self-install my home security system?
Each of the home security systems on our list is intended for easy DIY installation, but you also have the option of hiring a professional. Wireless systems tend to be easier to install than wired devices, so check the specifications before deciding which home security system you will get.
What's the best Ohio home security system?
Ohio residents have many great home security companies to choose from. It's important to consider what each company has to offer and whether it's consistent with what you want in a security system.
What's the least expensive home security system?
Each of the security systems on our list has affordable monthly monitoring, but Abode has the cheapest plan that still offers comprehensive features. Some companies also have free plans, but they are lacking many features.
Methodology
We evaluated home security companies based on equipment cost, monthly costs, contract options, installation and customer satisfaction to determine Reviews.com scores and create our best home security reviews. To compare home security companies with other providers across the board, we calculate each Reviews.com score based on the following:
- Monthly Price: The lower the cost of a home security company's monthly contract, the higher the score. Inversely, the higher the cost of the monthly contract, the lower the score in this metric.
- Equipment Cost: Affordability is important with home security, so we awarded higher scores to home security companies with lower equipment prices.
- Contracts: Reviews.com reviewed the flexibility in contracts of the home security companies. The more flexibility, like having no contracts to bind customers for long periods, the higher the score.
- Customer Satisfaction: With J.D. Power's 2020 Home Security Satisfaction Study, we assigned a score to each company based on the rating it received.
- Installation: Like with contracts, we award higher scores to companies with flexible installation options, like DIY or professional options.
