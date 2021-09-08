Tampa hosts one of the most diverse cultural, architectural, and economic landscapes in Florida. Despite such prosperity, Tampa's residents are not excluded from being victims. In this article, we prioritized the best home security systems Tampa has to offer. In our analysis, we involved monitoring services (professional and self-monitoring), pricing, ease of installation, equipment quality, as well as how customers rated their experience with a particular provider's service.

We know there is a myriad of options that appear to fog your lens to understand the best home security Tampa can provide you, so we've reduced the best national home security providers while providing insight on their services. Arranging home security providers according to their pros and cons, we hope to support you in fortifying your home and ensuring that uninvited guests will always be many steps behind.

Here is a comparison of our top picks for the best home security system in Tampa:



SimpliSafe Abode Arlo Ring Blue by ADT Reviews.com Score 4.4 4.25 4 4.2 3.6 Monitoring prices start at $0.50/day $0.20/day $2.99/mo. (1 camera) $10/mo. $19.99/mo. Contract length None None None None None Cameras Indoor/Outdoor/Doorbell Indoor/Outdoor/Doorbell Indoor/Outdoor Indoor/Outdoor/Doorbell Indoor/Outdoor/Doorbell Sensors Door, window, motion detection, water damage monitoring, temperature sensor Door, window, motion detection Door, window, motion detection, spotlight, floodlight Door, window, motion detection, spotlight, floodlight, flood and freeze sensor, panic button Door, window, motion detection, smoke and carbon monoxide sensor Smart home capability Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Watch Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Watch Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Watch Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit Control panel A mobile app, key fobs, keypads A mobile app, key fobs, keypads Mobile app Mobile app A mobile app, keypad integrated on hubs

*Information accurate as of March 2021

SimpliSafe Best overall home security system Shutterstock Reviews Score: 4.4 | J.D. Power: 889* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it SimpliSafe went the smart route and made a customizable system, enabling customers to contour their home security system around their floor plan. Furthermore, monitoring plans are only $0.50 a day ($15 a month), and SimpliSafe is the highest rated home security system by J.D. Power. Pros: Plan options for almost every home

Budget-friendly in the long run

DIY is simple, yet professional install isn't unreasonable Cons: Customer service leaves room for improvement

Add-ons to plan may become too expensive

Upfront cost Equipment available Entry sensor

Motion sensor

105dB siren

Smart lock

Wireless, keypad

Key fob Plans & pricing Standard Monitoring: $0.50/day

Interactive Monitoring: $0.83/day View now at SimpliSafe

Abode Best for smart home integration Abode Reviews Score: 4.25 | J.D. Power: N/A | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it If you like Alexa or Google to run your home while you sit in peace on the couch or in bed, Abode connects to popular smart home devices and arm your security system for you. Pros: Inexpensive compared to competitors

No forced contracts

Good monitoring for the price Cons: Fee for contract/early termination

Refunds could be better

Warranty is limited to a year Equipment available Recessed window and door sensor

Glass break sensor

Motion sensors

Outdoor camera

Indoor camera

Siren Plans & pricing Standard: $0.20/day

Pro Plan: $0.66/day View now at Abode

Arlo Best for high-quality cameras Shutterstock Reviews Score: 4 | J.D. Power: N/A | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Arlo includes cameras that will even impress the tech-savvy with a product line that seems almost too state-of-the-art. Despite being a younger company, Arlo is earning a robust reputation as a national brand. Pros: 4K-video history

Continuous footage

Cameras have more technical features Cons: Cameras are expensive

It doesn't offer door and window sensors

24/7 monitoring brings up pricing Equipment available Indoor camera

Outdoor camera

Solar panel camera

Smarthub

Mounts

Chime Plans & pricing Smart: Free

Premier: $2.99/mo. (1 camera) or $9.99/mo. (up to 5 cameras)

Elite: $4.99/mo. (1 camera) or $14.99/mo. (up to 5 cameras) View now at Arlo

Ring Best for security sensors Ring Reviews Score: 4.2 | J.D. Power: 882* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Ring's sensors could catch almost any event in your home, from flood to freezes and carbon monoxide leaks. It's not just security from break-ins, but from disasters as well. Pros: Installation requires less than 20 minutes

Affordable compared to other smart home packages

Simple pricing for subscription support Cons: It doesn't have a quality appearance compared to competitors

Google support can be problematic

WiFi connectivity can be poor Equipment available Indoor camera

Outdoor camera

Window sensor

Door sensor

Motion detector

Panic button Plans & pricing Basic: $30/year

Plus: $100/year View now at Ring

Blue by ADT Best for professional monitoring Shutterstock Reviews Score: 3.6 | J.D. Power: 880* | Contract requirement: Yes | Why we chose it Although professional monitoring costs are higher than competitors at $19.99 a month, Blue by ADT monitoring alerts authorities, sends alerts to your phone, and has cellular backup for camera footage. Pros: High-quality monitoring services

Brand recognition deters crime

Contract offers longevity Cons: Costly up-front expenses

Cancelation fees

Must have contract Equipment available Hub

Indoor camera

Outdoor camera

Door sensors

Window sensors

Motion sensor Plans & pricing DIY monitoring: Free

Professional Monitoring: $19.99/mo. View now at Blue by ADT

Home security in Tampa: What you need to know

Tampa, Florida, crime statistics

In Tampa, the largest rates of crime fall under four major categories. The largest category is aggravated assault, polling nearly 2100 incidents in 2020. The second-largest is car burglary, reaching almost 1250 crimes during 2020. The third-largest is burglary, almost reaching 1000 incidents during 2020. The fourth-largest category is car theft, capping at nearly 600 incidents in 2020. Burglary and car burglary often occur in residential areas where criminals furtively take advantage of the night's lower visibility.

In 2002, crime rates in Tampa reached 35 380 crimes in total.

In 2020, 325 robberies occurred.

In 2019, burglaries reached a total of 1022 crimes.

Research your neighborhood

Historic Kenwood is the loudest bell that rings in the mind when talking about Tampa. The St. Petersburg Police Department protects an area that hosts homes dating back to the 1920s, the architecturally rich homes in Historic Kenwood. The St. Petersburg Police Department also protects the city's single-family homes, townhomes, and luxury highrises. West Tampa boasts a diverse melting pot of cultures, huddled among business districts and employment centers. The residential neighborhood there is protected by the City of Tampa Police Department. Hyde Park has emerged as the trendy, go-to city for those seeking a metropolitan community. Considered the affluent centerpiece of Tampa, the neighborhood of Hyde Park is protected by the Tampa Police Department, as well.

To research your Tampa neighborhood, you can use this crime map for more information.

Register your home security system in Tampa

When preparing your home for its new security system, don't forget that you are required to register your home security system with the City of Tampa. Remember to do this once your system is set up but not too long after your home security's installation has occurred. Below is a list of steps to help get your home's security system in compliance with the City of Tampa's ordinances:

1. Open your browser and visit the City of Tampa's False Alarm Program page.

2. Once you have arrived, download and complete the Alarm User Registration Form under the heading "What can you do to reduce false alarms?"

3. Upon completion, print the form and mail it to the address listed here:

City of Tampa

Attn: A/R & Billing – Police False Alarms

306 E. Jackson St., 050A7E

Tampa, FL 33602

How to choose your Tampa home security system

Interior/exterior cameras: It's worth noting that any home security system's exterior devices should be rated for Tampa's climate. Tampa is hot and humid almost year-round, bringing in rain and showers almost weekly. Is the camera that you want to install capable of tolerating Tampa's harsh relative humidity? Instead of prioritizing the aesthetic of a device, make sure that your home security implementations exposed to Tampa's climate will operate and not fail.

It's worth noting that any home security system's exterior devices should be rated for Tampa's climate. Tampa is hot and humid almost year-round, bringing in rain and showers almost weekly. Is the camera that you want to install capable of tolerating Tampa's harsh relative humidity? Instead of prioritizing the aesthetic of a device, make sure that your home security implementations exposed to Tampa's climate will operate and not fail. Control panel: Usually, control panels and interfaces are pretty straightforward. For users with poor dexterity, or poor vision, consider using an interface with the least interpretation possible. Getting lost in the settings can be nice for someone who can harness and appreciate fine-tuning, although most would like a relatively autonomous system that is ready from the start. We recommend acquiring a limited interface control panel or devoting time to learn how to use the control panel effectively, especially if you have to enter a sequence of commands, or characters, to deactivate a false alarm.

Usually, control panels and interfaces are pretty straightforward. For users with poor dexterity, or poor vision, consider using an interface with the least interpretation possible. Getting lost in the settings can be nice for someone who can harness and appreciate fine-tuning, although most would like a relatively autonomous system that is ready from the start. We recommend acquiring a limited interface control panel or devoting time to learn how to use the control panel effectively, especially if you have to enter a sequence of commands, or characters, to deactivate a false alarm. Compatibility: Almost all smart hubs offered in home security systems support Android, Google, and iOS operating systems. An operating system can be unsupported by a security system, although the circumstance is incredibly rare, excluding a demographic entirely. Regardless, make sure your phone is supported by researching the provider that interests you and even calling them for more insight.

Almost all smart hubs offered in home security systems support Android, Google, and iOS operating systems. An operating system can be unsupported by a security system, although the circumstance is incredibly rare, excluding a demographic entirely. Regardless, make sure your phone is supported by researching the provider that interests you and even calling them for more insight. Storage: For those living in areas where foot traffic is frequent or wildlife is a natural part of the area, your motion-activated camera may be triggered unnecessarily and perhaps even too often. This can rack up video data, filling up your storage capacity. If you prefer to remain in your current data plan and video storage limits, our first suggestion is to orient the camera so that its field of view is limited to the points of entry of your house. This will prevent any motion that is not related to your home from being captured. Alternatively, you may consider increasing your storage capacity. For the sake of overall security, this is the preferred route. Sure, it may cost more, although keeping a view of your home and its surroundings can help increase accountability if a crime occurs and is recorded. Increased storage space means you won't have to worry about data management and superfluous data monitoring.

For those living in areas where foot traffic is frequent or wildlife is a natural part of the area, your motion-activated camera may be triggered unnecessarily and perhaps even too often. This can rack up video data, filling up your storage capacity. If you prefer to remain in your current data plan and video storage limits, our first suggestion is to orient the camera so that its field of view is limited to the points of entry of your house. This will prevent any motion that is not related to your home from being captured. Alternatively, you may consider increasing your storage capacity. For the sake of overall security, this is the preferred route. Sure, it may cost more, although keeping a view of your home and its surroundings can help increase accountability if a crime occurs and is recorded. Increased storage space means you won't have to worry about data management and superfluous data monitoring. Window/door sensors: Tampa is hot, humid, and beautiful. The area's beauty won't affect your window or door sensors much, although the climate certainly will if any device's specifications aren't prepared for it. All devices, especially sensors, should be waterproof and capable of operating a little over 103 degrees Fahrenheit.

Local vs. national companies

Pros of local security company Knowledgeable of the local area

Quicker emergency dispatching

Negotiable terms Cons of local security company Limited warranties

Reputation could be terrible

Sub company for larger corp Pros of national security company The strong name behind the company

Stable among competition

More space for warranties Cons of national security company Overcharge for packages

Delay in installation or service

May not know the area well

Tampa home security systems FAQ

What's the most cost-effective home security system? The most cost-effective home security system is SimpliSafe. Despite Blue by ADT offering a tremendous package that is actually cheaper when the benefits are compared to competitors, Simplisafe has the best overall cost-to-effectiveness ratio when one wants to get the job done without a hefty upfront cost, all while providing the benefits that are often sought after.

How much is ADT a month? Including its basic package for the devices, ADT's Secure Package costs about $55.99 per month. Without its package, monitoring alone costs $45.99 per month. However, Blue by ADT only costs $14.99 a month for professional monitoring

What's the best and least expensive home security system? Abode is the best home security system for the least amount of money. Its upfront cost is only $20 more than its competitors; Abode skips the unnecessary all-in-one packaging while giving you a base security system with monitoring capabilities.

