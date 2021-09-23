The best home security system in Chicago

When it comes to choosing the right security system for your Chicago home, you want a company that will keep your family safe without charging you a fortune. Luckily, Chicago residents have plenty of options to choose from. We looked at the most popular home security cameras on the market and narrowed it down based on a few key factors, including price and equipment.

SimpliSafe Best for flexibility Shutterstock Reviews Score: 4.4 | J.D. Power: 899* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it SimpliSafe offers the most flexibility of any home security system, allowing you to choose the exact equipment and monitoring right for your needs. Pros: Comprehensive professional monitoring

No lengthy contracts

Build-your-own system Cons: Mobile alerts are not available with the basic plan

Limited integration with other smart devices Equipment available: Indoor, outdoor, and doorbell cameras

Window and door sensors

Mobile phone control panel

Environmental sensors

Smart locks, lighting, and thermostat Plans and pricing: Standard: $0.50/day

Ring Security Best for a budget Ring Reviews Score: 4.2 | J.D. Power: 882* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Ring provides one of the best home security systems starting at only $10 a month for professional monitoring with no contract requirement and plenty of equipment to choose from. Pros: Optional free self-monitoring is available

Comparatively low-cost paid plans

DIY installation Cons: Video recording only available with a subscription

Limited smart home devices compared to competitors Equipment available: Indoor, outdoor, and doorbell cameras

Window and door sensors

Mobile phone control panel

Environmental sensors

Smart locks and lighting Plans and pricing: Free

Basic: $3/month

Arlo Best for front door security Shutterstock Reviews Score: 4 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Arlo doesn't have many add-ons when it comes to sensors or smart home devices. Still, because it excels in focusing on doorbell cameras and general interior/exterior camera security, it's one of our top picks for Chicago home security systems. Pros: 4K quality cameras

Lowest-cost monitoring plans

DIY installation Cons: No equipment other than cameras

Expensive camera options Equipment available: Indoor and outdoor cameras

Doorbell cameras

Baby monitors Plans and pricing: Premier: $2.99/month for one camera or $9.99 for up to five cameras.

Cove Best for DIY installation Cove Reviews Score: 3.5 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Cove has made a name for itself because of its simple DIY installation and easy-to-use equipment. Pros: Easy DIY installation and use

Smart home integration with other brands

Quick communication with LiveAssist, InstaTex, and phone call Cons: Monitoring plan more expensive than competitors'

Only indoor camera available Equipment available: Indoor camera

Window and door sensors

Touchscreen control panel

Environmental sensors Plans and pricing: Basic: $0.83/day; includes 24/7 monitoring, environmental monitoring, triple touch communication, 24-hour battery backup, and more.

Vivint Best for home automation Vivint Reviews Score: 2.2 | J.D. Power: 847* | Contract requirement: Yes | Why we chose it Vivint offers more home automation features than any of its competitors, making it the perfect choice for those wanting the ultimate, secure smart home. Pros: No contract when you buy your equipment outright

More home automation options than competitors

Backup battery included with your control panel Cons: Requires contract

Professional installation may be required

Shorter equipment warranty and service guarantees Equipment available: Indoor, outdoor, and doorbell cameras

Window and door sensors

Smart home control panel

Environmental sensors

Smart locks, lighting, and thermostat

Frontpoint Best for device options Frontpoint Reviews Score: 2.5 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Between sensors, smart home devices, and control panel options. Frontpoint offers more device options than any other provider, meaning you find exactly what you need to complete your system. Pros: No lengthy contracts

Lots of equipment to choose from Cons: Expensive monitoring fees

No professional installation option

Video monitoring is not available with all plans Equipment available: Indoor, outdoor, and doorbell cameras

Window and door sensors

Smart home control panel

Environmental sensors

Smart locks, lighting, and thermostat Plans and pricing: Interactive plan: $1.48/day

*J.D. Power's 2020 Home Security Satisfaction Study. Based on a 1,000-point scale.

Home security in Chicago: What you need to know

Chicago, Illinois, crime statistics

Chicago's crime rate has ebbed and flowed over the years, and if you're planning on moving to the windy city, it's important to know the latest statistics.

According to Neighborhood Scout, the violent crime rate in Chicago is 9.48 per 1000 residents, and the property crime rate is 30.28 per 1000 residents.

Residents of Chicago generally have a greater chance than residents of other cities across the state or country to become victims of a crime.

While the past year has seen an increase in violent crime, there's actually been a decrease in burglaries.

Based on this data, it might be even more important for Chicago residents to invest in a home security system.

Research your neighborhood

It's not just your city's crime rate overall that you should research. It's also important to understand your specific neighborhood, especially if you're new to the area. The city is made up of 77 community areas, including Lake View, Near North Side and the University of Illinois at Chicago.

When choosing a Chicago neighborhood to call your home, consider these tips:

General crime rates are slightly higher around the university area, according to the city's crime map.

In the past year, there have been more reported cases of burglaries in residences and apartments in Chicago's Austin, Lake View and Near North Side neighborhoods than in other areas.

In general, Chicago apartments and residences are equally at risk for robberies and burglaries, with 2,362 and 1,986 cases reported, respectively, in the past year.

There are interactive crime maps residents can use to identify how their neighborhood compares to the city as a whole.

This type of information can give you important information about what type of security system to buy. For example, if you find that your particular neighborhood has a higher rate of forced entry, you might want to invest in window and door sensors.

Register your home security system in Chicago

Many cities require homeowners to register their home security systems with the local government. In fact, you may even need a paid permit to install an alarm system. This makes it easier for policy to respond in an emergency. It also helps to reduce the number of false alarms. Luckily for Chicago residents, the city doesn't have such a requirement.

Chicago does have what is called a false alarm fee, which is $100 per incident. Many of these false alarms come as the result of overly sensitive home security systems, while others may actually be malicious. In either case, they take away from the city's resources to respond to actual emergencies.

How to choose your Chicago home security system

There are many home security companies to choose from, and it can easily feel overwhelming trying to choose the right one. Here are a few things to consider when choosing the right home security system for you:

Interior/exterior cameras: Do you want both interior and exterior security cameras for your home, or just one or the other? Depending on the type of home you have, certain cameras may be more flexible. Consider the outdoor space available to you and find a company whose cameras fit your space. The other consideration is temperature. Chicago winters can be quite cold, and it's important to find an outdoor camera with the appropriate weather ratings.

Do you want both interior and exterior security cameras for your home, or just one or the other? Depending on the type of home you have, certain cameras may be more flexible. Consider the outdoor space available to you and find a company whose cameras fit your space. The other consideration is temperature. Chicago winters can be quite cold, and it's important to find an outdoor camera with the appropriate weather ratings. Control panel: Each home security system will be controlled by a control panel. Some security cameras use a more traditional keypad, while others rely simply on a mobile app. Others land somewhere in between with a touchscreen control panel set somewhere in your home. It's important to consider whether one of these is more or less important to you and narrow your search to the companies that fit your preferences.

Each home security system will be controlled by a control panel. Some security cameras use a more traditional keypad, while others rely simply on a mobile app. Others land somewhere in between with a touchscreen control panel set somewhere in your home. It's important to consider whether one of these is more or less important to you and narrow your search to the companies that fit your preferences. Compatibility: In the digital age we live in, many of the devices in your home connect to one another. Many home security companies have designed their equipment to be compatible with other tools you may have in your home, such as your smartphone or Alexa device. Most security systems come with an app where you can control your device, and others have even more compatibility features and smart home options.

In the digital age we live in, many of the devices in your home connect to one another. Many home security companies have designed their equipment to be compatible with other tools you may have in your home, such as your smartphone or Alexa device. Most security systems come with an app where you can control your device, and others have even more compatibility features and smart home options. Storage: If your security system includes cameras, it's important to consider where your video storage will go. Don't assume your videos will be saved somewhere. For example, without the paid Ring subscription, your videos aren't saved. You can only see the live stream. In other cases, a company might only save your videos for up to a few days unless you subscribe to a premium plan. Decide how long you want to keep the videos and plan accordingly.

If your security system includes cameras, it's important to consider where your video storage will go. Don't assume your videos will be saved somewhere. For example, without the paid Ring subscription, your videos aren't saved. You can only see the live stream. In other cases, a company might only save your videos for up to a few days unless you subscribe to a premium plan. Decide how long you want to keep the videos and plan accordingly. Window/door sensors: First things first, decide whether window and door sensors are important to you. While most of the security companies we've shared do offer them, Arlo currently doesn't (although they've previously announced a plan to release one). If you definitely want a company that offers window and door sensors, start researching their specific features. Some companies offer a security system that's made for easy DIY installation, while others require (or strongly lean toward) professional installation. Finally, consider other features such as how motion sensor radius, what happens when the alarm is triggered, etc.

Local vs. national companies

One of the decisions you'll have to make when choosing a home security company is whether to choose a local or national company. While the national companies may have more name recognition, local firms may also have plenty to offer.

Ultimately, you'll have to identify your priorities. Are you more concerned with having the latest technology and a functioning app, or would you prefer a company that offers a personal touch and keeps your dollars local?

Pros of local security company Unique understanding of local needs

Investment in your community

Face-to-face interaction Cons of local security company Lower-level technology

Fewer financial resources Pros of national security company More financial resources

Greater variety of tools and features

More customer service representatives Cons of national security company No community investment

Less face-to-face interaction

Chicago home security systems FAQ

How much does home security cost a month? Home security systems can range from anywhere from $0 per month for self-monitoring to more than $50 per month for a premium service. The average rate falls somewhere in between.

Is there a monthly charge for SimpliSafe? SimpliSafe allows customers to use self-monitoring at no monthly cost. You can also upgrade to professional monitoring for anywhere from $14.99 to $24.99 per month.

Does Ring work without Wi-Fi? No, Ring devices require a wireless internet connection to work properly.

Methodology

