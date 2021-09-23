The best home security systems in Columbus

Home security is important in Columbus, where property crime is common. As the capital of Ohio and the state's fastest-growing city, Columbus saw more than 26 000 reports of theft, burglary, and similar crimes last year. As such, it's no surprise that there's a high demand for home security systems in Columbus, Ohio.

With a proven home security system in place, you can protect your family and prepare yourself in the event of a break-in. We've put together a list of the six best security home providers in Columbus by evaluating several criteria, including price, contracts, and customer satisfaction.

SimpliSafe Best overall home security system Shutterstock Reviews Score: 4.4 | J.D. Power: 899* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it SimpliSafe makes it easy for customers to set up their home security system with bundled packages or DIY systems. Choose between a self-monitored or professionally monitored system. Pros: Mix-and-match cameras and devices

Multiple monitoring options

Money-back guarantee Cons: Professional monitoring more expensive than competitors

No smart home devices

No touch-screen control panel Equipment available: Indoor/outdoor camera

Motion sensor

Smoke detector

Temperature detector

Panic button

Water sensor Plans and pricing: Standard Monitoring: $0.50/day

Interactive Monitoring: $0.83/day View now at SimpliSafe

Ring Security Most camera options Ring Reviews Score: 4.2 | J.D. Power: 882* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it As an Amazon-owned company, Ring is best known for its high-quality doorbell cameras. Choose from a range of options, including wired and wireless video doorbells and indoor/outdoor cameras. Pros: Wide variety of cameras and security devices

Discounts available

Integration with third-party devices Cons: Storage requires subscription

History of security issues Equipment available: Video doorbell

Indoor camera

Outdoor camera

Motion detector

Smoke detector

Panic button Plans and pricing: Ring Protect Basic: $3/month or $30/year

Ring Protect Plus: $10/month or $100/year

Professional Monitoring (includes Ring Protect Plus): $10/month or $100/year View now at Ring Security

Abode Best for intruder detection Abode Reviews Score: 4.25 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it If you're concerned about break-ins, Abode offers various motion and intrusion detector devices to give you increased peace of mind. Keep an eye on your windows, doors, and other entrances where intruders could break in. Pros: Professional monitoring service cheaper than competitors'

Hazard and window/door sensors available

DIY installation Cons: Only one security camera is available

Basic control panel without a touch screen

Cellular backup only with a subscription Equipment available: Security camera

Door/window sensor

Glass break sensor

Motion sensor

Indoor and outdoor sirens

Smart home power switch Plans and pricing: Standard Plan: $6/month or $60/year

Pro Plan: $20/month or $200/year View now at Abode

Arlo Best for high-quality cameras Shutterstock Reviews Score: 4 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it With cameras that boast 12x digital zoom, high resolutions, HD night vision and wide-angle lens, Arlo snags the title of the highest quality camera with it' Pro 4 model. Pros: Variety of camera models

Multiple camera charging options

Variety of accessories available Cons: Only one camera with the basic plan

No sensors available

Video storage access only with a subscription Equipment available: Security camera

Video doorbell

Floodlight camera

Solar panel charger

Rechargeable camera

Charging station Plans and pricing: Premier: $2.99/month (for single camera) or $9.99/month (for up to five cameras)

Elite: $4.99 (for single camera) or $14.99/month (for up to five cameras) View now at Arlo

Blue by ADT Best for professional monitoring Blue by ADT Reviews Score: 3.75 | J.D. Power: 880* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it ADT is one of the biggest brands in home security, and while its DIY security solutions are a top pick, its experience in professional security monitoring can't be ignored Pros: A free first month of monitoring

Top-rated home security products

Established company: 145 years in business Cons: Monitoring service costs more than competitors

Emergency services alert only with a subscription

Motion and hazard detectors must be purchased with a security system bundle Equipment available: Video doorbell

Indoor camera

Outdoor camera

Door/window sensor

Motion sensor Plans and pricing: 24/7 Professional Monitoring: $19.99/month (first month free) View now at Blue by ADT

Cove Best for emergency services connection Cove Reviews Score: 3.5 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it In addition to its well-rounded selection of home security devices, Cove offers extra monitoring services with InstaText, LiveAssist, and RapidSOS to quickly connect you with authorities in case of an emergency. Pros: Customizable bundles

60-day money-back guarantee

Military, first responder, and teacher discounts Cons: It doesn't sell its own smart home devices

No outdoor or doorbell cameras

Cove Plus required to access smartphone control Equipment available: Indoor camera

Motion detector

Door sensor

Key remote

Flood sensor

Medical button Plans and pricing: Cove Basic: $14.99/month

Cove Plus: $24.99/month View now at Cove

*J.D. Power's 2020 Home Security Satisfaction Study. Based on a 1,000-point scale.

Home security in Columbus: What you need to know

Columbus, Ohio, crime statistics

Considering that Columbus has more crime than 95% of other communities in the Buckeye State, Columbus, Ohio, home security systems are definitely in demand. Most of the crime committed in the city is property crime -- including theft, burglary, and destruction of property.

Here's a quick look at crime rates in Columbus:

In 2019, there were 30 600 property crimes reported in Columbus.

In Columbus, most property crimes occur at victims' residences, followed by parking garages and highways/streets.

According to a LexisNexis crime map, there are concentrated instances of burglaries in the university and Short North areas, as well as in the Hilltop and Linden neighborhood areas between March 2020 and March 2021.

Research your neighborhood

As the capital of Ohio and the home of Ohio State University, Columbus has many diverse neighborhoods, including Bexley, Clintonville, Franklinton, and Westerville.

If you live in or plan on moving to one of these areas, it's important to understand the crime rates in your neighborhood before investing in a home security system. Having this knowledge will help you determine how robust your system should be and whether or not you should invest in professional monitoring.

Find out about crime patterns in your area by checking out websites like NeighborhoodScout or Niche. On these sites, you'll get an idea about common crimes in the city, along with information about crime in particular neighborhoods. You can also check out local newspapers (like the Columbus Dispatch) to find media coverage about crimes near you.

Register your home security system in Columbus

In Columbus, Ohio, any new home security systems need to be registered with city authorities within 30 days of installation. It's important to submit your information accurately so that the city has an updated register of alarm systems and emergency responders have it in case of a break-in or accident at your home.

Here's how to register a security system in Columbus:

1. Visit the Columbus alarm registration website

2. Select "Apply for Registration and Pay Online."

3. Fill out the application or download the form and submit it through mail or in-person

4. Pay the registration fee

Like many other cities across the country, Columbus is committed to reducing false alarms. To do so, the city has established a False Alarm Reduction Program, which issues fees for repeated false alarms.

Residents with registered security systems aren't charged for their first false alarm, but a second violation costs $50. If you have three or more false alarms at your property, you'll pay at least $100 per offense.

How to choose your Columbus home security system

Interior/exterior cameras: Evaluate your space and determine where cameras are most needed. Depending on your budget and how much crime is in your area, you might want to position a camera at each entrance of your home. If you're tight on money or not overly worried about break-ins, you might find that motion or glass break sensors are a good alternative to cameras. Also, confirm that your exterior cameras are suitable for outdoor use and can withstand harsh Ohio winters.

Evaluate your space and determine where cameras are most needed. Depending on your budget and how much crime is in your area, you might want to position a camera at each entrance of your home. If you're tight on money or not overly worried about break-ins, you might find that motion or glass break sensors are a good alternative to cameras. Also, confirm that your exterior cameras are suitable for outdoor use and can withstand harsh Ohio winters. Control panel: There are many different types of home security system control panels, including keypads or touch-screen devices. You'll need to decide what's best for you based on your personal preferences. If you're tech-savvy and comfortable using your phone, you could opt for a base station-style home security system. With these devices, a siren will sound, and you'll get an alert sent to your mobile phone if an alarm goes off. Alternatively, you could opt for a touch-screen device that displays alerts on the control panel itself.

There are many different types of home security system control panels, including keypads or touch-screen devices. You'll need to decide what's best for you based on your personal preferences. If you're tech-savvy and comfortable using your phone, you could opt for a base station-style home security system. With these devices, a siren will sound, and you'll get an alert sent to your mobile phone if an alarm goes off. Alternatively, you could opt for a touch-screen device that displays alerts on the control panel itself. Compatibility: All of the home security companies on this list offer mobile apps, so you'll get a text, call, or push notification if there's been a disturbance at your property. Similarly, the systems we've highlighted above are compatible with various smart home technologies, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. If you use one of these devices or virtual assistants, it might be worth considering a home security system that easily integrates with it.

All of the home security companies on this list offer mobile apps, so you'll get a text, call, or push notification if there's been a disturbance at your property. Similarly, the systems we've highlighted above are compatible with various smart home technologies, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. If you use one of these devices or virtual assistants, it might be worth considering a home security system that easily integrates with it. Storage: If you decide to buy a video doorbell or security camera, most companies will require you to purchase a professional monitoring plan in order to save, share, or re-watch older footage. Otherwise, you'll only have access to live video, which isn't very useful if you need to go back and get footage from a break-in. Before purchasing a new security system, check with your provider to determine what type of plan you'll need to access and download stored footage.

If you decide to buy a video doorbell or security camera, most companies will require you to purchase a professional monitoring plan in order to save, share, or re-watch older footage. Otherwise, you'll only have access to live video, which isn't very useful if you need to go back and get footage from a break-in. Before purchasing a new security system, check with your provider to determine what type of plan you'll need to access and download stored footage. Window/door sensors: Many security home companies sell window and door sensors as part of a system bundle. These sensors are more cost-effective than interior and exterior cameras (as low as $25), so you might choose to buy one or two cameras and use sensors in other entryways at your home. Once installed, you can set up your sensors to send a mobile app notification whenever a window or door is opened.

Local vs. national companies

Pros of local security company A deeper understanding of Columbus crime

Better able to negotiate the price

Supports local community and businesses Cons of local security company Might not have the newest technology

It might require an in-home visit

Less availability over holiday periods Pros of national security company Easy-to-find product reviews

Many offer money-back guarantees

Variety of products and services Cons of national security company Difficult to arrange a one-on-one consultation

Not familiar with Columbus market

Generally harder to contact support

Columbus home security systems FAQ

Can I self-install my home security system? Yes. Most companies offer flexible installation options, so you can have your system professionally installed or set it up yourself. To get a better idea of the installation process, check out home security systems Columbus Ohio reviews.

What's the best Columbus home security system? It depends on your budget and preferences. Each of the home security companies listed above offers its own advantages, whether you're looking for flexibility, ease of use, or affordability.

What's the least expensive home security system? On this list of home security systems in Columbus, Ohio, Arlo offers the least expensive monitoring plan, starting at $2.99/month. However, the total price of your system will also depend on the equipment you purchase.

Methodology

We evaluated home security companies based on equipment cost, monthly costs, contract options, installation and customer satisfaction to determine Reviews.com scores and create our best home security reviews. To compare home security companies with other providers across the board, we calculate each Reviews.com score based on the following: