Connecticut has an aggregate crime rate of 18.88 per 1000 residents. 2.07 of that rate is for violent crimes, while 16.81 accounts for property crimes. In 2018 the United States had a national average crime rate of 25 684 per 1000 residents, with 3689 of that rate coming from violent crimes and 21 995 coming from property crimes. Even with a lower crime rate than the national average, home security in Connecticut can be an important part of keeping your property safe.

Considering these numbers, it should come as no surprise that 22% of Americans already own a home security system, and for a good reason. A home security system offers peace of mind; it not only alerts the authorities to any trespassers but lets you monitor entrances and rooms in real-time.

While top home security concerns vary between states and even between counties, what makes a great home security company stays largely the same. True peace of mind comes from high-functioning equipment, lots of personalized control, and customer resources that encourage communication.

We confidently recommend four exceptional, nationwide providers -- Vivint, Frontpoint, ADT, and SimpliSafe -- but one will be the best fit for you, depending on your priorities.

How we found the best home security systems in Connecticut

The best home security systems provide total protection for your most valuable asset, with easy-to-use controls, great customer experiences, and reasonable rates. To find the best, we tested eight of the biggest providers over the course of eight months. We ordered and installed equipment, experimented with their functions, and lived with them in our own homes.

All eight home security systems share the same four basic features:

Thanks, exceptionally powerful technology and intuitive controls, a handful rose to the top. Think live streams of video surveillance, available on your device, that provides all the information you need to take action. Plus, the home base controls feature iconography designed to be easily understood by humans -- no fumbling to dismantle the system after you've accidentally tripped the alarm.

Vivint Best for home automation Vivint Full-service professional security meets home automation; Vivint lets you manage all your home systems from one sleek station. Vivint provides a robust lineup of automated home security and the most flexible automation options out of our favorite providers. Perfect if you want to bring home next-level automation and intuitive controls, but in the combinations you choose. Use the mobile app to arm and disarm systems, review camera footage, and make a ton of adjustments -- ones that leave the realm of pure home security and become a matter of home improvement. Change the thermostat temperature, control lights, communicate via security cameras (midday conversations with pets are not out of the question.) The app is so powerful and easy to use we found we didn't have much call to use the base station. In general, Vivint's sleek equipment offers an exceptional user experience, one that our testers repeatedly described as next-gen. Vivint's wares look high-tech because they are. If you are interested in equipping your home with an extensive array of parts and perks, you'll be well-served by either Vivint or ADT. If you want the full gamut of automation and the security of a known name, opt for ADT, but if you'd like to have a better price and more control over what elements you choose to automate, go with Vivint. Vivint offers entry packages with prices starting at $29.99 per month. Their top-end packages start at $44.99 per month -- for those who want the full set of features, including video surveillance and smart home integration. Despite having cheaper plans than other companies, Vivint can become more expensive when you factor in their equipment costs. View now at Vivint

Frontpoint Best customer support Frontpoint Install worry-free with Frontpoint's extensive and personalized customer resources. In a world of automation, it can be nice to return to a human voice and some IRL reassurance. Frontpoint impressed us with exactly that. Its customer service had our back every step, from choosing equipment to making it through the very simple DIY installation. The voice on the other end of the phone is unfailingly patient and reassuring. A rep walked us through every room to figure out the devices we'd need, and then we found all the help we needed to get everything hooked up and powered on once the parts arrived. With most home security companies, professional installation is one of the only points of in-person input. Frontpoint reverses the model, with lots of helpful customer service but no professional installation. Even though we had to hook up the devices ourselves, we received lots of personalized assistance. Apart from the always-patient telephone support, we were impressed with the fact that Frontpoint provides a personalized website that guides you through installation. Also on the site: equipment guides, video tutorials, and a full FAQ section help troubleshoot any issues along the way. Frontpoint offers two monitoring plans with a similar price point. The first costs $44.99 per month, while the second is $49.99 per month. Even though their entry-level plan is steeper than some, their top tier plan has a fairly average price for what is offered. If you rather have the professionals install your security system, consider ADT or Vivint. But if you're comfortable with just reaching out for support when you need it, Frontpoint is a great option. View now at Frontpoint

ADT Most popular provider Shutterstock The biggest name in the industry (and our favorite, too), ADT combines unbeatable name recognition with industry-leading equipment and fully customizable security packages. Name recognition in home security? Of course, we're talking about ADT. The company has been protecting homes for over a century and is the largest provider in the space by far (we're talking millions of more subscribers). The sheer popularity of the ADT name promises to deter crime, but the company's longevity points to the reliability of its actual services. The best service your home security system can render is prevention, and that's exactly what the bold ADT shield promises to do. The next line of defense is the technology it offers. ADT's tech lineup is on par with our other favorites, with video cameras, remote control features, and sleek command centers. And the video cameras do more than passively record for you to view at a later date; you can stream the live feed from your phone at any time, allowing you to monitor entrances and see whoever is entering. Getting visual confirmation about a false alarm or a real situation goes a long way towards ensuring that your home security is actually making you feel secure. Another great boon of ADT: customizability. You choose the products you want to be installed, control the mode -- for example, vacation mode regulates temperature and periodically turns on lights while you're away and specify situational operations. ADT does require professional installation. But for the security afforded by the brand and the concerted effort of its equipment, we think the upcharge is worth the price. If you want an instantly recognizable name and the ability to orchestrate your own system (without the labor hours of putting it all together yourself), ADT is the clear choice. ADT offers three tiers of plans and states that customers can expect to spend between $36.99 and $52.99 per month. Their plans are the Essentials, Total Protection and Premium Protection. Plans start at $9 per week for Essentials, $11 per week for Total Protection and $14 per week for Premium Protection. If you'd like a home security system that does more than protect, check out Vivint's innovative automated services, including temperature and light control, face-to-face screen communication, and more. If you'd like to save on installation costs, check out the helpful but more hands-off Frontpoint. View now at ADT

SimpliSafe Most flexible Shutterstock With no contracts and the most affordable protection plans, SimpliSafe protects your home and your wallet. In recent years, SimpliSafe has made its way onto the podium for reliable home security systems. The company's competitive pricing -- monitoring plans start at $15/ month -- a variety of packages and no-contract plans make them an almost effortless foray into the home security space, especially compared to heavyweights like ADT and Vivint. Price has often been a pain point that bars people from opting for professional monitoring to secure their home; a Reviews.com survey found that 46% of U.S. adults consider costing the main barrier. Simplisafe offers plans with refurbished gear at a lower price and a full system and shipping refund if you don't love your time with their system after 60 days. SimpliSafe's updated equipment is sleek and minimalistic. While their security camera offering can't provide snapshots like some indoor, outdoor, and doorbell cameras, it offers free streamable HD audio and video, night vision and 30 days of video storage. If you're already pretty well-versed in the home security space, Simplisafe offers a customizable DIY plan. Just be wary that their third-party integration might be a little more limited than some other smart home ecosystems. View now at SimpliSafe

Guide to Connecticut home security systems

Research your neighborhood's crime profile

Home security systems are a top-notch deterrent for crime, but your specific equipment needs could vary. We recommend doing some research on your neighborhood crime rates before building your system. Depending on your home's crime profile and location, you may opt for more cameras or feel comfortable skipping some entry sensors.

Register your security system

Most cities will require homeowners to register their alarm systems. This kind of alarm ordinance can reduce false alarms by up to 56% -- easing a huge burden on local authorities. The specific registration requirements will vary depending on the city you live in. Wethersfield, for example, only charges $25 to register, and renewal is every three years. Bridgeport, on the other hand, charges $20 and yearly renewal. Specific fees and registration requirements have to be looked at by the city. Still, this information can quickly be found by opening an internet search browser and typing "[City Name] false alarm fees and registration" into the search box. Alternatively, this information can be found by contacting the local city offices.

Consider a local company.

We've homed in on the best nationwide providers, and we think they are the best bet for Connecticuters. If you'd like to shop local or simply shop around, we have a few recommendations of where to start. After all, shopping around is the best policy when it comes to home security. Getting equipment and plans at the best price means comparing the options available for your area. We located an additional five popular, Connecticut-specific providers by browsing Yelp and Angie's List.

Reviews.com home security survey

As mentioned before, many Americans find the price to be an obstacle when it comes to owning a home security system. We found this and much more in our home security survey that was conducted earlier this year. The results captured a larger focus on security in the home and highlighted concerns among many demographics. We found that one-third of U.S adults have had a package stolen, a practice commonly referred to as "porch piracy."

When taking into account responses for those aged 18-34, this number rose dramatically to 45%, reporting they have been victims of package theft. This concern was echoed in other data, which found that 23% of respondents felt "somewhat concerned" and 14% felt "very concerned" about being a victim of burglary. All of our top picks have been selected, in part, because of their solid video surveillance technology, something that 33% of Americans said was "the most important feature of a home security system."

How much does a false alarm cost in Connecticut? "It was just a false alarm" -- you've heard the phrase. It's typically spoken in reassurance, and while having a home security scare debunked is certainly reassuring, getting penalized for it is less so. Every state has its own policy surrounding faulty security alarms; here's the rundown on Connecticut's. False alarm ordinances vary in the state by the municipality; about half don't have an ordinance on the subject at all. Those requiring you to register your system and impose fees if the number of false alarms per calendar year exceeds the allowance. Fee amounts and other punitive measures differ throughout Connecticut, so be sure to check with your city's municipal government when you've landed on the right system for you.

What is Connecticut's crime rate like? Chances of becoming a victim of property crime in Connecticut is low -- at 1 in 55, that's well below the national median. According to the FBI's 2017 data declaration of reported offenses, all parts of Connecticut have fewer instances of property damage than the majority of the U.S. The state as a whole boasts incredibly low crime rates of all ilk, as well as high median income and strong education systems, factors that lead to safer communities. Despite general safety, Connecticut does have social disparity -- between medium-sized cities and blighted, formerly industrial areas, infrastructure quality, economic health -- and that can contribute to petty crime. And because there's such a large percentage of commuters in Connecticut, the expectation that homes are empty homes can make whole neighborhoods more vulnerable.

Summary of the best home security systems in Connecticut