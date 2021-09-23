The best home security systems in Denver

Denver residents want a home security system they can rely on to keep their families safe, but at an affordable price. Luckily, there are plenty of options from which to choose. When considering Denver's best home security systems, we compared the price, equipment cost, contracts, customer satisfaction, and installation across various companies. Our favorites offer customized packages with high-quality features but at an affordable price.
SimpliSafe
Best for flexibility
Reviews Score: 4.4 | J.D. Power: 889* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
SimpliSafe's standout feature is the flexibility of its home security systems. Anyone can build a system that perfectly fits their needs with cameras, sensors, and more available.
Pros:
- Flexible security systems
- Highly rated customer satisfaction
- Wide variety of equipment
Cons:
- No mobile alerts with the basic plan
- It doesn't integrate well with other smart devices
Equipment available:
- Indoor, outdoor, and doorbell cameras
- Window and door sensors
- Mobile phone control panel
- Environmental sensors
- Smart locks, lighting, and thermostat
Plans and pricing:
- Standard: $0.50/day
- Interactive: $0.83/day
Ring Security
Best for ease of use
Reviews Score: 4.2 | J.D. Power: 882* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
Ring's security system is intended for easy DIY installation and ease of use, meaning anyone can get started with it today.
Pros:
- Easy DIY installation
- Comparatively affordable professional monitoring
- Integration with other smart-home devices
Cons:
- Video storage only available with paid subscription
- Security kits don't include cameras
Equipment available:
- Indoor, outdoor, and doorbell cameras
- Window and door sensors
- Mobile phone control panel
- Environmental sensors
- Smart locks and lighting
Plans and pricing:
- Basic: $3/month
- Plus: $10/month
Abode
Best for self-monitoring
Reviews Score: 4.25 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
Abode is known for its low-cost home security systems with comprehensive self-monitoring.
Pros:
- Comparatively affordable monitoring plans
- Integration with smart home devices
- Easy DIY installation
Cons:
- Cellular backup not available in self-monitoring plan
- Currently, only an outdoor camera is available
Equipment available:
- Outdoor camera
- Window and door sensors
- Mobile phone and keypad control panel
- Environmental sensors
Plans and pricing:
- Standard: $0.20 per day
- Pro: $0.66 per day
Arlo
Best for high-quality cameras
Reviews Score: 4 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
Arlo doesn't have many of the devices and features that come with other home security systems, but it has some of the highest-quality home security cameras on the market.
Pros:
- High-quality security cameras
- Affordable monitoring plans
- Easy DIY installation
Cons:
- No sensors or smart home devices
- Cameras are expensive compared to competitors
Equipment available:
- Indoor and outdoor cameras
- Doorbell cameras
- Baby monitors
Plans and pricing:
- Premier: $2.99/month (one camera)
- Premier: $9.99/month (up to 5 cameras)
- Elite: $4.99/month (one camera)
- Elite: $14.99/month (up to 5 cameras)
Blue by ADT
Best for professional monitoring
Reviews Score: 3.6 | J.D. Power: 880* | Contract Requirement: No |
Why we chose it
With Blue by ADT, you benefit from professional monitoring from the nation's leading home security company, but at DIY home security prices.
Pros:
- Optional free DIY monitoring
- Professional monitoring provided by ADT
- Customizable security system
Cons:
- Limited device options
- No cellular backup with self-monitoring
Equipment available:
- Indoor, outdoor, and doorbell cameras
- Window, door, and flood sensors
- Mobile phone control panel
- Wi-fi extender for Blue by ADT cameras
Plans and pricing:
- DIY: free; includes mobile alerts
- Professional monitoring: $19.99/month
Home security in Denver: What you need to know
Denver, Colorado, crime statistics
Like many major cities, Denver's crime rate is higher than the national average. The city has a poverty level above average, a high cost of living, and higher poverty rates that often lead to an increase in crime.
Here are a few things to know about crime in Denver:
- The crime rate has been steadily increasing in Denver, but like many cities, it saw a large spike in 2020.
- Denver's crime rate is 80% higher than the national average -- the violent crime rate is 97% higher, while the property crime rate is 77% higher.
- You have a 1 in 23 chance of becoming the victim of a crime in Denver. It's safer than just 6% of U.S. cities.
Research your neighborhood
Even more important than knowing the city-wide crime rate, you must understand your particular neighborhood's crime statistics. The city has 22 different neighborhoods, each with its own unique characteristics.
Here are a few of the larger neighborhoods in Denver:
- Southeastern Denver: With a population of more than 123 000 people, Southeastern Denver's crime rate is 34% lower than the city overall. Both the violent crime and property crime rates are significantly lower than in the rest of the city.
- Southwestern Denver: With roughly 123 000, Southwestern Denver's crime rate is about 24% lower than the city overall. The property crime rate, in particular, is relatively low compared to the rest of the city.
- Central East Denver: With a population of about 64 000, Central East Denver's crime rate is roughly 2% higher than the city overall. However, the neighborhood's property crime rate is particularly high.
Register your home security system in Denver
Individuals and businesses that use a security system with an alarm must register it with the city and acquire a city-issued permit. The alarm must be through a licensed monitoring company. This permit comes at a $25 fee.
One of the goals of alarm registration is to reduce the number of false alarms. Like many cities, Denver has a high rate of false alarms, meaning home security alarms are triggered, and police are dispatched when there's no emergency.
Residents and businesses will be fined $50 each time their alarm is activated for a false alarm. Once a location has five false alarms, the police department no longer treats alarms as an emergency. Instead, they're put into a general response status, and a nearby officer will respond when available.
To register your home security system, you can either:
- Apply for a permit and pay online
- Fill out and mail in a printed alarm permit
How to choose your Denver home security system
There's a lot to consider when looking for the right home security system for you. Here are a few things to keep in mind:
Interior/exterior cameras
Home security cameras are one of the most important components of a home security system. Many systems include both indoor and outdoor cameras. Doorbell cameras are also becoming increasingly popular. Remember that it can get quite cold in Denver during the winter, so it's important to check the weather rating for outdoor cameras to make sure that they can withstand low temperatures.
Control panel
Each home security system is managed through a control panel, which serves as the hub. Traditionally, control panels came in the form of a traditional keypad. Many companies still use this system, but many also now have either touchscreen control panels, smartphone apps, or a combination of the three. Consider what type of control panel you'd prefer as you seek out the best home security system for you.
Compatibility
As technology advances, more and more home security companies design their devices to integrate with smart devices, such as your smartphone or Alexa device. Most home security systems come with their own app. Many either offer their own smart home devices or offer integration with other products. This is an important consideration, as more people rely on smart home products.
Storage
When you purchase a home security camera, you'll always have access to the live video feed. But depending on your security company, you may or may not have access to recorded videos. Some companies only offer video storage with their paid monitoring plans. The last thing you want is to have a home emergency and then realize you can't go back and view the video to see the incident.
Window/door sensors
Window and door sensors attach to the entrances to your home. They've triggered someone to break anytime into your home or opens an unlocked door or window. These sensors are an important component of many home security systems, but not all companies offer them. If these are important to you, be sure to check which companies offer the products you need.
Local vs. national companies
Pros of local security company
Unique understanding of your neighborhood
Cons of local security company
Fewer financial resources to reinvest
Pros of national security company
More financial resources
Cons of national security company
Your money leaves the community
Denver home security systems FAQs
Can I self-install my home security system?
Each of the Denver home security systems on this list is intended for easy DIY installation.
What's the best Denver home security system?
We rated SimpliSafe as one of the best Denver home security systems, earning a 4.4 out of 5 based on price, installation, contracts, and customer satisfaction.
What's the least expensive home security system?
Arlo offers the cheapest monthly monitoring plans, while Abode offers the best low-price and quality features.
Methodology
We evaluated home security companies based on equipment cost, monthly costs, contract options, installation and customer satisfaction to determine Reviews.com scores and create our best home security reviews. To compare home security companies with other providers across the board, we calculate each Reviews.com score based on the following:
- Monthly price: The lower the cost of a home security company's monthly contract, the higher the score. Inversely, the higher the cost of the monthly contract, the lower the score in this metric.
- Equipment cost: Affordability is important with home security, so we awarded higher scores to home security companies with lower equipment prices.
- Contracts: Reviews.com reviewed the flexibility in contracts of the home security companies. The more flexibility, like having no contracts to bind customers for long periods, the higher the score.
- Customer satisfaction: With J.D. Power's 2020 Home Security Satisfaction Study, we assigned a score to each company based on the rating it received.
- Installation: Like with contracts, we award higher scores to companies with flexible installation options, like DIY or professional options.
