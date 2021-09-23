The best home security systems in Denver

Denver residents want a home security system they can rely on to keep their families safe, but at an affordable price. Luckily, there are plenty of options from which to choose. When considering Denver's best home security systems, we compared the price, equipment cost, contracts, customer satisfaction, and installation across various companies. Our favorites offer customized packages with high-quality features but at an affordable price.

SimpliSafe Best for flexibility Shutterstock Reviews Score: 4.4 | J.D. Power: 889* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it SimpliSafe's standout feature is the flexibility of its home security systems. Anyone can build a system that perfectly fits their needs with cameras, sensors, and more available. Pros: Flexible security systems

Highly rated customer satisfaction

Wide variety of equipment Cons: No mobile alerts with the basic plan

It doesn't integrate well with other smart devices Equipment available: Indoor, outdoor, and doorbell cameras

Window and door sensors

Mobile phone control panel

Environmental sensors

Smart locks, lighting, and thermostat Plans and pricing: Standard: $0.50/day

Interactive: $0.83/day View now at SimpliSafe

Ring Security Best for ease of use Ring Reviews Score: 4.2 | J.D. Power: 882* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Ring's security system is intended for easy DIY installation and ease of use, meaning anyone can get started with it today. Pros: Easy DIY installation

Comparatively affordable professional monitoring

Integration with other smart-home devices Cons: Video storage only available with paid subscription

Security kits don't include cameras Equipment available: Indoor, outdoor, and doorbell cameras

Window and door sensors

Mobile phone control panel

Environmental sensors

Smart locks and lighting Plans and pricing: Basic: $3/month

Plus: $10/month View now at Ring Security

Abode Best for self-monitoring Abode Reviews Score: 4.25 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Abode is known for its low-cost home security systems with comprehensive self-monitoring. Pros: Comparatively affordable monitoring plans

Integration with smart home devices

Easy DIY installation Cons: Cellular backup not available in self-monitoring plan

Currently, only an outdoor camera is available Equipment available: Outdoor camera

Window and door sensors

Mobile phone and keypad control panel

Environmental sensors Plans and pricing: Standard: $0.20 per day

Pro: $0.66 per day View now at Abode

Arlo Best for high-quality cameras Shutterstock Reviews Score: 4 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Arlo doesn't have many of the devices and features that come with other home security systems, but it has some of the highest-quality home security cameras on the market. Pros: High-quality security cameras

Affordable monitoring plans

Easy DIY installation Cons: No sensors or smart home devices

Cameras are expensive compared to competitors Equipment available: Indoor and outdoor cameras

Doorbell cameras

Baby monitors Plans and pricing: Premier: $2.99/month (one camera)

Premier: $9.99/month (up to 5 cameras)

Elite: $4.99/month (one camera)

Elite: $14.99/month (up to 5 cameras) View now at Arlo

Blue by ADT Best for professional monitoring Blue by ADT Reviews Score: 3.6 | J.D. Power: 880* | Contract Requirement: No | Why we chose it With Blue by ADT, you benefit from professional monitoring from the nation's leading home security company, but at DIY home security prices. Pros: Optional free DIY monitoring

Professional monitoring provided by ADT

Customizable security system Cons: Limited device options

No cellular backup with self-monitoring Equipment available: Indoor, outdoor, and doorbell cameras

Window, door, and flood sensors

Mobile phone control panel

Wi-fi extender for Blue by ADT cameras Plans and pricing: DIY: free; includes mobile alerts

Professional monitoring: $19.99/month View now at Blue by ADT

Home security in Denver: What you need to know

Denver, Colorado, crime statistics

Like many major cities, Denver's crime rate is higher than the national average. The city has a poverty level above average, a high cost of living, and higher poverty rates that often lead to an increase in crime.

Here are a few things to know about crime in Denver:

The crime rate has been steadily increasing in Denver, but like many cities, it saw a large spike in 2020.

Denver's crime rate is 80% higher than the national average -- the violent crime rate is 97% higher, while the property crime rate is 77% higher.

You have a 1 in 23 chance of becoming the victim of a crime in Denver. It's safer than just 6% of U.S. cities.

Research your neighborhood

Even more important than knowing the city-wide crime rate, you must understand your particular neighborhood's crime statistics. The city has 22 different neighborhoods, each with its own unique characteristics.

Here are a few of the larger neighborhoods in Denver:

Southeastern Denver: With a population of more than 123 000 people, Southeastern Denver's crime rate is 34% lower than the city overall. Both the violent crime and property crime rates are significantly lower than in the rest of the city.

With a population of more than 123 000 people, Southeastern Denver's crime rate is 34% lower than the city overall. Both the violent crime and property crime rates are significantly lower than in the rest of the city. Southwestern Denver: With roughly 123 000, Southwestern Denver's crime rate is about 24% lower than the city overall. The property crime rate, in particular, is relatively low compared to the rest of the city.

With roughly 123 000, Southwestern Denver's crime rate is about 24% lower than the city overall. The property crime rate, in particular, is relatively low compared to the rest of the city. Central East Denver: With a population of about 64 000, Central East Denver's crime rate is roughly 2% higher than the city overall. However, the neighborhood's property crime rate is particularly high.

Register your home security system in Denver

Individuals and businesses that use a security system with an alarm must register it with the city and acquire a city-issued permit. The alarm must be through a licensed monitoring company. This permit comes at a $25 fee.

One of the goals of alarm registration is to reduce the number of false alarms. Like many cities, Denver has a high rate of false alarms, meaning home security alarms are triggered, and police are dispatched when there's no emergency.

Residents and businesses will be fined $50 each time their alarm is activated for a false alarm. Once a location has five false alarms, the police department no longer treats alarms as an emergency. Instead, they're put into a general response status, and a nearby officer will respond when available.

To register your home security system, you can either:

Apply for a permit and pay online

Fill out and mail in a printed alarm permit

How to choose your Denver home security system

There's a lot to consider when looking for the right home security system for you. Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Interior/exterior cameras

Home security cameras are one of the most important components of a home security system. Many systems include both indoor and outdoor cameras. Doorbell cameras are also becoming increasingly popular. Remember that it can get quite cold in Denver during the winter, so it's important to check the weather rating for outdoor cameras to make sure that they can withstand low temperatures.

Control panel

Each home security system is managed through a control panel, which serves as the hub. Traditionally, control panels came in the form of a traditional keypad. Many companies still use this system, but many also now have either touchscreen control panels, smartphone apps, or a combination of the three. Consider what type of control panel you'd prefer as you seek out the best home security system for you.

Compatibility

As technology advances, more and more home security companies design their devices to integrate with smart devices, such as your smartphone or Alexa device. Most home security systems come with their own app. Many either offer their own smart home devices or offer integration with other products. This is an important consideration, as more people rely on smart home products.

Storage

When you purchase a home security camera, you'll always have access to the live video feed. But depending on your security company, you may or may not have access to recorded videos. Some companies only offer video storage with their paid monitoring plans. The last thing you want is to have a home emergency and then realize you can't go back and view the video to see the incident.

Window/door sensors

Window and door sensors attach to the entrances to your home. They've triggered someone to break anytime into your home or opens an unlocked door or window. These sensors are an important component of many home security systems, but not all companies offer them. If these are important to you, be sure to check which companies offer the products you need.

Local vs. national companies

Pros of local security company Unique understanding of your neighborhood

Your money stays in your community

Face-to-face interaction Cons of local security company Fewer financial resources to reinvest

Limited technology and smart home devices Pros of national security company More financial resources

Round-the-clock customer services

More devices and resources to choose from Cons of national security company Your money leaves the community

No knowledge of your neighborhood

Less personalized interaction

Denver home security systems FAQs

Can I self-install my home security system? Each of the Denver home security systems on this list is intended for easy DIY installation.

What's the best Denver home security system? We rated SimpliSafe as one of the best Denver home security systems, earning a 4.4 out of 5 based on price, installation, contracts, and customer satisfaction.

What's the least expensive home security system? Arlo offers the cheapest monthly monitoring plans, while Abode offers the best low-price and quality features.

Methodology

We evaluated home security companies based on equipment cost, monthly costs, contract options, installation and customer satisfaction to determine Reviews.com scores and create our best home security reviews. To compare home security companies with other providers across the board, we calculate each Reviews.com score based on the following: