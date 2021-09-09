When searching for the best home security systems in Indianapolis, there are many factors to consider. Some of these include the number and types of cameras and sensors, additional equipment available, if the system is wired or wireless, whether a contract is required, cost of a professional monitoring plan, ease of use for self-monitoring, and whether there is easy do-it-yourself installation or professional installation.

When comparing and reviewing the best home security systems in Indianapolis, we have taken into account all the features that you would be looking for in a home security system and categorised the best for each:

SimpliSafe Best for flexibility Shutterstock Reviews Score: 4.4 | J.D. Power: 889* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it SimpliSafe offers a wide variety of hardware options, competitive pricing, and reliable integration, while multiple plan options make it easy for homeowners to find the best choice. Pros: Multiple plan and equipment options

Budget-friendly pricing

Easy DIY installation with the option of professional installation Cons: Limited smart home accessories

High upfront costs for equipment

No-frills products Equipment available: Indoor/outdoor cameras

Doorbell

Base station

Smart lock

Glass break sensor

Panic button

Smoke detector

Temperature sensor Plans and pricing: Equipment bundles: $181 - $342

Standard monitoring: $0.50/day

Interactive monitoring: $0.83/day

Ring Security Best ease of use Ring Reviews Score: 4.2 | J.D. Power: 882* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Ring's home security systems are easy to install and easy to use. With video tutorials, the system can be operational within 20 minutes, making it a perfect choice for people who are not so technically savvy. Pros: The basic package is affordable compared to competitors

Easy 20-minute installation with the option for professional installation

Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Cons: Keypad and base station require separate purchases

Cellular backup and video recording is only available with paid professional monitoring

Google support can be challenging Equipment available: The base station, keypad, and key fob

Contact sensor and motion detectors

Indoor/outdoor cameras

Video doorbells

Flood/freeze sensors and smoke/CO sensors

Mailbox sensors

Solar-powered flood and path lights

Panic button Plans and pricing: Ring Protect Basic: $3/month or $30/year

Abode Best self-monitoring home security Abode Reviews Score: 4.25 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No Why we chose it Abode is a great choice if you don't want to spend more upfront. Its basic plan and customizable packages make it easy to get exactly what you need for your home Pros: Budget-friendly solutions for self and professional monitoring

Straightforward installation

Compatible with most smart home devices Cons: It can get expensive as devices are added

Integration with home automation assistants can be unreliable

Limited refund options on technology, which as a one-year warranty Equipment available: Outdoor camera

Window and door sensors

Mobile phone and keypad control panel

Environmental sensors Plans and pricing: Standard: $0.20 per day; includes push notifications, video storage, timeline, home automation and more.

Arlo Best for high-quality cameras Shutterstock Reviews Score: 4 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Arlo offers a variety of higher-quality wireless cameras than other competitors that are easy to install in any hard-to-reach location. Pros: High-quality, weatherproof cameras

Includes local storage and seven days of cloud storage

Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Cons: Strictly a camera-based system

3- to 5- second recording lag time

Older cameras are not compatible with the Elite plan Equipment available: Arlo Ultra 2 4K camera

Two HD 2K cameras

Small Essential camera

Mobile Arlo Go wireless camera works with cellular data

Wired and wireless doorbells

Solar panel charger Plans and pricing: Equipment bundles: $278.98 - $1,179.95

Continuous video recording: $9.99 for 14 days or $19.99/month

Premier subscription: $2.99/month per camera or $9.99/month for five cameras

Blue by ADT Best for professional monitoring Blue by ADT Reviews Score: 3.6 | J.D. Power: 834* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it ADT is one of the most recognizable professional security companies in the industry. Blue by ADT is the best of both worlds with DIY devices and pro monitoring 24/7. Pros: Compatible with most smart home technology

Availability of ADT's top-rated monitoring systems

Easily tailored to your specific needs Cons: Professional installation is not available

The higher price point for professional monitoring

Lower customer satisfaction than competitors Equipment available: Hub/keypad

Indoor/outdoor cameras

Motion sensors

Doorbell camera

Extender and chime

Door/window sensors

Yard signs and window decals

Chime/extender Plans and pricing: Equipment bundles: $179.99 - $299.99

