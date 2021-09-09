Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.

The best home security systems in Indianapolis

We examined reviews, monthly prices, professional or DIY monitoring services, up-front costs for equipment, how easy the installation process is, and the overall tech quality of each provider.

When searching for the best home security systems in Indianapolis, there are many factors to consider. Some of these include the number and types of cameras and sensors, additional equipment available, if the system is wired or wireless, whether a contract is required, cost of a professional monitoring plan, ease of use for self-monitoring, and whether there is easy do-it-yourself installation or professional installation.

When comparing and reviewing the best home security systems in Indianapolis, we have taken into account all the features that you would be looking for in a home security system and categorised the best for each:

SimpliSafe

Best for flexibility

Reviews Score: 4.4 | J.D. Power: 889* | Contract requirement: No |

Why we chose it

SimpliSafe offers a wide variety of hardware options, competitive pricing, and reliable integration, while multiple plan options make it easy for homeowners to find the best choice.

Pros:

  • Multiple plan and equipment options
  • Budget-friendly pricing
  • Easy DIY installation with the option of professional installation

Cons:

  • Limited smart home accessories
  • High upfront costs for equipment
  • No-frills products

Equipment available:

  • Indoor/outdoor cameras
  • Doorbell
  • Base station
  • Smart lock
  • Glass break sensor
  • Panic button
  • Smoke detector
  • Temperature sensor

Plans and pricing:

  • Equipment bundles: $181 - $342
  • Standard monitoring: $0.50/day
  • Interactive monitoring: $0.83/day
  • Camera subscription: $4.99/month for one camera or $9.99/month for up to 10 cameras
Ring Security

Best ease of use

Reviews Score: 4.2 | J.D. Power: 882* | Contract requirement: No |

Why we chose it

Ring's home security systems are easy to install and easy to use. With video tutorials, the system can be operational within 20 minutes, making it a perfect choice for people who are not so technically savvy.

Pros:

  • The basic package is affordable compared to competitors
  • Easy 20-minute installation with the option for professional installation
  • Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Cons:

  • Keypad and base station require separate purchases
  • Cellular backup and video recording is only available with paid professional monitoring
  • Google support can be challenging

Equipment available:

  • The base station, keypad, and key fob
  • Contact sensor and motion detectors
  • Indoor/outdoor cameras
  • Video doorbells
  • Flood/freeze sensors and smoke/CO sensors
  • Mailbox sensors
  • Solar-powered flood and path lights
  • Panic button

Plans and pricing:

  • Ring Protect Basic: $3/month or $30/year
  • Ring Protect Plus: $10/month or $100/year
Abode

Best self-monitoring home security

Reviews Score: 4.25 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No

Why we chose it

Abode is a great choice if you don't want to spend more upfront. Its basic plan and customizable packages make it easy to get exactly what you need for your home

Pros:

  • Budget-friendly solutions for self and professional monitoring
  • Straightforward installation
  • Compatible with most smart home devices

Cons:

  • It can get expensive as devices are added
  • Integration with home automation assistants can be unreliable
  • Limited refund options on technology, which as a one-year warranty

Equipment available:

  • Outdoor camera 
  • Window and door sensors
  • Mobile phone and keypad control panel
  • Environmental sensors

Plans and pricing:

  • Standard: $0.20 per day; includes push notifications, video storage, timeline, home automation and more.
  • Pro: $0.66 per day; includes everything in standard plan and cellular connectivity, professional monitoring, free shipping, exclusive deals and homeowners insurance discounts
Arlo

Best for high-quality cameras

Reviews Score: 4 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No |

Why we chose it

Arlo offers a variety of higher-quality wireless cameras than other competitors that are easy to install in any hard-to-reach location.

Pros:

  • High-quality, weatherproof cameras
  • Includes local storage and seven days of cloud storage
  • Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Cons:

  • Strictly a camera-based system
  • 3- to 5- second recording lag time
  • Older cameras are not compatible with the Elite plan

Equipment available:

  • Arlo Ultra 2 4K camera
  • Two HD 2K cameras
  • Small Essential camera
  • Mobile Arlo Go wireless camera works with cellular data
  • Wired and wireless doorbells
  • Solar panel charger

Plans and pricing:

  • Equipment bundles: $278.98 - $1,179.95
  • Continuous video recording: $9.99 for 14 days or $19.99/month
  • Premier subscription: $2.99/month per camera or $9.99/month for five cameras
  • Elite subscription: $4.99/month per camera or $14.99/month for five cameras
Blue by ADT

Best for professional monitoring

Reviews Score: 3.6 | J.D. Power: 834* | Contract requirement: No | 

Why we chose it

ADT is one of the most recognizable professional security companies in the industry. Blue by ADT is the best of both worlds with DIY devices and pro monitoring 24/7.

Pros:

  • Compatible with most smart home technology
  • Availability of ADT's top-rated monitoring systems
  • Easily tailored to your specific needs

Cons:

  • Professional installation is not available
  • The higher price point for professional monitoring
  • Lower customer satisfaction than competitors

Equipment available:

  • Hub/keypad
  • Indoor/outdoor cameras
  • Motion sensors
  • Doorbell camera
  • Extender and chime
  • Door/window sensors
  • Yard signs and window decals
  • Chime/extender

Plans and pricing:

  • Equipment bundles: $179.99 - $299.99
  • Professional monitoring: $19.99/month
Cove

Best for money-back guarantee

Reviews Score: 3.5 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No | 

Why we chose it

Cove takes its commitment to excellence further than competitors by also providing a 60-day money-back guarantee. Additionally, lifetime warranties back up Cove's equipment.

Pros:

  • Offers lifetime warranty and monthly equipment credit
  • The system is preconfigured for easy DIY installation
  • Excellent customer reviews and resources for support

Cons:

  • Mobile access is only available through the Cove Plus plan
  • Cameras provided through a third party
  • Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant capabilities only in the Cove Plus plan

Equipment available:

  • Touchscreen panel
  • Environmental sensors
  • Intrusion sensors
  • Cameras
  • Medical alert

Plans and pricing:

  • No upfront equipment costs with Economy plan
  • Cove Basic: $0.50/day
  • Cove Plus: $0.83/day
