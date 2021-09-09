The best home security systems in San Antonio

According to the FBI, crime in San Antonio, Texas, is on the decline across the board. Notably, property crimes have been decreasing much faster than violent crimes, which may be attributed to the increased presence of home security systems.
Renters and homeowners in the San Antonio area have a variety of options when it comes to home security providers. To help you pick the provider that is best suited to your needs, Reviews.com has rounded up five of the best San Antonio security companies based on monthly price, equipment cost, contract length, and customer satisfaction.
Compare the best San Antonio home security systems
Simplisafe
Ring
Abode
Arlo
Blue by ADT
Reviews.com Score
4.4
4.2
4.25
4
3.6
Monitoring prices start at
$0.50/day
$10/month
$0.20/day or $6/month
$2.99/month
$19.99/month
Contract length
None
None
None
None
None
Cameras
IndoorOutdoorDoorbell
IndoorOutdoorDoorbell
IndoorOutdoor
IndoorOutdoorDoorbell
IndoorOutdoorDoorbell
Sensors
Glass breakIntrusionSmoke/COFloodFreezePanic button
Glass breakIntrusionSmoke/COFloodFreezePanic button
Glass breakIntrusionSmoke/COFloodFreezePanic button
None
IntrusionFlood
Smart home integration
Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Watch
Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa
Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Home Kit
Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Watch
Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit
Control panel
Mobile app and keypad
Mobile app and keypad
Mobile app and keypad
Mobile app
Mobile app and keypad
Information accurate as of April 2021
SimpliSafe
Most flexible home security system
Reviews Score: 4.4 | J.D. Power: 889* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
SimpliSafe allows customers to completely customize their easy-to-install home security systems without locking them into a contract.
Pros:
- No contract requirements
- Video verification for faster emergency dispatch
- Easy installation
Cons:
- Require a degree of tech-savviness to set up and use
- Remote access only available with a premium subscription
- Not compatible with other smart devices
Equipment available:
- a base station, keypad, and key fob
- Motion and entry sensors
- Indoor cameras
- Smart locks and doorbells
- Smoke detectors, water sensors, temperature sensors
- Panic button
Plans and pricing:
- Self-monitoring: $0.33/day
- Interactive-monitoring: $0.83/day
Ring Security
Most customizable home security
Reviews Score: 4.2 | J.D. Power: 882* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
Ring security systems pair easily with various smart devices from other brands for a completely customizable system that users can control from their phones.
Pros:
- Pairs with a variety of smart devices
- Professional monitoring available on Plus plan
- Lifetime theft protection on all devices
Cons:
- Many reviewers have reported glitchy sensors
- Short battery life
- No glass break sensors
Equipment available:
- A base station, keypad, and key fob
- Contact sensor and motion detectors
- Indoor/outdoor cameras
- Video doorbells
- Flood/freeze sensors and smoke/CO sensors
- Panic button
Plans and pricing:
- Basic: $3/month or $30/year
- Plus: $10/month or $100/year
Abode
Best smart home integration
Reviews Score: 4.25 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
Abode is designed to be paired with third-party apps and devices from major brands like Google, Amazon, and Apple to blend seamlessly with life at home.
Pros:
- Integrates with third-party devices like Apple, Google, and Amazon
- Offers on-demand professional monitoring for 3- to 7-day vacations
- Flexibility to switch plan levels at any time
Cons:
- Starter kits include limited devices
- Comparatively expensive up-front equipment costs
- Basic CUE functions
Equipment available
- Indoor/outdoor cameras
- Motion and glass break sensors
- Indoor/outdoor sirens
- Smoke alarms and water sensors
- Smart home power switch
- Panic button
Plans and pricing:
- Standard plan: $6/month or $60/year
- Pro plan: $20/month or $200/year
Arlo
Best home security for self-monitoring
Reviews Score: 4 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
Arlo offers the best self-monitored security system featuring indoor and outdoor cameras that don't rely on an AC power source.
Pros:
- Up to 4K video quality with Elite plans
- Committed to data protection and privacy
- Longer-lasting camera battery life
- Customizable app notifications
Cons:
- the continuous video recording only available at an additional charge
- Inability to download continuous video recordings (only accessible on the cloud)
- 911 call service only available on multi-camera plans
Equipment available:
- Indoor/outdoor cameras
- Video doorbells
- Floodlight cameras
- Solar camera charging panels
Plans and pricing:
- Premier: $2.99/month (one camera)
- Premier: $9.99/month (up to 5 cameras)
- Elite: $4.99/month (one camera)
- Elite: $14.99/month (up to 5 cameras)
Blue by ADT
Best for professional monitoring
Reviews Score: 3.6 | J.D. Power: 880* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
Blue by ADT offers a wide variety of perks and conveniences when customers sign up for its professional monitoring plan.
Pros:
- One month of 24/7 pro monitoring free for new customers
- Devices enabled with 2-way talk features
- 24-hour battery backup on DIY plan devices
- Extensive automation capabilities
Cons:
- The DIY plan does not alert you in the event of an alarm
- No cellular backup on the DIY plan
- No brand-owned smart home devices
Equipment available:
- Base station and keypad
- Indoor/outdoor cameras
- Doorbell camera
- Wi-fi range extender and chime
- Door/window sensors
Plans and pricing:
- DIY Monitoring: Free
- 24/7 Professional Monitoring: $19.99/month
Home security in San Antonio: What you need to know
San Antonio, Texas, crime statistics
The San Antonio Police Department reports that property crimes, including burglary, larceny-theft, and vehicle theft, reached a 10-year low in 2020, with only 54826 reported incidents. Still, these numbers aren't zero, and homeowners would do well to take additional measures to protect themselves and their property.
- According to Uniform Crime Reports, there were 7606 burglaries in San Antonio in 2020.
- Vehicle thefts are on the rise in the city, jumping from 5893 in 2011 to 6707 in 2020.
- Larceny theft, on the other hand, is decreasing, dropping to just 40 513 incidents.
Research your neighborhood
Of course, in a city that covers 505 square miles and is home to 1.508 million people, crime rates won't be the same in all areas, which is why it's important to research your neighborhood before committing to a home security system. There are plenty of resources online that can help you understand crime rates and security concerns in your particular zip code. Neighborhood Scout and Best Places are examples of two websites that break down the metropolitan area into individual neighborhoods and rank them according to safety. According to these websites, Timberwood Park, Scenic Oaks, Mesa Ranch, and Mesa Ridge are among San Antonio's safest neighborhoods. Salado Junction and the Eastside are two of the least safe.
The San Antonio Police Department also has an interactive map that identifies each of its substations' exact locations. This can be useful in identifying approximately how long law enforcement's response time may be for your exact address. Additionally, websites like Nextdoor, a neighborhood hub, can be useful in warning you of current security threats (like break-ins on your block or porch pirates running rampant) or in allowing you to get a better handle on the type of security threats a neighborhood typically experiences before moving in.
Register your home security system in San Antonio
Before installing your home security system, it's important to register it with the city of San Antonio. Owning an unregistered security system is a city ordinance violation, and a triggered alarm that is unregistered can result in a $75 - 125 fee. To register your security system:
- Call (210) 207-8282 within 12 hours of installation to request an alarm permit that will be sent to you by mail, or download the form yourself.
- Send completed forms to the Alarms Permitting office via fax (210) 207-4349, e-mail (alarmsoffice@sanantonio.gov), or snail mail (315 S. Santa Rosa, San Antonio, TX 78207).
- Make a one-time registration payment of $40 via check or credit/debit card at the time of registration.
How to choose your San Antonio home security system
Interior/exterior cameras
Summers in San Antonio are hot and humid, and outdoor security cameras need to be able to withstand these extreme temperatures without corrupting. Look for cameras designed to handle temperatures above 100 degrees or add additional outdoor kits, like this one from SimpliSafe, to your cart. There's no sense investing in a camera that will melt or short out during the heat waves and rainy seasons typically experienced here.
Control panel
While most security systems operate from a single control panel, the style of these panels can vary by brand. When choosing a system, think about where you want your hub to be: by the front door, next to your bed, or in a hallway. This can help you clarify whether you want a corded or cordless option based on available power sources. Additionally, if you frequently enter your home through a garage or side door, a remote control via a key fob or mobile app may also be important to you.
Compatibility
Before making a purchasing decision, think about how important integration or automation is to you. Do you want to be able to set and disarm your security system through Alexa, Google, or Apple HomeKit? Some security companies are open platforms, meaning they can be connected to these third-party services, while others are not. In addition, most modern home security systems have apps, but what you can do via these apps (view notifications and live streams, arm or disarm the system, call 911) varies, so be sure to do a little digging into each app before purchasing.
Storage
Perhaps the most disparate aspect of home security systems is how they store your footage. While storing the video in the cloud is the most common solution, how long the footage is stored and how much is stored (whether the company has data limits or pays for unlimited space) varies wildly. Additional consideration should be whether or not you are able to download that footage from the cloud if need be. For example, Arlo doesn't allow for this, while other brands may.
Window/door sensors
Depending on your living situation, door and window sensors may be a top consideration. If you live on or near a busy street and have ground-floor windows or a street exit door, you'll likely want these additional sensors. If you live in a more suburban area that gets less foot traffic or on a higher floor in an apartment building, these sensors may not be necessary. Check to see whether the company you are considering includes these sensors in their starter package or if they only come at an additional cost.
Local vs. national companies
Pros of local security company
Invested in the well-being of the community
Cons of local security company
It May be harder to find reviews
Pros of national security company
Easier to get price quotes
Cons of national security company
May not offer custom installation
San Antonio home security systems FAQ
Can I self-install my home security system?
All of our top five companies allow for the self-installation of their home security systems. Some, like Blue by ADT, do offer professional installation if desired.
What's the best San Antonio home security system?
Thanks to its flexibility, no contract requirements, and customer satisfaction rating, our pick for the best San Antonio home security system is SimpliSafe.
What's the least expensive home security system?
Total cost includes the initial price of the equipment and potential installation fees, and monthly charges. As a result, no one company's cheaper overall– it will be entirely dependent on your needs.
Methodology
We evaluated home security companies based on equipment cost, monthly costs, contract options, installation and customer satisfaction to determine Reviews.com scores and create our best home security reviews. To compare home security companies with other providers across the board, we calculate each Reviews.com score based on the following:
- Monthly price: The lower the cost of a home security company's monthly contract, the higher the score. Inversely, the higher the cost of the monthly contract, the lower the score in this metric.
- Equipment cost: Affordability is important with home security, so we awarded higher scores to home security companies with lower equipment prices.
- Contracts: Reviews.com reviewed the flexibility in contracts of the home security companies. The more flexibility, like having no contracts to bind customers for long periods, the higher the score.
- Customer satisfaction: With J.D. Power's 2020 Home Security Satisfaction Study, we assigned a score to each company based on the rating it received.
- Installation: Like with contracts, we award higher scores to companies with flexible installation options, like DIY or professional options.
