The best home security system in Seattle

Seattle residents want a home security system that they can trust. The best companies offer comprehensive security at an affordable price. The good news is that there are plenty of options to choose from. When considering the best home security systems in Seattle, we compared the price, equipment cost, contracts, customer satisfaction, and installation to narrow down our favorites.
SimpliSafe
Best for flexibility
Reviews Score: 4.4 | AM Best Rate: 899* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
SimpliSafe offers flexible and customizable security systems, meaning customers can fit only the equipment and monitoring that best fits their needs.
Pros:
- Affordable
- No lengthy contracts
- Customizable system
Cons:
- Mobile alerts are not available with the basic plan
- Limited integration with other smart devices
Equipment available:
- Indoor, outdoor, and doorbell cameras
- Window and door sensors
- Mobile phone control panel
- Environmental sensors
- Smart locks, lighting, and thermostat
Plans and pricing:
- Standard: $0.50/day
- Interactive: $0.83/day
Ring Security
Best ease of use
Reviews Score: 4.2 | J.D. Power: 882* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
Ring provides a simple and easy-to-use system that anyone can install and manage on their own.
Pros:
- Easy DIY installation with optional professional installation
- Affordable professional monitoring
- Integrates with other smart-home devices
Cons:
- Video recording only available with paid subscription
- Security kits don't include cameras
Equipment available:
- Indoor, outdoor, and doorbell cameras
- Window and door sensors
- Mobile phone control panel
- Environmental sensors
- Smart locks and lighting
Plans and pricing:
- Free
- Basic: $3/month
- Plus: $10/month
Abode
Best for self-monitoring
Reviews Score: 4.25 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
Abode offers one of the most affordable, comprehensive self-monitoring plans we've seen. However, customers can get many of the perks of a more expensive plan for just $6 per month.
Pros:
- Affordable yet comprehensive self-monitoring
- Home automation platform to connect with other devices
- Easy DIY installation
Cons:
- Cellular backup not available in self-monitoring plan
- Outdoor cameras are only available
Equipment available:
- Outdoor camera
- Window and door sensors
- Mobile phone and keypad control panel
- Environmental sensors
Plans and pricing:
- Standard: $0.20 per day
- Pro: $0.66 per day
Arlo
Best for high-quality cameras
Reviews Score: 4 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
Arlo offers some of the best security cameras on the market. It's the perfect choice for someone looking for great cameras without sensors or smart home devices.
Pros:
- High-quality security cameras
- Low-cost monitoring plans
- Easy to install yourself
Cons:
- No options for sensors or smart home devices
- Cameras are expensive compared to competitors
Equipment available:
- Indoor and outdoor cameras
- Doorbell cameras
- Baby monitors
Plans and pricing:
- Premier: $2.99/month for one camera or $9.99 for up to five cameras
- Elite: $4.99/month for one camera or $14.99 for up to five cameras
Blue by ADT
Best for professional monitoring
Reviews Score: 3.7 | J.D. Power: 880* | Contract requirement: No |
Why we chose it
Blue by ADT comes with the option of professional monitoring by ADT, one of the leaders in home security.
Pros:
- Optional free DIY monitoring
- Professional monitoring provided by home security leader ADT
- Build-your-own system
Cons:
- No smart home devices
- Limited sensor options
- No cellular backup with self-monitoring
Equipment available:
- Indoor, outdoor, and doorbell cameras
- Window, door, and flood sensors
- Mobile phone control panel
- Wi-Fi extender for Blue by ADT cameras
Plans and pricing:
- DIY: free; includes mobile alerts
- 19.99 per month; includes mobile alerts, 24/7 professional monitoring, cellular backup, alerts authorities in an alarm event, one free month of service
Home security in Seattle: What you need to know
Seattle, Washington, crime statistics
With a population of nearly 750 000 people, Seattle is the most populous city in the state of Washington. It's important that Seattle residents understand the crime trends in their city. According to recent data:
- 2020 saw Seattle's highest homicide rate in more than two decades, but a decrease in other violent crimes.
- From 2019 to 2020, Seattle saw a slight increase in property crimes, with a total of 43 077 compared to 42 436 the previous year.
- Seattle residents have a 1 in 22 chance of becoming a victim of a property crime compared to 1 in 37 in the state overall.
Research your neighborhood
There are a total of 78 different neighborhoods in the city of Seattle, each of which has its own unique characteristics to offer. In addition to learning about the positive features of your neighborhoods, it's also important to understand it from a public safety level.
Wherever you live, especially if you're moving to a new neighborhood, it's important to know facts such as the number of police stations and where they're located, the number of home break-ins, and more.
The more you know about your neighborhood, the more you know how to properly secure your home. Those living in areas with a higher crime rate might want to invest in more robust security with professional monitoring, while those in low-crime areas might feel comfortable with just the basics.
Register your home security system in Seattle
No matter where you live, it's important to understand how your local police department handles home security systems and alarms.
Prior to 2004, 97% of alarm calls the Seattle Police Department responded to each year were false. While they've been able to drastically reduce the number of false calls, they still receive more than 10 000 per year.
As of 2004, Seattle has a False Alarm Program where alarm companies are billed from the city for the use of police services, alarm registration, and false alarm fees. The good news is that you as a consumer don't have to pay these fees, your alarm company does. The bad news is that because of other demands, the Seattle Police Department doesn't guarantee that it will respond to each alarm call.
How to choose your Seattle home security system
- Interior/exterior cameras: Security cameras allow you to monitor the interior and exterior of your home. And doorbell cameras not only notify you when someone is at your front door, but they allow you to see the person, and often respond to them. Not all companies offer a robust lineup of security cameras. On the other hand, some specialize in security cameras, but their systems lack in others. While Seattle winters don't get as frigid as much of the other northern states, it's important to verify that your camera can operate in cold temperatures.
- Control panel: The control panel is the hub of your home security system, but these panels have changed a lot over the years. It used to be that a control panel was a keypad attached to your wall. Some companies still have the traditional keypad, but not many allow you to control your security system through either a mobile app or a touchscreen control panel. The type of control panel you want might narrow down your search of security companies.
- Compatibility: With the rise in the number of smart home devices available, security companies are working to make their devices more compatible. Most Seattle home security companies offer a mobile app where customers can monitor their homes. Many also integrate with your other smart home devices such as your Alexa device. When you're shopping for a home security system, it's important to consider whether this compatibility is important to you.
- Storage: Just about every home security company allows you to see your live feed from the company's app or control panel. But depending on the company, you may not automatically have storage capabilities. Some companies offer video storage with even their most basic plan. But others, such as Ring, only offer video storage with an upgraded monitoring plan. With the basic plan, you have live feed access, but the videos won't be saved anywhere.
- Window/door sensors: Door and window sensors are one of the most important components of a home security system. They detect when someone has either entered or broken into your home through a door or window. Many security companies also offer glass break sensors, which are activated when someone breaks a window in your home. As you shop, consider how many doors and windows you'll need sensors for and what features you'd like them to have.
Local vs. national companies
|Pros of local security company
In-person customer service
Cons of local security company
Fewer financial resources
Pros of national security company
Greater financial resources
Cons of national security company
Your money leaves your community
Seattle home security systems FAQ
Can I self-install my home security system?
Most of the home security systems on our list are intended for DIY installation but may have the option of professional installation.
What's the best Seattle home security system?
The best Seattle home security system depends on what you're looking for. Each company has features to suit different needs.
What's the least expensive home security system?
Several companies offer optional free self-monitoring, while some charge just a few dollars for it. Abode offers the cheapest plan that still provides basic video storage and notifications at $6 per month.
Methodology
We evaluated home security companies based on equipment cost, monthly costs, contract options, installation and customer satisfaction to determine Reviews.com scores and create our best home security reviews. To compare home security companies with other providers across the board, we calculate each Reviews.com score based on the following:
- Monthly price: The lower the cost of a home security company's monthly contract, the higher the score. Inversely, the higher the cost of the monthly contract, the lower the score in this metric.
- Equipment cost: Affordability is important with home security, so we awarded higher scores to home security companies with lower prices on equipment.
- Contracts: Reviews.com reviewed the flexibility in contracts of the home security companies. The more flexibility, like having no contracts to bind customers for long periods, the higher the score.
- Customer satisfaction: With J.D. Power's 2020 Home Security Satisfaction Study, we assigned a score to each company based on the rating it received.
- Installation: Just like with contracts, we award higher scores to companies that have flexible installation options, like DIY or professional options.
