The best home security systems in Tucson

A home security system can give you the peace of mind that your home and your family are protected. But with so many systems to choose from, it can be challenging to choose the right one. We've narrowed down the five best home security systems in Tucson. We compared the price, equipment cost, contracts, customer satisfaction, and installation to find the most comprehensive, affordable, and user-friendly systems.

SimpliSafe Best for flexibility Shutterstock Reviews Score: 4.4 | J.D. Power: 899* | Contract Requirement: No | Why we chose it SimpliSafe is the best home security system for flexibility, as customers can build a tailored system to fit their specific needs. Pros: Wide variety of cameras

Affordable, high-quality monitoring compared to competitors

Many devices available to customize the system Cons: The basic plan doesn't include mobile alerts

Limited integration with other smart devices Equipment available Indoor, outdoor, and doorbell cameras

Window and door sensors

Mobile phone control panel

Environmental sensors

Smart locks, lighting, and thermostat Plans and pricing Standard: $0.50/day

Ring Security Best for ease of use Ring Reviews Score: 4.2 | J.D. Power: 882* | Contract Requirement: No | Why we chose it Ring is the best home security system for ease of use — anyone can easily install and manage the system themselves. Pros: Easy to install and use

Integration with smart home devices

Affordable professional monitoring compared to competitors Cons: No video storage with the free monitoring plan

No security cameras in basic security system kits Equipment available Indoor, outdoor, and doorbell cameras

Window and door sensors

Mobile phone control panel

Environmental sensors

Smart locks and lighting Plans and pricing Basic: $3/month

Abode Best for self-monitoring Abode Reviews Score: 4.25 | J.D. Power: NR | Contract Requirement: No | Why we chose it Abode offers the best self-monitoring options -- it has the high-quality features of a more expensive plan but at a low monthly cost. Pros: Affordable yet comprehensive self-monitoring

Integration with smart home devices

Multiple sensors available Cons: No cellular backup with the free monitoring plan

No indoor-specific or doorbell cameras Equipment available Outdoor camera

Window and door sensors

Mobile phone and keypad control panel

Environmental sensors Plans and pricing Standard: $0.20/day

Arlo Best for high-quality cameras Shutterstock Reviews Score: 4 | J.D. Power: NR | Contract Requirement: No | Why we chose it While Arlo is the best home security system for high-quality cameras but doesn't offer many sensors and smart home devices you'll find with competitors. Pros: High-quality security cameras

Low-cost monitoring plans

No customer satisfaction ratings to gauge performance Cons: No sensors or smart home devices

More expensive security cameras

Plans are more expensive with more cameras Equipment Available Indoor and outdoor cameras

Doorbell cameras

Baby monitors Plans and pricing Premier: $2.99/month for one camera or $9.99 for up to five cameras

Blue by ADT Best for professional monitoring Blue by ADT Reviews Score: 3.6 | J.D. Power: 880* | Contract Requirement: No | Why we chose it Blue by ADT comes with the option of professional monitoring by ADT, one of the leaders in home security. Pros: Professional monitoring with the option for free DIY monitoring

Customizable system Cons: No smart home devices and limited sensors

Self-monitoring doesn't include cellular backup

Professional monitoring more expensive than competitors Equipment available Indoor, outdoor, and doorbell cameras

Window, door, and flood sensors

Mobile phone control panel

Wifi extender for Blue by ADT cameras Plans and pricing DIY: free

Home security in Tucson: What you need to know

Tucson, Arizona, crime statistics

If you live in Tucson or are considering a move there, it's important to understand the city's crime trends in the city. Not only can this data help you to decide if Tuscon is the right city for you, but it can also help you decide whether you should invest in a home security system.

Here are a few things to know about crime in Tucson:

Crime in Tucson has been decreasing substantially, with a year-over-year decrease of 30%.

Tucson's total crime rate is about 59% above the national average. The violent crime rate is 81% above the national average, while the property crime rate is 55% higher.

Tucson is safer than about 9% of American cities, and you have a 1 in 26 chance of becoming the victim of a crime.

Research your neighborhood

Not only is it important to consider the crime rate for the city overall, but residents should also pay attention to the crime in their individual neighborhoods. Tucson has more than 100 different neighborhoods, and each has its own characteristics and crime rate.

Here are the largest neighborhoods in Tucson:

Midvale Park: With a population of just over 17,000, Midvale Park is safer than much of the city. While the crime rate is still higher than the national average, it's lower than the crime rate for the city as a whole. The property crime rate especially falls below the city average.

With a population of just over 17,000, Midvale Park is safer than much of the city. While the crime rate is still higher than the national average, it's lower than the crime rate for the city as a whole. The property crime rate especially falls below the city average. Rita Ranch: With a population of just over 15,000, Rita Ranch is one of the safer neighborhoods in the city. In fact, Rita Ranch's crime rate is below the national average for both violent crime and property crime. The neighborhood is safer than 87% of Arizona cities.

With a population of just over 15,000, Rita Ranch is one of the safer neighborhoods in the city. In fact, Rita Ranch's crime rate is below the national average for both violent crime and property crime. The neighborhood is safer than 87% of Arizona cities. Sunnyside: Sunnyside is the third-largest neighborhood in Tucson, with a population of almost 14,000. Sunnyside's crime rate closely resembles the city average. The violent crime rate is roughly 80% higher than the national average, while the property crime rate is 45% higher.

Register your home security system in Tucson

The city of Tucson requires city residents to obtain a license for a home security alarm. It costs $20 to register an alarm system.

Registration of home security systems helps to reduce the number of false alarms that police must respond to. Like many cities, Tucson charges a fee for false alarms. There's no fee for the incident, but residents will pay a fee ranging from $100 to $300 for second and subsequent false alarms.

To apply for a home or business security alarm license, you can:

Apply online for a new alarm registration

Fill out and mail in the alarm registration agreement

How to choose your Tucson home security system

There's a lot to consider when choosing the perfect home security system for you. Here are some things to keep in mind when choosing your Tuscon home security system.

Interior/exterior cameras

For many people, security cameras are a central part of their home security system. Some security companies specialize in offering high-quality cameras, while others have a limited selection to choose from. Before choosing a home security camera in Tucson, remember to check the weather rating for the device. Tucson can get very hot in the summer months, and you don't want outdoor cameras to short or fail due to high temperatures.

Control panel

The control panel is the hub of your home security system, where you can control each device. There are three different control panels companies might offer: traditional keypads, touchscreen control panels, and smartphone apps.

Most companies offer a combination of the three. Smartphone control panels are popular because they allow homeowners to check in on their security system on the go.

Compatibility

As smart home devices become more popular, more home security systems are designed to integrate with your devices. Many home security systems include smart home devices, and most are also designed to be compatible with existing Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant devices.

Storage

All home security systems allow you to access the live feed from your home security cameras. Unfortunately, not all plans include video storage for you to view recordings later. Many security companies require you to upgrade to a paid monitoring plan to access video storage. Before choosing your home security system, be sure to find out whether your plan includes access to video recordings.

Window/door sensors

Window and door sensors are important components of many home security systems. They attach to your home entrances and alert you when someone breaks into your home or enters your home through an unlocked door or window. Most home security systems include sensors, but some companies have a limited selection to choose from.

Local vs. national companies

Pros of local security company Face-to-face interaction

Your money stays in the community

The company understands your neighborhood Cons of local security company Limited financial resources

Customer services limited to business hours

Less technology and fewer devices Pros of national security company Round-the-clock customer service

The latest technology

Many devices to choose from Cons of national security company Your money leaves your community

No understanding of your community

Lack of face-to-face customer service

Tucson home security systems FAQ

Can I self-install my home security system? The best Tucson home security systems we reviewed -- SimpliSafe, Arlo, Ring, and more -- all allow for easy DIY installation and mounting in the home.

What's the best Tucson home security system? Reviews.com rates SimpliSafe as the best Tucson home security system, earning a 4.4 out of 5. However, there are many excellent Tucson home security systems to choose from, and the best one for you depends on your budget and what devices you need.

What's the least expensive home security system? Arlo offers the lowest-cost home security plans, but Abode offers the best combination of comprehensive features at a low monthly cost.

Methodology

