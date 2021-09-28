The best home security systems in Tucson

A home security system can give you the peace of mind that your home and your family are protected. But with so many systems to choose from, it can be challenging to choose the right one. We've narrowed down the five best home security systems in Tucson. We compared the price, equipment cost, contracts, customer satisfaction, and installation to find the most comprehensive, affordable, and user-friendly systems.
SimpliSafe
Best for flexibility
Reviews Score: 4.4 | J.D. Power: 899* | Contract Requirement: No |
Why we chose it
SimpliSafe is the best home security system for flexibility, as customers can build a tailored system to fit their specific needs.
Pros:
- Wide variety of cameras
- Affordable, high-quality monitoring compared to competitors
- Many devices available to customize the system
Cons:
- The basic plan doesn't include mobile alerts
- Limited integration with other smart devices
Equipment available
- Indoor, outdoor, and doorbell cameras
- Window and door sensors
- Mobile phone control panel
- Environmental sensors
- Smart locks, lighting, and thermostat
Plans and pricing
- Standard: $0.50/day
- Interactive: $0.83/day
Ring Security
Best for ease of use
Reviews Score: 4.2 | J.D. Power: 882* | Contract Requirement: No |
Why we chose it
Ring is the best home security system for ease of use — anyone can easily install and manage the system themselves.
Pros:
- Easy to install and use
- Integration with smart home devices
- Affordable professional monitoring compared to competitors
Cons:
- No video storage with the free monitoring plan
- No security cameras in basic security system kits
Equipment available
- Indoor, outdoor, and doorbell cameras
- Window and door sensors
- Mobile phone control panel
- Environmental sensors
- Smart locks and lighting
Plans and pricing
- Basic: $3/month
- Plus: $10/month
Abode
Best for self-monitoring
Reviews Score: 4.25 | J.D. Power: NR | Contract Requirement: No |
Why we chose it
Abode offers the best self-monitoring options -- it has the high-quality features of a more expensive plan but at a low monthly cost.
Pros:
- Affordable yet comprehensive self-monitoring
- Integration with smart home devices
- Multiple sensors available
Cons:
- No cellular backup with the free monitoring plan
- No indoor-specific or doorbell cameras
Equipment available
- Outdoor camera
- Window and door sensors
- Mobile phone and keypad control panel
- Environmental sensors
Plans and pricing
- Standard: $0.20/day
- Pro: $0.66/day
Arlo
Best for high-quality cameras
Reviews Score: 4 | J.D. Power: NR | Contract Requirement: No |
Why we chose it
While Arlo is the best home security system for high-quality cameras but doesn't offer many sensors and smart home devices you'll find with competitors.
Pros:
- High-quality security cameras
- Low-cost monitoring plans
- No customer satisfaction ratings to gauge performance
Cons:
- No sensors or smart home devices
- More expensive security cameras
- Plans are more expensive with more cameras
Equipment Available
- Indoor and outdoor cameras
- Doorbell cameras
- Baby monitors
Plans and pricing
- Premier: $2.99/month for one camera or $9.99 for up to five cameras
- Elite: $4.99/month for one camera or $14.99 for up to five cameras
Blue by ADT
Best for professional monitoring
Reviews Score: 3.6 | J.D. Power: 880* | Contract Requirement: No |
Why we chose it
Blue by ADT comes with the option of professional monitoring by ADT, one of the leaders in home security.
Pros:
- Professional monitoring with the option for free DIY monitoring
- Customizable system
Cons:
- No smart home devices and limited sensors
- Self-monitoring doesn't include cellular backup
- Professional monitoring more expensive than competitors
Equipment available
- Indoor, outdoor, and doorbell cameras
- Window, door, and flood sensors
- Mobile phone control panel
- Wifi extender for Blue by ADT cameras
Plans and pricing
- DIY: free
- Professional monitoring: $19.99/month
Home security in Tucson: What you need to know
Tucson, Arizona, crime statistics
If you live in Tucson or are considering a move there, it's important to understand the city's crime trends in the city. Not only can this data help you to decide if Tuscon is the right city for you, but it can also help you decide whether you should invest in a home security system.
Here are a few things to know about crime in Tucson:
- Crime in Tucson has been decreasing substantially, with a year-over-year decrease of 30%.
- Tucson's total crime rate is about 59% above the national average. The violent crime rate is 81% above the national average, while the property crime rate is 55% higher.
- Tucson is safer than about 9% of American cities, and you have a 1 in 26 chance of becoming the victim of a crime.
Research your neighborhood
Not only is it important to consider the crime rate for the city overall, but residents should also pay attention to the crime in their individual neighborhoods. Tucson has more than 100 different neighborhoods, and each has its own characteristics and crime rate.
Here are the largest neighborhoods in Tucson:
- Midvale Park: With a population of just over 17,000, Midvale Park is safer than much of the city. While the crime rate is still higher than the national average, it's lower than the crime rate for the city as a whole. The property crime rate especially falls below the city average.
- Rita Ranch: With a population of just over 15,000, Rita Ranch is one of the safer neighborhoods in the city. In fact, Rita Ranch's crime rate is below the national average for both violent crime and property crime. The neighborhood is safer than 87% of Arizona cities.
- Sunnyside: Sunnyside is the third-largest neighborhood in Tucson, with a population of almost 14,000. Sunnyside's crime rate closely resembles the city average. The violent crime rate is roughly 80% higher than the national average, while the property crime rate is 45% higher.
Register your home security system in Tucson
The city of Tucson requires city residents to obtain a license for a home security alarm. It costs $20 to register an alarm system.
Registration of home security systems helps to reduce the number of false alarms that police must respond to. Like many cities, Tucson charges a fee for false alarms. There's no fee for the incident, but residents will pay a fee ranging from $100 to $300 for second and subsequent false alarms.
To apply for a home or business security alarm license, you can:
- Apply online for a new alarm registration
- Fill out and mail in the alarm registration agreement
How to choose your Tucson home security system
There's a lot to consider when choosing the perfect home security system for you. Here are some things to keep in mind when choosing your Tuscon home security system.
Interior/exterior cameras
For many people, security cameras are a central part of their home security system. Some security companies specialize in offering high-quality cameras, while others have a limited selection to choose from. Before choosing a home security camera in Tucson, remember to check the weather rating for the device. Tucson can get very hot in the summer months, and you don't want outdoor cameras to short or fail due to high temperatures.
Control panel
The control panel is the hub of your home security system, where you can control each device. There are three different control panels companies might offer: traditional keypads, touchscreen control panels, and smartphone apps.
Most companies offer a combination of the three. Smartphone control panels are popular because they allow homeowners to check in on their security system on the go.
Compatibility
As smart home devices become more popular, more home security systems are designed to integrate with your devices. Many home security systems include smart home devices, and most are also designed to be compatible with existing Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant devices.
Storage
All home security systems allow you to access the live feed from your home security cameras. Unfortunately, not all plans include video storage for you to view recordings later. Many security companies require you to upgrade to a paid monitoring plan to access video storage. Before choosing your home security system, be sure to find out whether your plan includes access to video recordings.
Window/door sensors
Window and door sensors are important components of many home security systems. They attach to your home entrances and alert you when someone breaks into your home or enters your home through an unlocked door or window. Most home security systems include sensors, but some companies have a limited selection to choose from.
Local vs. national companies
|Pros of local security company
|Face-to-face interaction
Your money stays in the community
The company understands your neighborhood
|Cons of local security company
|Limited financial resources
Customer services limited to business hours
Less technology and fewer devices
|Pros of national security company
|Round-the-clock customer service
The latest technology
Many devices to choose from
|Cons of national security company
|Your money leaves your community
No understanding of your community
Lack of face-to-face customer service
Tucson home security systems FAQ
Can I self-install my home security system?
The best Tucson home security systems we reviewed -- SimpliSafe, Arlo, Ring, and more -- all allow for easy DIY installation and mounting in the home.
What's the best Tucson home security system?
Reviews.com rates SimpliSafe as the best Tucson home security system, earning a 4.4 out of 5. However, there are many excellent Tucson home security systems to choose from, and the best one for you depends on your budget and what devices you need.
What's the least expensive home security system?
Arlo offers the lowest-cost home security plans, but Abode offers the best combination of comprehensive features at a low monthly cost.
Methodology
We evaluated home security companies based on equipment cost, monthly costs, contract options, installation and customer satisfaction to determine Reviews.com scores and create our best home security reviews. To compare home security companies with other providers across the board, we calculate each Reviews.com score based on the following:
- Monthly Price: The lower the cost of a home security company's monthly contract, the higher the score. Inversely, the higher the cost of the monthly contract, the lower the score in this metric.
- Equipment Cost: Affordability is important with home security, so we awarded higher scores to home security companies with lower equipment prices.
- Contracts: Reviews.com reviewed the flexibility in contracts of the home security companies. The more flexibility, like having no contracts to bind customers for long periods, the higher the score.
- Customer Satisfaction: With J.D. Power's 2020 Home Security Satisfaction Study, we assigned a score to each company based on the rating it received.
- Installation: Like with contracts, we award higher scores to companies with flexible installation options, like DIY or professional options.
