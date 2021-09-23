Home safety is a top priority for residents of Utah around the country. Families want to find the right home security system to feel that their families are protected. Luckily, Utah residents have plenty of options when selecting a home security system. When comparing systems, we considered factors such as price, equipment cost, contracts, customer satisfaction, and installation.

Here are our top picks for the best home security system in Utah.

SimpliSafe Best for flexibility Shutterstock Reviews Score: 4.4 | J.D. Power: 889* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it SimpliSafe allows customers to build their own security packages, meaning you can get everything you need without paying for features you don't. Pros: Many device options

Customizable system

Affordable monitoring Cons: No mobile alerts with the basic plan

Limited integration with other smart devices Equipment available: Indoor, outdoor and doorbell cameras

Window and door sensors

Mobile phone control panel

Environmental sensors

Smart locks, lighting and thermostat Plans and pricing: Standard: $0.50/day; includes 24/7 professional monitoring, emergency dispatch, built-in cellular communication, and 24/7 fire monitoring and fire department dispatch.

Interactive: $0.83/day; includes everything in the standard plan and unlimited camera recording, 30-day video recording storage, visual alarm verification with police dispatch and more. View now at SimpliSafe

Ring Security Best ease of use Ring Reviews Score: 4.2 | J.D. Power: 882* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Ring is a popular DIY home security system with simple installation and ease of use. Pros: Easy to install, but professional installation is available

Low-cost professional monitoring

"Works with Ring" program for smart home integration Cons: Video recording only available with paid subscription

Cameras aren't included in base security kits Equipment available: Indoor, outdoor and doorbell cameras

Window and door sensors

Mobile phone control panel

Environmental sensors

Smart locks and lighting Plans and pricing: Free: includes motion-activated notifications, real-time video with live view, two-way talk, and lifetime theft protection.

Basic: $3/month; includes everything in the free plan and video history, video saving and sharing, snapshot culture, people-only mode and rich notifications.

Plus: $10/month; includes everything in the basic plan and 24/7 professional monitoring, extended warranties on all devices and 10% off Ring.com products View now at Ring Security

Abode Best for self-monitoring Abode Reviews Score: 4.25 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Abode offers surprisingly comprehensive self-monitoring at a low rate. It comes with many features you'd pay a premium for with other providers. Pros: Robust self-monitoring plan

Home automation integration

Easy to install Cons: Cellular backup not available in self-monitoring plan

Only outdoor camera -- no indoor or doorbell options Equipment available: Outdoor camera

Window and door sensors

Mobile phone and keypad control panel

Environmental sensors Plans and pricing: Standard: $0.20 per day; includes push notifications, video storage, timeline, home automation and more.

Pro: $0.66 per day; includes everything in standard plan and cellular connectivity, professional monitoring, free shipping, exclusive deals and homeowners insurance discounts. View now at Abode

Arlo Best for high-quality cameras Shutterstock Reviews Score: 4 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it While it doesn't offer the sensors and smart home devices that many home security systems do, Arlo has some of the best quality security cameras on the market. Pros: High-quality security cameras

Affordable monitoring plans

Easy DIY installation Cons: No sensors or smart home devices

Pricey cameras compared to others on the market Equipment available: Indoor and outdoor cameras

Doorbell cameras

Baby monitors Plans and pricing: Premier: $2.99/month for one camera or $9.99 for up to five cameras; 2K quality, 30-day video history, advanced object detection, package detection, cloud activity zones and intelligent alerts.

Elite: $4.99/month for one camera or $14.99 for up to five cameras; everything in the premier plan and 4K quality. View now at Arlo

Blue by ADT Best for professional monitoring Blue by ADT Reviews Score: 3.6 | J.D. Power: 880* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it With Blue by ADT, you get the unique combination of a DIY system with professional monitoring from ADT, a leader in home security. Pros: Optional free DIY monitoring

Professional monitoring by home security leader ADT

Customizable security system Cons: Limited device options outside of cameras

No cellular backup with self-monitoring Equipment available: Indoor, outdoor and doorbell cameras

Window, door and flood sensors

Mobile phone control panel

Wi-fi extender for Blue by ADT cameras Plans and pricing: DIY: free; includes mobile alerts.

19.99 per month; includes mobile alerts, 24/7 professional monitoring, cellular backup, alerts authorities in an alarm event and one free month of service. View now at Blue by ADT

*J.D. Power's 2020 Home Security Satisfaction Study. Based on a 1,000-point scale.

Home security in Utah: What you need to know

Utah crime statistics

As you consider the purchase of a security system for your home, it's important to understand the crime trends in your state. According to recent data:

The crime rate in Utah is well below the national average, which may be partially accredited to the state's above-average household income and below-average unemployment rate.

Utah's overall crime rate decreased from 2018 to 2019. When we look more closely at the numbers, we see that violent crimes increased just slightly while property crimes decreased significantly.

South Salt Lake has the highest crime rate based on population for both violent crimes and property crimes, while Salt Lake City has the second-highest.

Research your city

It's one thing to look at the crime data for the state as a whole, but it's even more important to pay attention to what's going on in your own city.

According to FBI data, over the 20-year period from 1999-2018, the three most dangerous cities in Utah were South Salt Lake and Salt Lake City. West Valley and Moab also both ranked high on the list for violent crimes, while Murray and Riverdale ranked high for property crimes.

On the other hand, some of the safest cities in the state in terms of violent and property crime rates include Lone Peak, Mapleton, and Santa Clara/Ivins.

Whatever city you live in, be sure to do research into the number of police stations and their location, the crime rate in the city, and the crime rate in your particular neighborhood.

Register your home security system in Utah

Many locations around the country require either homeowners or home security companies to register with the local government, largely as a way to reduce the number of false alarms police must respond to.

Here are a couple of unique requirements to know about in Utah:

Residents of Salt Lake City must register their home security systems with the city by getting a permit at no cost.

Salt Lake City is one of many U.S. cities that uses Verified Response protocols, where a private security guard responds to alarm triggers to determine whether the police department must respond. The city implemented this policy in response to the high rate of false alarms that come from home security systems.

How to choose your Utah home security system

Interior/exterior cameras: Security cameras are an important part of keeping their homes safe for many people. Securities cameras are available for both the interior and exterior of your home, as well as the increasingly popular doorbell camera. When choosing a security company, consider whether it offers the cameras you want for your home at a price point that seems reasonable. Some companies like Abode have a smaller camera selection, while others like Arlo make it the central point of their system.

Security cameras are an important part of keeping their homes safe for many people. Securities cameras are available for both the interior and exterior of your home, as well as the increasingly popular doorbell camera. When choosing a security company, consider whether it offers the cameras you want for your home at a price point that seems reasonable. Some companies like Abode have a smaller camera selection, while others like Arlo make it the central point of their system. Control panel: Your control panel is the hub of your home security system, so it's important to consider what that will look like before choosing a company. Many companies still offer the keypads that have traditionally accompanied home security systems. But many have modernized their plans and now rely on touchscreen control panels or mobile apps in place of the keypad. And some use a combination of those options.

Your control panel is the hub of your home security system, so it's important to consider what that will look like before choosing a company. Many companies still offer the keypads that have traditionally accompanied home security systems. But many have modernized their plans and now rely on touchscreen control panels or mobile apps in place of the keypad. And some use a combination of those options. Compatibility: These days, many companies design their home security devices to be compatible with smart devices and your mobile phone. Some have a mobile app and all connectivity to Alexa, while others allow you to connect your system to a whole slew of other smart home devices. This is especially important to consider if you already have smart home devices that you'd like to integrate with a home security system.

These days, many companies design their home security devices to be compatible with smart devices and your mobile phone. Some have a mobile app and all connectivity to Alexa, while others allow you to connect your system to a whole slew of other smart home devices. This is especially important to consider if you already have smart home devices that you'd like to integrate with a home security system. Storage: When you purchase a security camera, it usually doesn't include video storage. Instead, you have access to the live video feed and must pay a monthly fee for a monitoring plan that includes video storage. Certain companies offer video storage at a low price, while others require the purchase of a most costly monitoring plan, so it's important to note these requirements before choosing a security system.

When you purchase a security camera, it usually doesn't include video storage. Instead, you have access to the live video feed and must pay a monthly fee for a monitoring plan that includes video storage. Certain companies offer video storage at a low price, while others require the purchase of a most costly monitoring plan, so it's important to note these requirements before choosing a security system. Window/door sensors: Window and door sensors are some of the most important components of any home security system. They alert you when someone has opened a door or window in your home or broken in. Many companies offer glass break sensors, which can detect and alert you to broken windows. Some companies focus primarily on window and door sensors in their security packages, while others don't offer them at all, so it's important to consider your priorities when choosing the right security system.

Local vs. national companies

One of the first decisions you'll have to make when choosing a home security company is whether you want to work with a local or national company. Local companies provide the benefit of more personalized service while keeping your dollars in your community. On the other hand, national providers have more resources and the most up-to-date technology.

Pros of local security company A greater understanding of your community

Your money stays local

Face-to-face customer care Cons of local security company Less technology

Fewer financial resources

Less name recognition Pros of national security company Up-to-date technology

Round the clock customer service

Name recognition Cons of national security company Less understanding of your neighborhood

Your money leaves the community

No face-to-face service

Utah home security systems FAQ

Can I self-install my home security system? The home security systems on this list are intended for easy DIY installation, though customers can also pay for professional installation.

What's the best Utah home security system? There are many great home security systems for Utah residents to choose from. The best one for you depends on what your specific needs are.

What's the least expensive home security system? Many providers offer free self-monitoring of your security system, meaning there's no monthly out-of-pocket cost. Abode offers the cheapest system that includes more premium features like video storage and notifications.

Methodology

We evaluated home security companies based on equipment cost, monthly costs, contract options, installation and customer satisfaction to determine Reviews.com scores and create our best home security reviews. To compare home security companies with other providers across the board, we calculate each Reviews.com score based on the following: