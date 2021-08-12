As America's fastest-growing city, Austin is by no means short of internet providers. Depending on where you live in the city, more than a dozen providers may be competing for your business. We looked at all the options and found the best internet providers in Austin for their speed, reliability, price, and customer service.

Here's a breakdown of our top picks of the best internet service provider in Austin, TX:



Google Fiber AT&T Spectrum CenturyLink Defining trait Best for Fiber Internet Best for Bundling Most Affordable Most Flexibility Connection type Fiber Optic Fiber Optic Cable DSL Download speeds (Mbps) 1000Mbps 100Mbps

300Mbps

1000Mbps 100Mbps

400Mbps

940Mbps 10Mbps

20Mbps

40Mbps

100Mbps

940Mbps Prices starting at $70/mo. $50/mo. $49.99/mo. $49/mo. Contract length None 12 months 12 months None Data cap None Up to 1TB/mo. None Up to 1TB/mo.

Google Fiber Best for fiber internet Shutterstock Austin was one of the first cities to get Google Fiber, and the arrival was much anticipated. Google now offers the cheapest fiber optic internet plan in Austin, with a 1000Mbps plan costing just $70 per month. However, this is the only plan available, so you won't be able to downgrade to anything cheaper through Google if you're on a budget. Still, Google adds plenty of value to its internet plan. The service doesn't have any data caps or throttling, and it even comes with 1TB of free cloud storage. There also aren't any contracts required, so you won't be locked in for 12 months (or longer) by signing up and can cancel at any time if you're unhappy. Features: Price: $70/mo.

Speed and data: 1000Mbps

Plans/ packages: Internet only

Contract options: No contracts View now at Google Fiber

AT&T Best for bundling AT&T If you plan to bundle your internet service with TV, a landline phone, or both, AT&T will give you the best value. Opt to add U-Verse TV with 180 channels to your plan for as little as $79.99 per month, or throw in a digital landline for a total of $99.98 per month. AT&T will waive its $99 installation fee if you sign up for one of these plans. AT&T is also celebrated for its dedication to customer service. The provider was awarded the top spot in the 2019 U.S. Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study from J.D. Power and received perfect five-star ratings in all areas of the study. The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) also gives AT&T extremely positive ratings, ranking the provider 2nd in the United States. Features: Price: $35/mo all speeds up to 300Mbps

Speed and Data: 100Mbps, 300Mbps, or 1000Mbps

Plans/Packages: Internet only, internet + TV, internet + TV + landline

Contract Options: 12 months View now at AT&T

Spectrum Best for affordability Shutterstock Spectrum is the best option in Austin if you're hoping to save money on your monthly internet bill. Its 200Mbps plan costs just $49.99 per month, which is double the speed that most competitors offer at the same price. However, if you're hoping for something faster, Spectrum's top-tier plan at 940Mbps is priced at $109.99 per month, a significantly higher pricier than the 1000Mbps fiber optic plans offered by Google and AT&T. In the J.D. Power U.S. Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study, Spectrum scored well, coming in third behind AT&T and Comcast in the Southern United States. Among the areas that Spectrum scored well in performance, reliability, and customer service. Features: Price: $49.99/mo., $69.99/mo., or $109.99/mo.

Speed and data: 200Mbps, 400Mbps, or 940Mbps

Plans/ packages: Internet only, internet + TV, internet + TV + landline

Contract options: 12 months View now at Spectrum

CenturyLink Best for flexibility Shutterstock CenturyLink offers the most flexible internet plans in Austin in terms of speed, with five different options to choose from between 10Mbps and 940Mbps. However, all of its plans up to 100Mbps are priced the same at $49 per month, so choosing a slower speed isn't necessarily an advantage. There are no contracts on CenturyLink plans, giving you the option to cancel anytime. One interesting feature of CenturyLink internet service is its Price for Life program. This offer protects your price as long as you retain service with the provider. Many competitors will increase prices after each 12-month contract, slowly increasing your monthly bill over time, which adds to your expenses. Features: Price: $49 mo. (all speeds up to 100Mbps) or $65/mo.

Speed and data: 10Mbps, 20Mbps, 40Mbps, 100Mbps, or 940Mbps

Plans/Packages: Internet only

Contract Options: No contracts View now at CenturyLink

How we found the best internet provider in Austin

Everyone rates internet providers differently, but we know from experience what customers look for in their service provider.

Here are the key features we analyzed in our assessment:

Coverage . Many internet providers in Austin only cover a small percentage of neighborhoods. Not only does this make it frustrating to find service, but it also causes problems if you move and want to transfer service. All the providers we chose offer service in most of the Austin metropolitan area.

. Many internet providers in Austin only cover a small percentage of neighborhoods. Not only does this make it frustrating to find service, but it also causes problems if you move and want to transfer service. All the providers we chose offer service in most of the Austin metropolitan area. Value . When comparing providers, we looked at the overall speed and reliability of the service compared to price. We're confident that these providers will give you the most for your money in the Austin area.

. When comparing providers, we looked at the overall speed and reliability of the service compared to price. We're confident that these providers will give you the most for your money in the Austin area. Customer Satisfaction. It's no secret that internet providers tend to score poorly in customer satisfaction ratings. We looked at ratings from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) and J.D. Power to find providers that scored better than industry averages.

Which Austin internet providers offer fiber optic internet? Google Fiber and AT&T both offer fiber optic internet in the Austin area.

Can I bundle TV and phone service with my internet? Yes, AT&T and Spectrum both offer packages that combine TV, landline, or both with your internet service.