The best internet service provider in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Florida is home to nearly 900 000 residents and hundreds of thousands of businesses. According to the U.S. Census, at least 80% of Jacksonville residents have a broadband subscription.

Jacksonville has access to well-known internet providers such as AT&T and Xfinity and some smaller-scale broadband companies like Earthlink. In Jacksonville, monthly internet service costs range between $35 to $50, which is slightly lower than the national average of $60.

If you're looking for a new or different broadband services in the Jacksonville area, we've reviewed the top 3 companies to make your decision easier and more efficient.



Xfinity AT&T EarthLink Defining trait Cheapest starting price for basic package Best TV bundle packages High speeds and unlimited data Connection type Cable DSL & Fiber DSL & Fiber Download speeds (Mbps) Up to 1000Mbps with cable Up to 1000Mbps for fiber and 100Mbps for DSL Up to 1000Mbps for fiber and 30Mbps for DSL Prices starting at $20 $50 $39.95 Contract length 12 months 12 months 12 months Data cap 1000GB 1000GB Unlimited

Xfinity Best low-cost internet Shutterstock Xfinity offers some of the cheapest starting packages for internet service yet doesn't skimp on the options you can choose from. If you're shopping for a plan, you can start with the basics or customize depending on the download speeds you need. You can also choose from packages that include bundles with TV, phone, and home security. Features: Price: Starting at $20 per month (with current promotions)

Starting at $20 per month (with current promotions) Speed and Data: Choose from 25 to 1000Mbps with a 1000GB data cap

Choose from 25 to 1000Mbps with a 1000GB data cap Plans/Packages: 6 Internet options based on speed, 3 TV options, 1 home phone plan, and 2 home security packages. Customize your own bundle package based on what you use and need.

6 Internet options based on speed, 3 TV options, 1 home phone plan, and 2 home security packages. Customize your own bundle package based on what you use and need. Contract Options: A 1-year agreement is the minimum required For Jacksonville internet service, Xfinity offers six different package options you can choose from. Each package offers different download speeds, ranging from 25Mbps to 1000Mbps. The basic package for 1-2 residents is one of the most competitively priced, available at just $20/month with current promotions. Even their fastest package is still priced affordably at $80 per month for a one-year contract. Xfinity offers all of their bundles as a build-your-own system, so they don't offer any additional deals for adding on TV or phone. Including these extras will always increase the price, though they also have great, affordable rates for TV (starting at $10 a month extra) and phone (one package priced at $10 a month as well). View now at Xfinity

AT&T Best for bundles AT&T AT&T offers some of the best bundle deals for combining internet and TV, in addition to a wide range of internet options. AT&T offers fiber and DSL connections, but fiber availability may be limited around some Jacksonville, Florida neighborhoods. Features: Price: Starting at $50 per month

Starting at $50 per month Speed and Data: Speeds ranging from 25 Mbps to 1,000 Mbps, with a 1,000 GB data cap

Speeds ranging from 25 Mbps to 1,000 Mbps, with a 1,000 GB data cap Plans/Packages: Plans and packages will change depending on location, but AT&T usually offers at least four different internet speed package options

Plans and packages will change depending on location, but AT&T usually offers at least four different internet speed package options Contract Options: A 1-Year agreement is the minimum required AT&T offers both fiber and DSL connection options, though their fiber internet may not be available for all zip codes in the Jacksonville area. If you do have the option to choose from all of AT&T's internet packages, you can select speeds ranging as low as 10Mbps for downloads and upwards of 1000Mbps (for fiber customers). With AT&T, the savings are in bundling a package that includes TV. Even though the Internet packages vary in download speeds, most packages are still all $50 monthly. If you choose to bundle internet and TV together, you'll likely be paying around $80 per month. View now at AT&T

Earthlink Best high-speed internet EarthLink is a smaller broadband provider that offers limited coverage compared to Xfinity and AT&T. However, EarthLink offers some of the fastest download speeds in the Jacksonville area. Though their packages are on the pricier side, EarthLink offers unlimited data, which most companies cap at 1000GB. Features: Price: Starting at $49.95 per month (based on current promotions)

Starting at $49.95 per month (based on current promotions) Speed and Data: Speeds range from 3 Mbps up to 1,000 Mbps, with unlimited data

Speeds range from 3 Mbps up to 1,000 Mbps, with unlimited data Plans/Packages: Choose from four basic DSL internet packages and five higher-speed fiber options

Choose from four basic DSL internet packages and five higher-speed fiber options Contract Options: 1-year contracts with fees upon early termination Earthlink plans for Jacksonville, Florida start at $49.95, although their fastest speed fiber package is $99.95 per month. Because of its faster connection options, EarthLink would be your best option in the Jacksonville area if you live in a large household where you require internet for gaming, streaming, and large downloads. View now at Earthlink

How we found the best internet provider in Jacksonville

We selected the top three internet providers in Jacksonville by taking a comprehensive look at the features most customers would be looking for:

Coverage . We chose AT&T, Xfinity, and EarthLink because they offer coverage throughout most of Jacksonville. Even though some neighborhoods may not be able to choose from each company's full package offerings, these companies do generally have a large presence throughout Jacksonville.

. We chose AT&T, Xfinity, and EarthLink because they offer coverage throughout most of Jacksonville. Even though some neighborhoods may not be able to choose from each company's full package offerings, these companies do generally have a large presence throughout Jacksonville. Value . We assess each company based on the long-term value they'll provide to each customer in terms of speeds, package deals, contract lengths, and data caps. We know each customer has different needs, and we want to make sure you're choosing the right internet provider to meet those needs.

. We assess each company based on the long-term value they'll provide to each customer in terms of speeds, package deals, contract lengths, and data caps. We know each customer has different needs, and we want to make sure you're choosing the right internet provider to meet those needs. Customer Satisfaction. We use sources like the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power surveys to assess each company's customer satisfaction. At the end of our research, we select companies that show records of excellent customer service. While the scores reflected in some of these sources may be low, we consider industry averages and understand that negative reviews online will always be more abundant than positive reviews.

Who offers internet service in Jacksonville? In Jacksonville, Florida, you can receive internet from a variety of companies, including Xfinity, AT&T, EarthLink, MediaCom, and more.

What is the cheapest internet service? According to our research, Xfinity offers some of the best internet service options at low rates, with decent speeds for as low as $20 per month.

How much is internet in Florida? Depending on your needs, internet costs in Florida can range from $20 upwards of $100. The national average is usually around $60, but depending on location and speed choice, Jacksonville residents can expect to have an internet bill between $35 to $50.

