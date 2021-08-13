Kansas is a diverse state with a combination of both dense urban areas and sprawling plains. It can be difficult to find an internet provider that reaches your area at an affordable price with such varied geography. But finding the best Kansas internet providers doesn't need to be a headache. This guide will help you select the best internet company in Kansas for your family.

Here's a summary of our top picks for the best internet service provider in Kansas:

Comcast Xfinity AT&T CenturyLink Spectrum Defining trait Best customer ratings Best fiber options Best contract terms Best TV bundles Connection type Cable, Fiber DSL, Fiber DSL, Fiber Cable Download speeds (Mbps) 25Mbps

100Mbps

200Mbps

300Mbps

600Mbps

1000Mbps 100Mbps

300Mbps

1000Mbps 100Mbps

940Mbps 200Mbps

400Mbps

· 940Mbps Prices starting at $20/mo. $50/mo. $49/mo. $49.99/mo. Contract length 12 Months 12 Months None 12 Months Data cap Up to 1TB/mo. Up to 1TB/mo. Up to 1TB/mo. None

Xfinity by Comcast Best customer ratings Comcast Xfinity gets the top spot on our list due to overwhelmingly positive customer reviews across the board. J.D. Power's U.S. Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study ranks the provider #1 in the region, getting a perfect 5 out of 5 stars in overall satisfaction and several other areas. The one category that Comcast Xfinity really lags behind in is the cost of service; customers find that the pricing is a bit high for the service provided. Ultimately, it's up to you as to whether excellent customer service is worth paying a bit more each month. There is also a great range of package options available through Comcast Xfinity. Internet-only services include six different speeds, allowing you to carefully choose which service you need and what you can afford with your current budget. There are also packages available with a TV and a landline. Features: Price : $20/mo., $40/mo., $50/mo., $60/mo., $70/mo., or $80/mo.

: $20/mo., $40/mo., $50/mo., $60/mo., $70/mo., or $80/mo. Speed and Data : 25Mbps, 100Mbps, 200Mbps, 300Mbps, 600Mbps, or 1000Mbps

: 25Mbps, 100Mbps, 200Mbps, 300Mbps, 600Mbps, or 1000Mbps Plans/Packages : Internet only, internet + TV, internet + TV + landline

: Internet only, internet + TV, internet + TV + landline Contract Options: 12 months View now at Xfinity

AT&T Best fiber option AT&T AT&T comes in at a close second to Comcast Xfinity in the J.D. Power U.S. Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study. The provider also gets a 5-star overall satisfaction score, and the cost of service (where Comcast Xfinity fell behind) receives a perfect 5 stars. However, customers rate AT&T as less than reliable; the company only receives 3 stars in performance and reliability. At $70/month, AT&T offers the best value in fiber internet for super speeds of up to 1000Mbps. Just keep in mind that this service isn't available everywhere in Kansas, so you should check with AT&T to see if your address is serviced. You also have the option to bundle internet with TV and/or a landline if you so desire. Features: Price : $50/mo. or $70/mo.

: $50/mo. or $70/mo. Speed and Data : 100Mbps, 300Mbps, or 1000Mbps

: 100Mbps, 300Mbps, or 1000Mbps Plans/Packages : Internet only, internet + TV, internet + TV + landline

: Internet only, internet + TV, internet + TV + landline Contract Options: 12 months View now at AT&T

CenturyLink Best contract terms Shutterstock CenturyLink is the only Kansas internet provider on our list to offer service without a contract. Internet service is available on a month-to-month basis, so you won't have to commit to 12 or even 24 months like some competitors. In terms of ratings, CenturyLink scores a bit below average on the American Consumer Satisfaction Index, receiving a score of 62 out of 100 compared to the nationwide average of 64. The provider didn't make the list for the J.D. Power study in the region and only receives a D rating from the Better Business Bureau. Features: Price : $49/mo. or $65/mo.

: $49/mo. or $65/mo. Speed and Data : 10Mbps or 940Mbps

: 10Mbps or 940Mbps Plans/Packages : Internet only, internet + TV, internet + TV + landline

: Internet only, internet + TV, internet + TV + landline Contract Options: No contracts View now at CenturyLink

Spectrum Best for bundles Shutterstock Spectrum is a widely available provider in Kansas with three different speed options, ranging from 200Mbps to 940Mbps. Internet service on its own tends to be a bit pricier than competitors, with top speeds running upwards of $109.99/mo. However, the real value comes in when you bundle with a TV service or a landline. Customers who sign up for multiple services can benefit from free HD channels and unlimited phone service. Spectrum receives an average 3-star rating from the J.D. Power U.S. Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study, with the cost of service ranking the highest in all areas. Unfortunately, the provider's BBB score is shockingly low; it receives an F rating and is not accredited. Features: Price : $49.99/mo., $69.99/mo., or $109.99/mo.

: $49.99/mo., $69.99/mo., or $109.99/mo. Speed and Data : 200Mbps, 400Mbps, or 940Mbps

: 200Mbps, 400Mbps, or 940Mbps Plans/Packages : Internet only, internet + TV, internet + TV + landline

: Internet only, internet + TV, internet + TV + landline Contract Options: 12 months View now at Spectrum

How we found the best internet provider in Kansas

Coverage . Kansas is a large and diverse state, and it's hard to find an internet provider that services all areas. We opted to evaluate providers with the most widespread coverage for cable and DSL as well as fiber.

. Kansas is a large and diverse state, and it's hard to find an internet provider that services all areas. We opted to evaluate providers with the most widespread coverage for cable and DSL as well as fiber. Value. Each provider offers different kinds of value, so one might be preferable over the other depending on your needs. We assessed the pros and cons of each service type and contract and compared it to the advertised price.

Each provider offers different kinds of value, so one might be preferable over the other depending on your needs. We assessed the pros and cons of each service type and contract and compared it to the advertised price. Customer Satisfaction. To get an unbiased look at customer reviews, we compiled data from J.D. Power, the American Consumer Satisfaction Index, and the Better Business Bureau, among other sources.

Which providers offer the best internet service in Kansas? Comcast Xfinity, AT&T, CenturyLink, and Spectrum are all great choices for internet providers in Kansas.

Can I get fiber internet in Kansas? Many of the top internet service providers in Kansas provide fiber-optic internet as an option, but only in some geographic areas. Check with each provider to see if your home has access to a fiber connection.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Kansas? Comcast Xfinity offers the cheapest overall internet service in Kansas, with low-speed internet plans starting at $20/month.

