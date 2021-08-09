The best internet service provider in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is a city filled with plentiful luxuries and conveniences, but surprisingly, internet service isn't always one of them. Many of the most popular internet providers in the region, such as AT&T and Comcast, don't offer high-speed internet service in most of Las Vegas. This can make finding reliable internet a challenge. Thankfully, we've done the hard work to help you narrow down the best internet options Las Vegas has to offer.

The three best internet providers in Las Vegas

Cox Communications — Best for bundling

The best Las Vegas internet providers: summed up



Cox Communications CenturyLink Viasat Defining trait Best for bundling Best for high speeds Best satellite alternative Connection type Cable, fiber DSL, fiber Satellite Download speeds (Mbps) 10 Mbps, 30 Mbps, 150 Mbps, 300 Mbps, 940 Mbps 100 Mbps, 940 Mbps 12 Mbps, 25 Mbps, 30 Mbps Prices starting at $29.99/mo. $49/mo. $50/mo. Contract length 12 months None 24 months Data cap Up to 1 TB/mo. Up to 1 TB/mo. None

Cox Communications Best for bundling Shutterstock If you need TV and/or phone service for your home in addition to internet service, Cox Communications has the best bundling options in the Las Vegas area. There are five speeds available, from 10 Mbps to 940 Mbps, and plans start at the low rate of $29.99 per month for the lowest speeds. However, once you get up to higher speeds, Cox does tend to be a bit pricier than competitors. Aside from offering bundling options, Cox Communications also has the widest range of internet speeds available in the Las Vegas area. This means you can tailor your internet service to meet your exact requirements and not pay for anything more than you need. Price: $29.99/mo., $39.99/mo., $59.99/mo., $79.99/mo., or $99.99/mo.

CenturyLink Best for high speeds Shutterstock Many households today want to be able to stream, search, and download from multiple devices at once – especially homes with large families. If you're looking for the top available internet speeds, CenturyLink is the best answer. Their 940 Mbps Fiber Gigabit internet service costs just $65/mo. with no contracts. You'll also get a free modem and installation, plus Price For Life, which guarantees the same low rate as long as you keep service with CenturyLink. This is fantastic news when other internet providers make a habit of hiking up rates after the first year or two. Price: $49/mo. or $65/mo.

Viasat Best satellite alternative While modern internet is preferable for its speed and affordability, due to the geography of Las Vegas, high-speed internet simply isn't available in many areas. If you're struggling to find an internet provider that will deliver cable or DSL service to your home, satellite is the next best option. Although speeds are just a fraction of the high-speed options, they're sufficient for most casual home users. The advantage is that satellite is available just about anywhere by simply installing a satellite dish. Viasat is one of the top-rated satellite internet providers in the Las Vegas area. WhistleOut praised the provider for not including data caps in its contracts and maintaining relatively low prices compared to satellite competitors. Wirefly gave the service 4 stars. Note that Viasat isn't currently rated by organizations like J.D. Power or the Better Business Bureau, although it is BBB accredited. Price: $50/mo., $70/mo., or $100/mo. (increase after 3 months)

How did we find the best internet providers in Las Vegas? Here are a few of the key features we considered for each Las Vegas internet service provider. Coverage . Las Vegas is a notoriously difficult city for finding internet coverage. Therefore, we excluded providers that didn't service the majority of the area and instead focused on providers with a stronger presence.

. Las Vegas is a notoriously difficult city for finding internet coverage. Therefore, we excluded providers that didn't service the majority of the area and instead focused on providers with a stronger presence. Value. Internet service can be expensive. We want you to get the most value possible for your hard-earned money. In evaluating providers, we took a hard look at what you were getting for the price.

Internet service can be expensive. We want you to get the most value possible for your hard-earned money. In evaluating providers, we took a hard look at what you were getting for the price. Customer Satisfaction. Customer satisfaction ratings from websites like J.D. Power and the Better Business Bureau are crucial in understanding how satisfied existing customers are with service from a provider. We used unbiased reviews in our decision making.

What are the best internet providers in Las Vegas? Cox Communications and CenturyLink offer the best wired internet options in Las Vegas, while Viasat is a great satellite alternative.