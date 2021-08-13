Looking for the best internet providers in Memphis? We have you covered. However, with Tennessee coming in below the national average of 18.7 Mbps for internet speed, it can be challenging to find the ideal internet connection in Memphis. In this review, we'll go over the plans and pricing available from the top three Memphis internet companies and explain how each company differs to help you choose the best internet service for your home.

Here is a look at our top picks for the best internet service provider in Memphis:

AT&T Xfinity EarthLink Defining trait Top-rated provider Most flexible plans Best contract terms Connection type DSL, Fiber Cable, Fiber DSL, Fiber Download speeds (Mbps) 100Mbps

300Mbps

1000Mbps 25Mbps

100Mbps

200Mbps

300Mbps

600Mbps

1000Mbps 15Mbps

30Mbps

80Mbps

100Mbps

200Mbps

1000Mbps Prices starting at $50/mo. $20/mo. $49.95/mo. Contract length 12 Months 12 Months 12 Months Data cap Up to 1TB/ mo. Up to 1TB/ mo. None

AT&T Top-rated provider AT&T AT&T is the award recipient of the 2019 J.D. Power U.S. Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study. The provider nets perfect "Among The Best" five-star reviews in all aspects of the study, including overall satisfaction, cost of service, billing, and customer service. The provider's fiber-optic plan comes in cheaper than competitor Comcast Xfinity's comparable plan at just $70 per month. In addition to stellar reviews by J.D. Power, AT&T is also ranked second by the American Consumer Satisfaction Index. The company comes in just one point behind Verizon Fios, with an overall score of 69 out of 100, with the average for all providers being 62. Features: ● Price: $50 or $70 per month ● Speed and Data: 100Mbps, 300Mbps, or 1000Mbps ● Plans/Packages: Internet only, internet + TV, internet + TV + landline ● Contract Options: 12 months View now at AT&T

Comcast XFINITY Most flexible plans Customers love Comcast Xfinity for its performance and reliability. The 2019 U.S. Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study by J.D. Power gave the provider five out of five stars in this area and a four-star overall rating and additional "Better Than Most" reviews in overall satisfaction and communications. Aside from this, plan flexibility is a great perk provided by Comcast Xfinity. There are six different speeds available in Memphis, from 25Mbps for just $20 per month to lightning-fast 1000Mbps fiber service for a respectable $80 per month. You'll also find opportunities to bundle and save with other Comcast Xfinity services like TV and landline phone. Features: ● Price: $20, $40, $50, $60, $70, or $80 per month ● Speed and Data: 25Mbps, 100Mbps, 200Mbps, 300Mbps, 600Mbps, or 1000Mbps ● Plans/Packages: Internet only, internet + TV, internet + TV + landline ● Contract Options: 12 months View now at Xfinity

Earthlink Best contract terms Although the provider only offers internet services, EarthLink still provides plenty of options for both DSL and fiber internet plans. Although you might find they're a bit pricier than competitors, speeds start as low as 12 Mbps and go up to 1,000 Mbps. We do like EarthLink because, unlike AT&T and Comcast Xfinity, the provider doesn't put data caps on internet customers. EarthLink gets an A rating and is accredited by the Better Business Bureau. Since the provider is fairly regional, it's not included in J.D. Power or the American Consumer Satisfaction Index ratings. Features: ● Price: $49.95, $59.95, $69.95, $79.95, or $99.95 per month ● Speed and Data: 15Mbps, 30Mbps, 80Mbps, 100Mbps, 200Mbps or 1000Mbps ● Plans/Packages: Internet only ● Contract Options: 12 months View now at Earthlink

How we found the best internet provider in Memphis

Many reviews of Memphis internet providers are biased, so we looked at trusted data to develop a factual analysis of each provider. Here are the indicators we used:

● Coverage. There's nothing more frustrating than researching an internet provider, only to find out they don't provide service at your address. That's why we only included internet providers in Memphis that cover the vast majority of the city and surrounding area.

● Value. One common pitfall with internet service is that you don't always get what you pay for. We made sure each top provider offers a balance of speed, service, and contract terms for the price.

● Customer Satisfaction. J.D. Power, the American Consumer Satisfaction Index, and the Better Business Bureau all assess customer satisfaction with their internet provider. We looked at data and reviews from each of these organizations to evaluate how happy current customers are with their internet service.

What are the best internet providers in Memphis? With each customer's needs varying depending on numerous factors, taking time to compare each company can help indicate which provider is best for you. After much research, we found that AT&T, Comcast Xfinity, and EarthLink are the best Memphis internet providers based on data and reviews.

How much does internet service in Memphis cost? Internet service in Memphis starts at $20 per month for low speeds and can go up to $100 per month for fiber internet. How much you spend on internet service will depend on your internet connection speeds, location, and provider terms.