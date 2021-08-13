Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.

The best internet service provider in Memphis

It can be challenging to find the ideal internet connection in Memphis. Here we have our top picks for the best ISPs.

Looking for the best internet providers in Memphis? We have you covered. However, with Tennessee coming in below the national average of 18.7 Mbps for internet speed, it can be challenging to find the ideal internet connection in Memphis. In this review, we'll go over the plans and pricing available from the top three Memphis internet companies and explain how each company differs to help you choose the best internet service for your home.  

Here is a look at our top picks for the best internet service provider in Memphis:

AT&T

Xfinity

EarthLink

Defining trait

Top-rated provider

Most flexible plans

Best contract terms

Connection type

DSL, Fiber

Cable, Fiber

DSL, Fiber

Download speeds (Mbps)

  • 100Mbps
  • 300Mbps
  • 1000Mbps
  • 25Mbps
  • 100Mbps
  • 200Mbps
  • 300Mbps
  • 600Mbps
  • 1000Mbps
  • 15Mbps
  • 30Mbps
  • 80Mbps
  • 100Mbps
  • 200Mbps
  • 1000Mbps

Prices starting at

$50/mo.  

 $20/mo.  

$49.95/mo.  

Contract length

12 Months

12 Months

12 Months

Data cap

Up to 1TB/ mo.

Up to 1TB/ mo.

None

AT&T

Top-rated provider

at-t.png
AT&T

AT&T is the award recipient of the 2019 J.D. Power U.S. Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study. The provider nets perfect "Among The Best" five-star reviews in all aspects of the study, including overall satisfaction, cost of service, billing, and customer service. The provider's fiber-optic plan comes in cheaper than competitor Comcast Xfinity's comparable plan at just $70 per month.

In addition to stellar reviews by J.D. Power, AT&T is also ranked second by the American Consumer Satisfaction Index. The company comes in just one point behind Verizon Fios, with an overall score of 69 out of 100, with the average for all providers being 62.

Features:

●  Price: $50 or $70 per month

●  Speed and Data: 100Mbps, 300Mbps, or 1000Mbps

●  Plans/Packages: Internet only, internet + TV, internet + TV + landline

●  Contract Options: 12 months

View now at AT&T

Comcast XFINITY

Most flexible plans

Comcast Xfinity

Customers love Comcast Xfinity for its performance and reliability. The 2019 U.S. Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study by J.D. Power gave the provider five out of five stars in this area and a four-star overall rating and additional "Better Than Most" reviews in overall satisfaction and communications.

Aside from this, plan flexibility is a great perk provided by Comcast Xfinity. There are six different speeds available in Memphis, from 25Mbps for just $20 per month to lightning-fast 1000Mbps fiber service for a respectable $80 per month. You'll also find opportunities to bundle and save with other Comcast Xfinity services like TV and landline phone.

Features:

●  Price: $20, $40, $50, $60, $70, or $80 per month

●  Speed and Data: 25Mbps, 100Mbps, 200Mbps, 300Mbps, 600Mbps, or 1000Mbps

●  Plans/Packages: Internet only, internet + TV, internet + TV + landline

●  Contract Options: 12 months

View now at Xfinity

Earthlink

Best contract terms

EarthLink

Although the provider only offers internet services, EarthLink still provides plenty of options for both DSL and fiber internet plans. Although you might find they're a bit pricier than competitors, speeds start as low as 12 Mbps and go up to 1,000 Mbps. We do like EarthLink because, unlike AT&T and Comcast Xfinity, the provider doesn't put data caps on internet customers.

EarthLink gets an A rating and is accredited by the Better Business Bureau. Since the provider is fairly regional, it's not included in J.D. Power or the American Consumer Satisfaction Index ratings.

Features:

●  Price: $49.95, $59.95, $69.95, $79.95, or $99.95 per month

●  Speed and Data: 15Mbps, 30Mbps, 80Mbps, 100Mbps, 200Mbps or 1000Mbps

●  Plans/Packages: Internet only

●  Contract Options: 12 months

View now at Earthlink

How we found the best internet provider in Memphis

Many reviews of Memphis internet providers are biased, so we looked at trusted data to develop a factual analysis of each provider. Here are the indicators we used:

●  Coverage. There's nothing more frustrating than researching an internet provider, only to find out they don't provide service at your address. That's why we only included internet providers in Memphis that cover the vast majority of the city and surrounding area.

●  Value. One common pitfall with internet service is that you don't always get what you pay for. We made sure each top provider offers a balance of speed, service, and contract terms for the price.

●  Customer Satisfaction. J.D. Power, the American Consumer Satisfaction Index, and the Better Business Bureau all assess customer satisfaction with their internet provider. We looked at data and reviews from each of these organizations to evaluate how happy current customers are with their internet service.

What are the best internet providers in Memphis?

With each customer's needs varying depending on numerous factors, taking time to compare each company can help indicate which provider is best for you. After much research, we found that AT&T, Comcast Xfinity, and EarthLink are the best Memphis internet providers based on data and reviews.

How much does internet service in Memphis cost?

Internet service in Memphis starts at $20 per month for low speeds and can go up to $100 per month for fiber internet. How much you spend on internet service will depend on your internet connection speeds, location, and provider terms.

Is fiber internet available in Memphis?

Fiber optic internet with up to 1000Mbps download speed has arrived in Memphis. However, it's not available in all areas. 

You'll have to check with individual providers to see where service is available.

Related Topics:

Cloud Internet of Things Security Data Centers

More from Lisa Melillo

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3