The best internet service providers in Fort Worth

Fort Worth is known as the city; "where the west begins." However, it's no longer a small Texas town of the Old West — there are nearly one million residents living in Fort Worth. While you can still find remnants of its past, such as the Log Cabin Village, Fort Worth has become a modern and vibrant city with high-speed internet available throughout.

If you're moving to Fort Worth, Texas or you're ready to comparison shop the best local internet providers, you may find this review helpful. We've analyzed several of the top Fort Worth internet providers to give you guidance on which broadband service plans may work best for you.

The three best internet providers in Fort Worth AT&T – Best for Fastest Internet Speeds

Frontier – Best for Price

Spectrum – Best for No Commitments







AT&T Frontier Spectrum Defining trait Fastest Internet Speeds Best Price Best for No Commitments Connection type Fiber DSL DSL Download speeds (Mbps) 100 Mbps

300 Mbps

1000 Mbps 6 Mbps

25 Mbps

115 Mbps 200 Mbps Prices starting at $50 per month $27.99 per month $49.99 per month Contract length 12 months 24 months None Data cap 1 TB or unlimited None None

AT&T Fastest internet speeds Shutterstock If your household has several family members who stream videos, shop online and web chat at once, high-speed internet is essential. Without it, your family can experience slow page loads and lag times when streaming music or movies. Fortunately, AT&T offers fiber optic internet service in Fort Worth so that you can take advantage of the fastest speeds in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Price: Fort Worth AT&T internet prices start at $50 per month for 100 or 300 Mbps download speeds. The fastest tier comes in at $70 per month.

Fort Worth AT&T internet prices start at $50 per month for 100 or 300 Mbps download speeds. The fastest tier comes in at $70 per month. Speed and Data: AT&T Fiber in Fort Worth is available at three speeds: 100 or 300 Mbps with a data limit of 1 TB, or 1000 Mbps download speeds with no data cap.

AT&T Fiber in Fort Worth is available at three speeds: 100 or 300 Mbps with a data limit of 1 TB, or 1000 Mbps download speeds with no data cap. Plans/Packages: Fort Worth residents also have the option to bundle fiber optic internet and TV for $79.99 per month the first year, although that price jumps to $121 per month the second year.

AT&T internet in Fort Worth requires a minimum 12-month service agreement for internet service. If you add TV to the bundle, the TV portion of the agreement comes with a longer, two-year agreement.

Frontier Best internet price Shutterstock Frontier Communications makes our list of the best Fort Worth internet providers for its low prices. Besides high-speed internet, the company provides satellite television through Direct TV and phone services. Frontier claims its internet speeds are faster than those of cable internet providers because you won't have to share the broadband connection with neighbors — Frontier directly wires internet to your home. Price: Internet prices from Frontier are the lowest in our Fort Worth internet review. Plans start at $27.99 per month for 6 Mbps download speeds, which is adequate for a small number of connected devices and light internet use. Upgrade to 25 Mbps for $34.99 or up to 115 Mbps starting at $44.99 per month.

Internet prices from Frontier are the lowest in our Fort Worth internet review. Plans start at $27.99 per month for 6 Mbps download speeds, which is adequate for a small number of connected devices and light internet use. Upgrade to 25 Mbps for $34.99 or up to 115 Mbps starting at $44.99 per month. Speed and Data: Frontier offers three speed options in Fort Worth: 6, 25, or 115 Mbps. As an added bonus, Frontier does not cap or throttle the data on any of its internet plans.

Frontier offers three speed options in Fort Worth: 6, 25, or 115 Mbps. As an added bonus, Frontier does not cap or throttle the data on any of its internet plans. Plans/Packages: Frontier currently offers three internet bundles to Fort Worth residents. The first is a Double Play bundle for $37.99 per month, which includes internet and digital phone with unlimited nationwide calls. The Triple Play bundle adds over 250 Direct TV channels for $105.99 per month. For even more channels (over 340), you can choose the Triple Play bundle for $122.99.

Accessing Frontier's low rates requires a 24-month commitment.

Spectrum Best for no commitments Shutterstock Spectrum may be the best choice if you prefer not to fuss with the fine print. This Fort Worth internet provider does not lock you into a long-term contract to access their internet services. You also won't be limited by data caps or speed throttling on your internet plan. Price: Spectrum offers 200 Mbps speeds for $49.99 per month to Fort Worth area residents. Spectrum also offers free access to hotspots nationwide so you can connect your phone, tablet, or other devices to the network wherever you may be.

Spectrum offers 200 Mbps speeds for $49.99 per month to Fort Worth area residents. Spectrum also offers free access to hotspots nationwide so you can connect your phone, tablet, or other devices to the network wherever you may be. Speed and Data: Speeds vary according to zip code, but expect to surf somewhere between 100 Mbps to 200 Mbps.

Speeds vary according to zip code, but expect to surf somewhere between 100 Mbps to 200 Mbps. Plans/Packages: Besides internet service, you can add Spectrum TV for live streaming of your favorite channels. Download the Spectrum TV app to take advantage of your TV subscription anywhere.

Spectrum won't lock you into a contract, so you can enjoy your service for as long as you need. Internet prices are guaranteed for one year but are subject to increase after the introductory 12-month period.

How we found the best internet providers in Fort Worth We analyzed a dozen companies to find the best internet providers in Fort Worth. Some of the key features we looked for include: Coverage : The winners in our Fort Worth internet review offered good coverage for the area. We wanted to ensure the plans reviewed are available to as many readers as possible.

: The winners in our Fort Worth internet review offered good coverage for the area. We wanted to ensure the plans reviewed are available to as many readers as possible. Value . We reviewed pricing and features of many Fort Worth internet providers to compare speeds, data caps, packages available, and contract lengths to decide on which internet providers in Fort Worth provide area customers the best value.

. We reviewed pricing and features of many Fort Worth internet providers to compare speeds, data caps, packages available, and contract lengths to decide on which internet providers in Fort Worth provide area customers the best value. Customer Satisfaction. Customer experience is a significant factor in determining the winners. We reviewed satisfaction ratings from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) and J.D. Power. The bulk of the internet service providers don't score well in customer satisfaction, so analyzing each internet provider individually and comparing them to industry averages provides a better picture of which broadband companies are most responsive to customer service issues.

Is 6 Mbps enough for gaming? If you're the only connected device to your broadband router, 6 Mbps may be just enough to stream a high-definition game or video. To be safe, you may want to upgrade to 25 Mbps or higher so you avoid lag time, especially if you'd like to connect more than one device.

How fast is internet service in Fort Worth? Depending on the neighborhood, you'll have access to speeds ranging between 6 Mbps to 1000 Mbps.