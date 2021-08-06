The best internet service providers in Louisville

Louisville is Kentucky's largest city, with over 770,000 residents, but not everyone has widespread access to the internet. As of 2018, over 75 percent of Kentuckians had an active broadband internet subscription, while the U.S. average was 80.4%, according to the U.S. Census. Today, the state is continuing to expand internet access so more people in the city and state can get online.

In Louisville, there are several internet service providers offering DSL, cable, fiber-optic, and satellite plans. Packages range in price, data limits, and speeds, so you'll be sure to find a plan that fits your lifestyle and your budget. If you're in the market for an internet connection, this guide will help you find a plan that is right for you.

The four best internet providers in Louisville

AT&T — Best for Affordability

Spectrum — Best for High Data Usage

Viasat — Best for Rural Homes

Windstream — Best for Flexible Packages



AT&T Spectrum Viasat Windstream Defining trait Good value No data caps Wide availability No contracts Connection type Fiber-optic Cable Satellite Cable Download speeds (Mbps) 100 – 1,000 Mbps 200+ Mbps 12 Mbps 15 – 1,000 Mbps Prices starting at $50/mo. $49/mo. $70/mo. $25/mo. Contract length 12 months 12 months None None Data cap 1 terabyte Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited

AT&T Best for affordability Shutterstock AT&T's fiber-optic internet plans offer high speeds with lesser priced plans compared to some competitors. It's the perfect provider for heavy internet users who need streaming, HD, and gaming capabilities. If you like added perks, AT&T is known for running special offers for new customers. Price : AT&T's fiber-optic plans start at $50 for the lowest tier and max out at $70 for the highest internet speeds.

: AT&T's fiber-optic plans start at $50 for the lowest tier and max out at $70 for the highest internet speeds. Speed and Data : The basic internet package offers speeds of up to 100 Mbps and the most expensive package offers speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps.

: The basic internet package offers speeds of up to 100 Mbps and the most expensive package offers speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps. Plans/Packages : AT&T offers three internet packages: Internet 100, Internet 300, and Internet 1,000. All packages come with 1 terabyte of data, except for Internet 1,000, which has unlimited data. Professional installation is included with the Internet 300 and Internet 1,000 plans.

AT&T offers three internet packages: Internet 100, Internet 300, and Internet 1,000. All packages come with 1 terabyte of data, except for Internet 1,000, which has unlimited data. Professional installation is included with the Internet 300 and Internet 1,000 plans.

Contract Options: Each contract requires a 12-month commitment.

Spectrum Best for high data usage Shutterstock Spectrum offers reliable high-speed internet for customers in the Louisville area. We included Spectrum on our list because it offers unlimited data, and never charges fees based on data usage. The company only provides one internet package to customers in Louisville, but it's moderately priced and comes with some added benefits. Price : Spectrum offers a single plan for Louisville residents that is $49.99 per month.

: Spectrum offers a single plan for Louisville residents that is $49.99 per month. Speed and Data : The internet plan offers speeds starting at 200 Mbps. The plan comes with unlimited data and doesn't have added fees based on data usage.

: The internet plan offers speeds starting at 200 Mbps. The plan comes with unlimited data and doesn't have added fees based on data usage. Plans/Packages : Spectrum's plan is called Spectrum Internet, which comes with a free internet modem.

Spectrum's plan is called Spectrum Internet, which comes with a free internet modem.

Contract Options: To lock in the package price of $49.99/month, Spectrum requires a 12-month contract. After two years, the monthly price will increase. The plan also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Viasat Best for rural homes Viasat offers satellite internet, which is ideal for people who live in rural areas where cable, fiber-optic, and DSL connections aren't available. Satellite internet isn't as fast as other connections, but with the right speeds, you can still stream, download, and browse the internet without any interruptions in service. Price : Viasat offers satellite internet plans between $70 and $150 per month. Each plan comes with a 2-year price-lock guarantee, so you never have to worry about hidden fees or price hikes.

: Viasat offers satellite internet plans between $70 and $150 per month. Each plan comes with a 2-year price-lock guarantee, so you never have to worry about hidden fees or price hikes. Speed and Data : The internet plans range in speed from 12 to 50 Mbps. All packages come with unlimited data, but after using a certain amount of data, your speed will be throttled.

: The internet plans range in speed from 12 to 50 Mbps. All packages come with unlimited data, but after using a certain amount of data, your speed will be throttled. Plans/Packages : Viasat offers three tiers of internet planes: Bronze 12, Unlimited Silver 25, and Unlimited Gold 50. According to its website, Silver 25 is the most popular option.

Viasat offers three tiers of internet planes: Bronze 12, Unlimited Silver 25, and Unlimited Gold 50. According to its website, Silver 25 is the most popular option.

Contract Options: There are no contracts needed or early terminations fees, so you can start and stop your plan whenever you want to.

Windstream Best for flexible packages Windstream Windstream is the best internet provider we evaluated if you want fast speeds and reliable service with no contracts. We also chose Windstream because its prices are affordable and it provides unlimited data. Overall, Windstream is a solid internet provider for Louisville residents, if it's available in your area. Price : Windstream's internet plans start at $25 and max out at around $56 per month.

: Windstream's internet plans start at $25 and max out at around $56 per month. Speed and Data : The basic internet plans reach speeds of up to 15 Mbps and the highest level packages have speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps. Data is unlimited, and there are no fees for data usage.

: The basic internet plans reach speeds of up to 15 Mbps and the highest level packages have speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps. Data is unlimited, and there are no fees for data usage. Plans/Packages : Windstream offers a number of different internet packages, including Standard Kinetic, Enhanced Kinetic, Premium Kinetic, Premium Plus Kinetic, Kinetic 200, Kinetic 500, and Kinetic Gig.

Windstream offers a number of different internet packages, including Standard Kinetic, Enhanced Kinetic, Premium Kinetic, Premium Plus Kinetic, Kinetic 200, Kinetic 500, and Kinetic Gig.

Contract Options: There's no contract required or early termination fees for any package.

How we found the best internet providers in Louisville

To create a list of the best internet providers in Louisville, we looked at a variety of different factors, including:

Coverage . First, we searched for internet providers that offered coverage across a majority of the city. The larger the coverage area, the more likely it is that a provider will have service in your neighborhood. We also included a satellite provider—Viasat—which is available to residents in more rural areas of the city.

. First, we searched for internet providers that offered coverage across a majority of the city. The larger the coverage area, the more likely it is that a provider will have service in your neighborhood. We also included a satellite provider—Viasat—which is available to residents in more rural areas of the city. Value. There are a variety of things to consider when you're buying an internet plan, like the price, range of speeds, added perks, contract lengths, data caps, and so on. In our research, we prioritized companies that added the highest amount of value for the lowest cost.

There are a variety of things to consider when you're buying an internet plan, like the price, range of speeds, added perks, contract lengths, data caps, and so on. In our research, we prioritized companies that added the highest amount of value for the lowest cost. Customer Satisfaction. Lastly, we looked at customer satisfaction ratings from the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power. We wanted to get a sense of the experiences real customers have had with these companies. However, the provider scores we found were pretty mediocre, so instead, we looked at them relative to industry averages.

Louisville internet FAQ

What's the cheapest internet provider in Louisville? Based on our research, the cheapest internet provider in Louisville is Windstream. Its packages start at just $25 per month, with no data caps and no contract required. Keep in mind that Windstream's plans have some added fees, so make sure you know how much you'll actually pay each month before starting service.

How fast should my internet be? Your internet should only be as fast as you need it to be, based on your lifestyle. For instance, if you use the internet for light browsing or to check email, you should get a basic plan. But if you intend to stream, play video games, and watch HD programming, you'll need a plan with higher data speeds to keep up.