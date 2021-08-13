The best internet service providers in Phoenix

Despite a booming, fast-paced population, the average Phoenix resident has limited options for internet providers. Cable and DSL are the most common types of internet connection available in the area, though fiber has been introduced and is slowly expanding in the less rural locations.

Selecting an internet provider in Phoenix can seem like a task with so few options, but that means making a selection that is right for you is all the more important. We've done a thorough review of the internet providers in Phoenix to help you with your selection.

The 3 Best Internet Providers in Phoenix

CenturyLink — Best for coverage area

Cox Communications – Best for internet package options

Phoenix Internet – Best for locally owned and operated

The Best Phoenix Internet Providers: Summed Up



CenturyLink Cox Communications Phoenix Internet Defining trait Price can be locked for life of plan Most affordable pricing options Locally-owned and operated in Phoenix Connection type DSL and Fiber Cable Cable Download speeds (Mbps) DSL: 100 Mbps

Fiber: 940 Mbps 10, 30, 150, 300 940 Mbps 25 Mbps Prices starting at DSL: $49/mo.

Fiber: $65/mo. $29/mo. $50/mo. Contract length N/A 1-year N/A Data cap 1 TB 1 TB Unlimited

All information accurate as of 02/21/2020.

CenturyLink Best for Coverage Area CenturyLink's origins go all the way back to the 1930s when William Clarke and Marie Williams purchased the Oak Ridge Telephone Company. In 1971, it was renamed Century Telephone Enterprises and became what is known today as CenturyLink. The company currently offers DSL internet to over 95% of Phoenix, Arizona. Its Fiber Gigabit service is newer, with a much smaller coverage area, but CenturyLink expands its fiber coverage area regularly. Additionally, CenturyLink offers phone and television packages. CenturyLink's DSL packages start at $49 per month for speeds up to 100 Mbps and Fiber Gigabit packages starting at $65 per month for speeds up to 940 Mbps. Its user-friendly website includes a tool to help you decide what speeds you truly require for your internet-usage needs. This helps to ensure you do not pay for a package with way more speed than you need or that you do not sign up for a package that doesn't offer the speeds you need. Unfortunately, CenturyLink does not come out shining in customer reviews. Yelp reviews give them a low one out of five stars, with customers claiming poor speeds and subpar service. Some customers report that the highest speeds are only available within close proximity to CenturyLink and that those a bit farther out struggle to get adequate speeds. It is important to remember that your unique usage will determine your speed needs. This should be assessed before selecting an internet service provider in Phoenix. View now at Centurylink

Cox Communications Best for Internet Package Options Shutterstock Cox Communications is one of two primary internet service providers in Phoenix, Arizona, based on coverage. Its cable internet packages start at $29 per month for up to 10 Mbps download speeds (the Cox Internet Starter 10), and go all the way to the Gigablast package at $99 per month for up to 940 Mbps download speeds. Its Panoramic Wifi, offered as an add-on to any package, is an all-in-one modem and router that acts as the hub for your entire home's wifi. Also offered for all packages, Cox Complete Care is a hassle-free support service to help resolve any of your internet questions, troubleshooting, etc. Unlimited data gives customers the peace of mind of ever having to worry about their data usage. All Cox Communications' internet packages are based on a 12-month contract. Much like its main competitor CenturyLink, Cox Communications suffers a bad rap on Yelp. Customers have rated the Cox Communications in Phoenix a one out of five stars. As is the case with competing internet service providers, these reviews include all services provided, including internet, phone, television, and home security. Customers complain of frustrations with customer service and feeling a lack of internet options in their area. View now at Cox Communications

Phoenix Internet Best for Locally-Owned and Operated Phoenix Internet is one of the only internet service providers we reviewed that is exclusively located in Phoenix and focuses solely on providing fixed wireless cable internet to Phoenix residents. Fixed wireless allows Phoenix Internet to provide non-satellite coverage to rural areas. While its website did not include much on the company's history and isn't as user-friendly and informative as its competitors, we were able to find that it offers high-speed internet packages starting at $50 per month and promises coverage to many areas that are not serviced by competitors. Customers also benefit from unlimited data and speed up to 25 Mbps. Phoenix Internet fares only slightly better than its competitors on Yelp with a two out of five-star review. Though some complaints are related to customer service, most are related to a lack of speed. View now at Phoenix Internet

How We Found the Best Internet Providers in Phoenix

Coverage . We looked for providers who offer the largest coverage areas in Phoenix. While no single provider seems to offer 100% Phoenix coverage, the providers we've chosen offer the largest percentage coverage.

. We looked for providers who offer the largest coverage areas in Phoenix. While no single provider seems to offer 100% Phoenix coverage, the providers we've chosen offer the largest percentage coverage. Value . We researched each provider's offerings and the value they offer consumers. We assessed things like range of speeds, contract lengths, data caps, and special offers. The best internet providers in Phoenix typically offer reliable speeds, fair prices, generous data caps, no hidden fees, and concise agreements.

. We researched each provider's offerings and the value they offer consumers. We assessed things like range of speeds, contract lengths, data caps, and special offers. The best internet providers in Phoenix typically offer reliable speeds, fair prices, generous data caps, no hidden fees, and concise agreements. Customer Satisfaction. We used customer satisfaction ratings from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) and J.D. Power to use company reputation as a factor in our rating. Because reviews are negatively biased on the whole, and because smaller, locally-owned companies like Phoenix Internet have not been rated by ASCI or J.D. Power, we relied heavily on customer review sites and compared providers against one another for a more accurate comparison.

Why do many customers complain that they are not receiving the promised download speeds? The distinction of a promised speed versus an "up to" speed is a very important one. None of the internet providers reviewed promise certain speeds. Instead, the companies give an "up to" speed that is dependent upon factors like location. If you assume that because a package offers "up to 1,000 Mbps" that you will definitely get 1,000 Mbps speeds, you may find yourself disappointed if your exact location affects that speed. Speak with internet service provider representatives to discuss your specific speed needs, locations, and what you should expect.

Can I use my own modem and/or router with these internet providers? Though the internet providers offer their own recommended modem/router combinations, most offer customers the flexibility of using their own. It is important to note that if you use your own equipment, you will likely not receive technical support for the equipment from the internet provider. Additionally, the companies do not provide any warranty on the equipment, if it is your own.