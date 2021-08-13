The best internet service providers in Seattle

There are few places in the country changing at the speed of Seattle. Its population grew 18.7% from 2010-2018, according to The Seattle Times, making it the fastest-growing city in the U.S. over that time. Along with the growth, the city wants to ensure that technology and infrastructure can keep up.

Several internet providers serve the Seattle area to provide connectivity to everyone. The city of Seattle wants to make technology accessible to all as well, offering programs that provide discounted smartphones and free computer access. And residents who cannot afford home broadband service may qualify for low-cost internet access for as little as $10 per month through a city program. Take a closer look at the best Seattle internet providers.

The four best internet providers in Seattle

CenturyLink – Best Long-Term Deal

Frontier Fiber – Best Speed Options

Wave Broadband – Best Local Provider

Xfinity – Best Bundles



CenturyLink Frontier Fiber Wave Broadband Xfinity Defining trait Best Long-Term Deal Best Speed Options Best Local Provider Best Bundles Connection type Fiber and DSL Fiber Fiber Broadband Cable Download speeds (Mbps) 100 Mbps 940 Mbps 50 Mbps 500 Mbps 940 Mbps 100 Mbps 1000 Mbps (1 GB) 25 Mbps 300 Mbps 600 Mbps 1000 Mbps (1 GB) Prices starting at $49 per month for life $29.99 per month $69.95 per month* $29.99 per month Contract length None 24 months None 12 months Data cap None None 100 Mbps plan, limited to 400 GB data cap 1000 Mbps plan, unlimited data, although speed is throttled after 2 TB 1 TB per month to unlimited, depending on the internet service plan

CenturyLink Best long-term deal Shutterstock CenturyLink offers unique internet services to Seattle customers. When you sign up for a plan, they'll guarantee the same price "for life." The Price For Life plan locks in your monthly price as long as you keep your plan current. Here's more of what CenturyLink has to offer in Seattle. Price: Two high-speed internet plans of $49 and $65 per month are available. Either are guaranteed for as long as you keep the plan through the Price For Life offer.

Two high-speed internet plans of $49 and $65 per month are available. Either are guaranteed for as long as you keep the plan through the Price For Life offer. Speed and Data: CenturyLink's $49 internet service plan provides speeds of up to 100 Mbps. Or you can opt for 940 Mbps download and upload speeds in the higher-priced plan.

CenturyLink's $49 internet service plan provides speeds of up to 100 Mbps. Or you can opt for 940 Mbps download and upload speeds in the higher-priced plan. Plans/Packages: Add unlimited local and nationwide calling to the 100 Mbps internet plan for $85 per month.

Add unlimited local and nationwide calling to the 100 Mbps internet plan for $85 per month. Contract Options: CenturyLink won't require you to sign a long-term contract, but they do guarantee the price of your service plan as long as you keep it. View now at CenturyLink

Frontier Fiber Best speed options Shutterstock Frontier Fiber is available in downtown Seattle, as well as Bellevue, Edmonds, Kirkland, Bothell, Lynnwood, Shoreline, Mountlake Terrace and Redmond. Price: Frontier has three pricing tiers of $29.99, $39.99 and $74.99 per month.

Frontier has three pricing tiers of $29.99, $39.99 and $74.99 per month. Speed and Data: Frontier doesn't cap data in any of its three internet plans, which come with 50 Mbps for the $29.99 per month plan, followed by 500 Mbps and 1000 Mbps (1 Gb) speeds.

Frontier doesn't cap data in any of its three internet plans, which come with 50 Mbps for the $29.99 per month plan, followed by 500 Mbps and 1000 Mbps (1 Gb) speeds. Plans/Packages: The Double Plan includes 500/500 Mbps Internet and FiOS TV (Basic) for $64.98 per month and the Triple Plan with Voice, Gig Connection internet and FiOS TV (Basic) for $109.98 per month.

The Double Plan includes 500/500 Mbps Internet and FiOS TV (Basic) for $64.98 per month and the Triple Plan with Voice, Gig Connection internet and FiOS TV (Basic) for $109.98 per month. Contract Options: To lock in the best price, Frontier FiOS requires a 24-month contract. View now at Frontier Communications

Wave Broadband Best local provider Shutterstock For an internet provider that knows all about the Seattle neighborhood you live in, Wave Broadband is a great choice. Wave offers local customer support 24/7 to provide help anytime you need. Wave also has a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you're not happy, you can cancel the service and receive a refund within the 30-day limit with no obligations. Price: Wave offers two service plans — High Speed 100 Internet is regularly $69.95 per month and GigaBit Internet is $99.95 per month. The internet provider has specials as low as $19.95 per month for the first six months for new subscribers.

Wave offers two service plans — High Speed 100 Internet is regularly $69.95 per month and GigaBit Internet is $99.95 per month. The internet provider has specials as low as $19.95 per month for the first six months for new subscribers. Speed and Data: Expect speeds of 100 Mbps when you sign up for the High Speed 100 Internet plan and 1,000 Mbps with the GigaBit Internet plan.

Expect speeds of 100 Mbps when you sign up for the High Speed 100 Internet plan and 1,000 Mbps with the GigaBit Internet plan. Plans/Packages: Besides the two internet plans, you can create a TV bundle starting at $19.95/mo for six months. Add equipment, such as TiVo Streaming DVR, to personalize your TV bundle.

Besides the two internet plans, you can create a TV bundle starting at $19.95/mo for six months. Add equipment, such as TiVo Streaming DVR, to personalize your TV bundle. Contract Options: Wave doesn't lock customers into contracts. You can cancel at any time. View now at Wave Broadband

Xfinity Best options Shutterstock Xfinity Comcast delivers cable internet to much of the Greater Seattle area, including downtown Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Renton, Vashon and Kent. Price: Internet prices start at $29.99 per month for the Performance Starter Plus plan. You'll get 25 Mbps download speeds and can add a Flex 4K streaming device for free.

Internet prices start at $29.99 per month for the Performance Starter Plus plan. You'll get 25 Mbps download speeds and can add a Flex 4K streaming device for free. Speed and Data: Xfinity claims the Performance Starter Plus plan's 25 Mbps is enough for one to two individuals online at once. Data is capped to 1 TB per month.

Xfinity claims the Performance Starter Plus plan's 25 Mbps is enough for one to two individuals online at once. Data is capped to 1 TB per month. Plans/Packages: Xfinity bundles high-speed Internet at various speeds from 25 Mbps to 1,000 Mbps with phone service and cable TV for $34.99 to $159.99 per month, depending on the cable channels.

Xfinity bundles high-speed Internet at various speeds from 25 Mbps to 1,000 Mbps with phone service and cable TV for $34.99 to $159.99 per month, depending on the cable channels. Contract Options: Internet service comes with a 12-month contract, while cable TV requires a 24-month commitment. View now at Xfinity

How we found the best internet providers in Seattle We analyzed several companies to find the best internet companies in Seattle. Some of the key features we examined are: Coverage: Seattle and its suburbs are growing every day. We focused on internet providers with a wide coverage area to ensure that the plans and offers reviewed are available to most Seattle residents.

Seattle and its suburbs are growing every day. We focused on internet providers with a wide coverage area to ensure that the plans and offers reviewed are available to most Seattle residents. Value: We weighed features such as speeds, data caps, bundles available and contract lengths to determine which internet providers in Seattle provide customers the most value for the monthly price.

We weighed features such as speeds, data caps, bundles available and contract lengths to determine which internet providers in Seattle provide customers the most value for the monthly price. Customer Satisfaction. Consumer satisfaction ratings from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) and J.D. Power are an important part of the decision-making process on which services and products are the best. While internet service provider ratings are mediocre across the board, we analyzed each internet provider individually by comparing the company to industry averages.

How much speed do I need to stream music and movies? The speed you need for streaming depends on how many people will be streaming at once in your household. A service plan of 1,000 Mbps would be ideal to avoid lag times, although 100 Mbps could work if more than one device isn't streaming high-definition movies.

How fast is internet service in Seattle? Seattle residents are in luck — fiber is available in most neighborhoods. Many in the area are likely to have access to high-speed internet service as fast as 1,000 Mbps (1 Gbps).