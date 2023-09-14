'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best iPhone 15 cases you can buy
The iPhone 15 lineup is finally here, and with the release of the new phone models comes all of the stylish and sturdy cases you can put on your new device.
Apple introduced the iPhone 15 at its annual event on Sept. 12. This series includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. In all models, Apple is switching from its signature Lightning port to the universal USB-C port and adding its Dynamic Island display. Fun upgrades to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max include a titanium build for a tougher yet lighter feel and an Action button that replaces the mute toggle button on the side of the phone for easier access to apps and shortcuts.
Also: Everything Apple just announced: iPhone 15, Apple Watch Ultra 2, AirPods
The iPhone 15s are available for preorder this week, and will go on sale Sept. 22. And you're going to need a case on that new device of yours (unless you're willing to test the laws of gravity and your own inevitable clumsiness). We've rounded up the iPhone 15 cases that we're extra excited about, with our favorite being the Casetify Ultra Bounce case for its 32 feet of drop protection and customizable designs and colors. Read on to find other top iPhone 15 cases.
The best iPhone 15 cases you can buy right now
- 32 feet of drop protection
- Six-layered rugged protection system
- Customizable
- 10X Military Grade Standard
- Expensive
- Only for purchase on Casetify's website
Casetify Ultra Bounce case features: Available for all iPhone 15 models | Drop protection of up to 32 feet | Comes in one case color but has hundreds of designs to choose from
Talk about a protective phone case: The Casetify Ultra Bounce case can survive up to 32 feet in a single drop and can withstand 260 drops from every angle. That's a heavy-duty protective phone case, for sure, and, according to Casetify, it's the strongest case the company has ever created.
The case offers a six-layered rugged protection system with four ultra bounce corners. Each layer absorbs shock upon a drop, and compression ribs are built into the bumper archings for structural support and additional rigidity. There's a raised camera ring and a built-in lens cover, plus three layers of Ecoshock material on the interior case and backplate. It's MagSafe compatible too, so you can hook up your wireless chargers with ease.
Customize your case with different colors, names, and fonts.
- Great price for the level of drop protection
- Drop protection up to 13 feet
- Enough color customizability
- Built for MagSafe
- Neutral case colors
Speck Presidio2 Pro case features: Available for all iPhone 15 models | 13 feet of drop protection | Comes in eight colors
Hook up your phone to your MagSafe accessories, like a wireless charger or a phone holder in your car, with this case. Speck's iPhone 15 phone case offers 13 feet of drop protection and a new ClickLock Interlock no-slip technology built specifically for your for MagSafe attachments. With bezels that protect your screen and camera, drop protection sealed with armor cloud technology, and antimicrobial product protection your new phone will be safe and secure with this case that comes in a variety of colors.
- Stylish design
- Double-layer protective case
- Over 200+ designs
- MagSafe
- No guaranteed drop protection
Burga Tough MagSafe case features: Available for all iPhone 15 models | Comes in over 200 designs
For those looking to cover their new iPhone with cases that are stylish and supportive, Burga has a collection of cases that range from lightweight snap-on cases to cloudguard shock absorbing cases. Burga's Tough MagSafe case boasts double-layer protection with a hard shell plastic exterior and a silicone interior to absorb the shock of a drop. Raised bezels provide an additional layer of protection for your screen and camera if you drop your phone, and you can secure your favorite portable chargers or wallets through the MagSafe attachment.
The Burga cases come in over 200 designs, so they are easily customizable. And for an added layer of insurance, Burga offers a 12-month warranty.
- Doesn't yellow over time
- Strong magnets
- 10 feet of drop protection
- Only comes in one color
- Only available for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Dbrand Ghost case features: Available for iPhone 15 Pro models | Up to 10 feet of drop protection | Comes in one color
Transparent cases are great for showing off that new color on the iPhone 15 Pro, but there's always one problem with any clear case: it often yellows overtime. Dbrand says it's figured out a way to eliminate yellowing on its transparent Ghost case. In fact, it promises that "you'll die before it yellows."
"For centuries, case companies have tried to defeat the sun. They failed, leaving millions of yellowed cases in their wake. As it turns out, all they had to do was add a dose of matte black. Checkmate, sun," Dbrand's release reads.
The case is lightweight, has drop protection of up to 10 feet, and boasts corner bumpers that are designed to absorb the impact of your clumsiest trips and drops. Eighteen magnets are built into this case for easy MagSafe attaching. With this, you're getting a clean and clear iPhone 15 case that can withstand the sun and any normal drops or falls.
- Kickstand for easy resting
- Compatible with MagSafe accessories
- Only available in two colors
- Doesn't specify the exact footage of drop protection
Spigen Ultra Hybrid S case features: Available for all iPhone 15 models | Drop protection through Air Cushion technology | Comes in crystal clear and graphite | Cost: $60
Now, I know what you're thinking. Another clear phone case? How exciting. But unlike the other MagSafe compatible clear phone cases you can find, this Spigen Ultra Hybrid S Case that's suited for every iPhone 15 model also includes a kickstand, which is pretty cool. How many phone cases have that? Prop it up while you're working for easy access to emails and texts or while you're preparing and following a recipe for dinner.
The Spigen case comes with military grade drop protection through Air Cushion technology and the clear case is infused with blue resin, so that transparent case doesn't yellow over time. Of course, you can pop a wireless charger or other handy MagSafe accessories on this case, too.
What's the best iPhone 15 phone case?
We chose Casetify's Ultra Bounce Case for its unmatched level of drop protection of 32 feet. This is the strongest case the company has made, according to Casetify. While the case itself comes in only black, you can customize the design of the case with hundreds of backgrounds, words, and fonts.
|iPhone Case
|Price
|Drop protection (if any)
|Available for all models?
|Casetify Ultra Bounce Case
|$92
|32 feet
|Yes
|Speck Presidio2 Pro Case
|$50
|13 feet
|Yes
|Burga Tough MagSafe Case
|$55
|NA
|Yes
|Dbrand Ghost Case
|$50
|10 feet
|Only for Pro models
|Spigen Ultra Hybrid S Case
|$60
|Some (doesn't specify footage)
|Yes
Which is the right iPhone 15 case for you?
Depending on how much you're willing to spend, how much protection you'd like your case to have, and how many color and design options you'd prefer, some cases will be more or less attractive to you.
|Choose this iPhone case...
|If you want...
|Casetify Ultra Bounce Case
|Drop protection up to 32 feet and plenty of customization for a higher price.
|Speck Presidio2 Pro Case
|An affordable phone case with competitive drop protection and some color customization.
|Burga Tough MagSafe Case
|Over 200 case designs to constantly customize your phone with. This isn't the sturdiest phone case, though it does offer double-layer case protection.
|Dbrand Ghost Case
|A sturdy, transparent case for your Pro model that will stay clear and never yellow.
|Spigen Ultra Hybrid S Case
|A transparent phone case with a handy built in kickstand and some drop protection.
How did we choose these iPhone 15 cases?
While choosing our picks, we kept in mind certain aspects of these new iPhone cases that were worthy of best list consideration.
- Protection level: A phone case is supposed to protect your phone -- that's why you buy one. So we paid special attention to each phone case's level of drop protection. Our top pick protects your phone for up to 32 feet of a drop. Other picks on this list offer some cushioning and protection of 10 to 13 feet.
- Customization: While protection against the elements is important, so is carrying around a nice looking phone case. Having enough options to customize your phone to match your style and vibe is critical when you're buying a case you'll wear on your phone for years and years. If you prioritize style over safety, we've included one phone case pick that boasts some cushion and offers over 200 designs. Our top two picks have a variety of designs and colors to make that case truly yours.
- Special features: Some of these options offer MagSafe attachments and kickstands that keep the phone upright as you work and play.
- Cost: Cases on this list range from $50 to $92. While it may seem outrageous to spend that much on a case, it is an investment in your phone's security. Plus, an expensive case that protects your camera and screen from cracks is far cheaper than repairing that screen or camera because you bought something that improperly covered your phone.
What are the best brands for iPhone 15 cases?
All the brands on our list are brands you can trust to make great, protective cases for your iPhone. Those include Casetify, Speck, Spigen, and more.
What are the best iPhone 15 accessories?
Since the new lineup of iPhones replaces the Lightning charger with a USB-C port, the hottest accessory for this year's iPhone 15 models is a USB-C charging port. Additionally, any MagSafe accessory, like a portable battery pack or wallet will boost your iPhone's battery on the go and keep all your cash and cards in one place.
Do I need a phone case?
Yes, you need a phone case. Maybe your phone has survived plenty of drops, bumps, and bangs without as much of a scratch. But you don't want to test your luck when it comes to a brand new iPhone that you paid at least $800 for. The laws of gravity apply to everyone.
What are the sizes of the new iPhone 15 models?
The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro is 6.1 inches while the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max is 6.7 inches.
What are the differences between each iPhone 15 model?
The iPhone 15 is the most basic model of the lineup with new features like Apple's Dynamic Island and pastel colors for $799. The iPhone 15 Plus offers a bigger screen than the iPhone 15 with the same colorways and costs $899. The iPhone 15 Pro offers a smaller size than the Pro Max but many of the Pro Max's benefits, like the A17 Pro bionic chip, the Action button that replaces the mute button, and iOS17, all for $999. The iPhone 15 Pro Max offers what our reviews editor is calling "the best iPhone camera experience" with its periscope lens that can zoom up to 5x closer, a titanium build, and the best iPhone for multimedia viewing for $1,199.
Are there alternative iPhone 15 cases worth considering?
There are so many cases you can consider when shopping for your new iPhone 15. We think the ones mentioned above are worthy of your consideration, but if you're looking for additional options and features, like MagSafe attachments or cases that double as wallets, we've compiled some alternatives below.
Best wallet phone case alternative
Nomad Modern Leather Folio Case
Apple won't be making leather cases any more, but Nomad surely will. This sleek case fits your cash and cards and also offers 8 feet of drop protection.
Best protective budget phone case
Torras iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max with Camera Stand
This phone case offers a subtler kickstand that is built around the camera bezzle for a more discreet look. Plus, you get added protection from drops and falls with 12 feet of drop protection. Not a bad deal for $36.
Best iPhone case alternative
iPhone FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe
Maybe you don't want a full case on your phone but would like a MagSafe wallet attachment for all-in-one access to cards, cash, and IDs. This Apple wallet comes in five gorgeous colors to suit the new shades of the iPhone 15 lineup.