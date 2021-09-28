The best Kansas City home security companies

In 2019, the Kansas City Police Department responded to 3,064 breaking and entering reports. While that's a significant decline from the 3,717 burglaries reported in 2018, the number is still very high. The good news? Many property crimes are pretty preventable. As the KCPD reminds homeowners, the majority of burglaries and auto thefts happen when doors and garages are left unlocked or open.

Having a home security system can help you avoid these slip-ups. It also ensures rapid police response in the event that a crime does occur. Our top picks for home security in Kansas City -- Vivint, Frontpoint, ADT, and SimpliSafe -- offer a wide range of packages. There are options from basic monitoring to full-fledged home automation systems, so anyone can find a system they're comfortable using. The best one for your home depends on you: what kind of equipment you prefer, how much customer support you like, and your personal security concerns. Keep these considerations in mind as you choose between home security systems.

The best home security systems in Kansas City: Summed up





Vivint Frontpoint ADT SimpliSafe Prices start at $29.99/mo. $44.99/mo. $36.99/mo. $14.99/mo. Contract length Month-to-month

42 months

60 months 1 year

Month-to-month after the first year 36 months No contracts Cameras Indoor

Outdoor

Doorbell Indoor

Outdoor

Doorbell Indoor

Outdoor

Doorbell Indoor

Outdoor

Doorbell Sensors Glass break

Intrusion

Smoke/flood/CO

Panic button Intrusion

Smoke/flood/CO

Panic button Intrusion

Smoke/flood/CO

Panic button Glass break

Smoke/flood/CO

Freeze

Panic Button Smart home features LightsLocks

Thermostat

Garage door

Car guard Lights

Locks Lights

Locks

Thermostat

Garage door

Smart plug Locks

Siren Control panel Touchscreen

Mobile app Touchscreen

Mobile app

Keypad Touchscreen

Classic keypad

Mobile app Base station Keypad

Keyfob

Mobile App

How we found the best home security systems in Kansas City

Kansas City home security rankings are based on the criteria we developed for our national review of the best home security systems. In order to find the best, we did an in-depth study of the eight most popular home security providers.

For starters, we made sure that they offer 24/7 professional monitoring. Then we checked in on services. Companies had to cover the security basics:

Besides covering the essentials, the best home security companies should be easy to work with and use up-to-date monitoring technology. To get a sense of their tools and service, we actually subscribed to all eight companies. Then we installed their systems and spent eight months of monitoring, programming, and tinkering to find the most user-friendly systems.

Vivint Best for home automation Vivint Vivint is smart home-focused, with similar automation and mobile features to ADT's. The difference? Vivint has managed to integrate smart tech and home security seamlessly. Our testers liked its interface better than any other contender's. Vivint calls its combination smart home security hub the "SkyControl Panel." Despite its (admittedly) goofy-sounding name, testers loved working with SkyControl, ranking it the "easiest to use" of all our tried systems. From a single touch-screen panel, you can control all of your smart devices (thermostats, lights, etc.), as well as your security system. That means arming and disarming the alarm, locking and unlocking doors, or using the panic button. SkyControl even works as a two-way video chat through your security cameras. Like ADT, Vivint's systems link up to a mobile app that lets you view cameras and manage home systems remotely. We especially like the app's automation features. It lets you set smart devices to fit your schedule -- for instance, programming the doors to lock when you go to bed or the garage to close after you leave for work. For anyone who tends to be forgetful, these automatic safeguards add extra security and peace of mind. While Vivint's automation and video options are more affordable than ADT's, we're not thrilled with its pricing structure. Vivint contracts start at five years, with a measly three days to cancel if you're dissatisfied. You can pay month-by-month -- but you'll have to purchase all your equipment at face value. We think it's worth being extra sure before you commit to a Vivint subscription. If you're on the fence, it might be worth starting with ADT (which offers a six-month money-back guarantee) or Frontpoint (with its 30-day trial period). That said, Vivint is a great choice once you're ready to buy; its technology is top-notch, and J.D. Power survey respondents gave it the highest scores for customer satisfaction. For those building a complete smart home, Vivint should be an easy first choice. View now at Vivint

Frontpoint Best for customer support Frontpoint Maybe you've gotten this far and your head is spinning. Motion sensors, camera feeds, smart hubs, automation, installation -- it's a lot to take in. If you are feeling a little lost, we recommend starting with Frontpoint. This provider keeps up with the others in terms of security. It offers round-the-clock professional monitoring, and its technology is all current. But where Frontpoint really stands out is its excellent customer service. We noticed the difference from our very first call. The Frontpoint rep was patient, inquisitive, and helpful; our tester felt like the rep's goal was to find the exact right package, rather than just making the sale. ADT and Vivint's reps didn't quite measure up. We were equally impressed during setup. Frontpoint was our only DIY installation package; both ADT and Vivint sent installation technicians (and charged an installation fee). While setting up a security system sounds daunting, Frontpoint actually makes it quite easy. The website tutorial is tailored to your package and easy to follow. It also offers prompts if you're stuck at any stage. Once you're through, there's just one quick call to a Frontpoint rep to verify that everything's up and running. From start to finish, the process only took us about 30 minutes. The main thing to be aware of if you're considering Frontpoint is its different package levels. It offers three tiers of home security, ranging from basic monitoring services to a more full-fledged option with automation and app access. Only the most expensive tier, "Ultimate," comes with video surveillance, which our testers found to be important for threat assessment and preventing false alarms. Of course, if you live in one of Kansas City's safest neighborhoods -- like the northern and southernmost suburbs -- you may be just as comfortable with the cheaper, basic monitoring. If you're not sure what level of security you need, we suggest contacting Frontpoint directly. Its reps are patient and helpful and will help you find the best home security system for your individual needs. View now at Frontpoint

ADT Most popular provider Shutterstock ADT has been around since the late 1800s and currently has more than 6 million subscribers nationwide, making it the most popular home security provider. That's impressive in and of itself. But here's the thing: When it comes to home security, popularity is more than just a contest -- it can actually make your home safer. Studies have shown that just displaying a home security logo may deter up to 60% of would-be burglars. For the deterrent to work, though, your home security logo has to be recognizable. ADT's venerable status makes it the most effective in this category. That little blue octagon logo is not only a promise of security but a warning to criminals that your home is protected by one of the best. Of course, ADT had to earn that status. The company has stuck around so long because it offers trusted monitoring and keeps up with the most current technology. Like our other top picks, it carries a range of top-notch equipment: HD security cameras, broken glass detectors, motion sensors, and more. ADT's higher-tier package — "Premium Protection" — also includes home automation features from ADT Pulse®. They allow users to control doors and garages remotely, arm or disarm the alarm and manage smart home systems like thermostats. That said, if you have a lot of interest in home automation, Vivint may be a better place to start: Its smart home packages start at just $39.99 per month, while ADT's start at $52.99. ADT's mobile app, ADT Go, is available to all customers, which allows for remote security camera viewing. Our testers loved the remote viewing feature, which comes with ADT's highest tier package ("Video"). It gives you the ability to check in on the house (or the babysitter) at any time. It also helps prevent false security alarms. If an alarm goes off, you can check in to see whether there's a real threat before either disabling it or alerting the police. Kansas City will up the price for an annual alarm permit if a house has three or more false alarms, so remote viewing can help keep costs down. It's worth mentioning that ADT isn't renowned for its customer service. Our own testers were pleased with ADT's customer service and installation technicians, but not all customers have had an equally positive experience. If you're looking for a little extra guidance, then you may prefer a more support-oriented company like Frontpoint. All things considered, ADT remains our favorite home security provider. It offers a wide range of equipment, customizable packages, and (did we mention?) the best name recognition in the game. If you choose ADT, you're in excellent company. View now at ADT

SimpliSafe Most flexible Shutterstock Looking for the right home security system has become more difficult as players have begun to saturate the field. Most people don't want to pay a lot of money for a system that locks them into a contract before they even have a chance to test it out, which is where Simplisafe sets itself apart. With their no contract, no-nonsense claim, SimpliSafe gives you the freedom to feel safe at home without any commitment. Coming off a fresh revamp to their system, SimpliSafe provides state-of-the-art equipment with the option to either self-monitor or opt-in for their 24/7 professional monitoring. Should you choose to go this route, SimpliSafe offers budget-friendly plans starting as low as $15/month. They also give you the freedom to set it up yourself with a step-by-step installation guide. Limited smart home compatibility may turn a few heads away, but Simlisafe compensates for this with their flexible and budget-friendly DIY options. If you're looking for a system with easy home automation and a no-contract service, we recommend SimpliSafe. View now at SimpliSafe

Guide to Kansas City home security systems

Research your neighborhood's crime profile

You've got a lot of options when building out the equipment in your home security system. Before you speak with a security consultant, we recommend doing some research on your local neighborhood crime rates. Use online crime maps to understand any local concerns relevant to your security system.

Register your security system

Under the Kansas City Alarm Ordinance, home security users have to register their alarms and pay an annual $48 permit fee. This kind of ordinance exists in nearly every city as a measure to reduce the amount of false alarms. The permit will renew automatically for no charge if you have two or fewer false alarms. For those that have three to five false alarm dispatches in the year, it'll cost you $56 per false alarm and $168 per permit year.

Consider a local company

ADT, Vivint, and Frontpoint are all tried and true. Our testers touted their smooth install, reliable monitoring, and user-friendly equipment. We recommend them without hesitation.

Keep in mind, though, that these are all nationwide providers. If you're looking for someone that already understands your neighborhood and security concerns, then you might consider a local company. We cross-referenced customer ratings on Yelp and Google to find the five most popular Kansas City home security providers.

Atronic Alarms

Best Security

Jade Alarm Co

Scharig Alarm Systems

Rampart Security Systems

Shield Security Systems

Watchmen Security Services

Kansas City home security FAQ

How much does a false alarm cost in Kansas City? There's nothing like an alarm system for peace of mind: You press a button, and the police are there to help. Unfortunately, police often arrive to find that they're not really needed. Whether by equipment malfunctions, user error, or touchy motion sensors, false alarms happen all the time. Many estimates place the false alarm rate as high as 98%. All those calls take a toll on law enforcement. They require time and resources that could be better spent responding to legitimate emergencies -- and when cops are busy responding to false alarms, it may take them longer to respond to a real one. To address this issue, the Kansas City PD maintains an Alarm Ordinance. They can also be fined and penalized for false alarms. First and Second false alarm: Free

Free Third, Fourth, and Fifth false alarms: $52 – $156

$52 – $156 Sixth false alarm: Required to attend a False Alarm Class; if the user fails to attend the class, their alarm permit will be revoked until they do. These fees are meant to encourage correct home security system use and maintenance. Note that if an alarm user doesn't have an alarm permit, the KCPD can (and will) refuse a response to that home.