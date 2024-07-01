'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The best phones deals during 4th of July
Three things are certain during the 4th of July: Fireworks (with a suspiciously high chance of rain), barbeques (with overcooked steaks), and deals -- lots of deals. Specifically, if you're in the market for a new phone, there's a plethora of offers this week that will make your shopping journey a little less expensive.
Also: The best 4th of July sales of 2024: TVs, laptops, Apple products, and more
I've rounded up the best phone deals ahead of Independence Day below, including discounts on the latest iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more. While I don't expect these deals to last, I also don't expect them to drop any lower later this week, so grab them while they're hot.
Best phone deals of July 4th
- Apple iPhone 15 (Unlocked, 128GB): $679 (save $120 at Woot)
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (AT&T, 128GB): $200 with trade-in and qualifying plan (save $1,000 at AT&T)
- OnePlus Open (Unlocked, 512GB): $1,399 (save $300 at OnePlus)
- Samsung Galaxy S24 (Verizon, 128GB): Free with new line (save $799 at Verizon)
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Unlocked, 128GB): $1,099 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Google Pixel 7 (Unlocked, 128GB): $449 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Motorola Razr 2023 (Unlocked, 128GB): $449 (save $250 at Motorola)
- Motorola Razr+ 2023 (Unlocked, 128GB): $649 (save $350 at Motorola)
- Motorola Edge 2023 (Unlocked, 256GB): $349 (save $250 at Amazon)
- Current price: $679
- Original price: $799
I reviewed Apple's latest non-Pro iPhone for about six months and found it to be more premium and capable than previous generations. Features like the 48MP main sensor, A16 Bionic chip, USB-C charging, and Dynamic Island make the iPhone 15 a very competent device for most users, including professionals. And right now, you can buy a brand new device, in almost every color, for $120 off.
- Current price: $1,099
- Original price: $1,299
In contention for the best phone of the year, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra flaunts a large 6.8-inch AMOLED display, a reliable Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and a reliable set of cameras, capable of capturing distant subjects. The Samsung flagship carries all the bells and whistles, including a built-in S Pen that graphic designers, artists, and even students can enjoy. Right now, it's discounted by $200 on Amazon.
- Current price: $1,399
- Original price: $1,699
Foldable phones are only slightly cheaper than when they first debuted, but that means they're also more accessible than ever. Of all the foldable phones we've tested, the OnePlus Open is the best option available, with a compact form factor that makes the phone-to-tablet device surprisingly easy to use, a fantastic triple-camera setup at the rear, and OnePlus' signature 65W fast charging. You can save more when you trade in an eligible device, bringing the OnePlus Open down to as low as $599.
- Current price: $200
- Original price: $1,200
If you're one of the many who bought and own a phone under a carrier like AT&T and Verizon, there's a good chance it offers a decent trade-in deal for the latest devices. Case in point: AT&T is currently discounting up to $1,000 off the iPhone 15 Pro Max when you trade in an eligible phone and are on a qualifying unlimited plan, bringing the total down to $200.
The payments must be divided across 36 months, meaning part of the catch is for you to remain an AT&T customer for three years, but if you don't see yourself switching anytime soon, then the offer is worth considering.
- Current price: $149
- Original price: $249
For a budget option, consider the Motorola Moto G 5G (2023). It rolls right off the tongue, I know. For the money, you're getting a sizable 6.5-inch display that refreshes at 120Hz, 5G support for T-Mobile and Verizon customers, and a 5,000mAh battery that should last you up to two days of usage. Will the phone best the latest Google Pixel in a camera shootout? Definitely not. But it'll suffice for anyone looking for a decent handset that won't break the bank.
Best refurbished phones deals of July 4th
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro (Unlocked, 128GB, Renewed): $820
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (Unlocked, 256GB, Renewed): $950
- Google Pixel 7 Pro (Unlocked, 128GB, Renewed): $341
How did we choose these 4th of July deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best phone?
Right now, ZDNET's pick for the best phone overall is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. It features everything you could want from a smartphone, including a large display, four cameras that can shoot 200MP photos and 8K video, up to 1TB of storage, a built-in S Pen for writing and drawing, and a 5,000mAh battery powering the system.
Factors to consider when choosing a phone
The process of making our phone selections includes real-world testing and researching about the phones for weeks, consulting with colleagues, industry experts, and analysts who also have hands-on experience with the smartphones, and then selecting the best from all of the available choices.
Ultimately, we weigh in the following aspects when curating this list:
- Design: There's only so much you can do with a slab design, but size differences, material choices, color options, and even the ability to bend a screen in half give shoppers enough diversity to have a preference. That's why we have a recommendation for every form factor.
- Performance: For many, smartphones are the center of our lives, which means the best ones are performant and can handle most, if not all, tasks you throw at them.
- Camera: Arguably the most valuable feature of a smartphone; the consistency and reliability of a camera system can make or break the overall mobile experience. We test every device in broad daylight and in the darkest of nights when finalizing this list.
- Battery: Every option in this guide should last you at least a day of moderate use. We also consider what devices support fast charging and/or wireless charging.
- Value: Price points are noted, but the most important thing with buying a phone is getting your money's worth. With these picks, you can rest assured that you're getting the best bang for your buck.
How much storage should my phone have?
Most smartphones have a base storage capacity of 128GB, which is plenty of space for average users to download apps and music, take photos, and shoot videos. However, if you're a mobile or creative professional, you'll need more space. Many smartphones have expanded storage options up to 512GB or even 1TB, and you can always sync your phone to your preferred cloud storage service to free up local storage space.
When will these deals expire?
Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on a deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.