Exposure to media is everywhere, and it's all vying for your children's attention. We're only starting to realize the effects of screen time on children and families, and so far the results are not entirely positive . Screen time is the amount of time spent on devices like TV, video games , and phones. Concerns regarding screen time have been around for a while as studies have shown too much screen time risks children's mental health and can cause conflict within a family. But how much screen time is too much? There is a lot to consider as there can be educational benefits to children using electronics as well.

Experts recommend that you start the conversation around media use early and consider developing a family media plan to designate when, where, and for how long your children can have screen time.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), children spend an average of seven hours a day using their screens. However, screen time isn't just limited to TV. With the age of the internet , parents now navigate having their children exposed to social media platforms, video games, and a myriad of devices like tablets, phones, and computers. The following are screen time recommendations from the AAP:

What are the effects of too much screen time on children?

The negative effects of too much screen time

According to a study conducted between San Diego State University and the University of Georgia, experts found that typically after one hour of screen time per day, the more time children spent on their electronics, the more their psychological health was negatively impacted.

Adolescents had the highest amount of screen time, usually more than seven hours a day. Children who were attached to their electronic devices for long periods of time tended to struggle much more with their mental health than children who only had screen times of an hour or less a day. These high-frequency users were twice as likely to develop anxiety and/or depression and more likely to display poor emotional regulation, argue more, and be unable to finish tasks.

Children whose screen time was curbed to an hour or less a day, however, had much better mental health, self-control, and demonstrated much more curiosity.

The positive effects of screen time

While there can be many negative effects of screen time if it isn't monitored, there can also be some positive benefits as well. According to the official journal of the AAP, using video-chatting with children under 2 years old can help create a social connection with relatives who don't live nearby. Evidence shows that infants and toddlers are able to engage in video chats, but need their parents to facilitate the connection. Educational apps, TV shows, websites, and games can also help children to learn about various subjects. For example, "Sesame Street" is credited for helping improve children's social skills, literacy, and cognitive abilities.