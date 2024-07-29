The free iPhone 15 deal is still available for you to take advantage of - here's how it works

Kerry Wan/ZDNET

The "free phone" deal is nothing new, and if you've clicked into this article with a bit of skepticism, that's normal. Such offers are almost always too good to be true, whether promoted by AT&T, T-Mobile, or Best Buy. But for the right customer, they're the perfect opportunity to own a new phone for less than retail.

The latest variation of the "free phone" comes via Boost Mobile, who's selling the iPhone 15, not the Pro or Plus, for $0.00/mo. What's the deal with this deal? Let me break down the fine print for you.

Buying one of the best iPhones on the market for no money is a no-brainer for anyone, but digging into the offer details shows that you must meet three other qualifications to reap the benefits:

You must enroll in a 36-month installment plan under Boost Mobile.

A Boost Infinite wireless plan is required and starts at $65 per month.

Perhaps the easiest qualification: You'll have to settle with Black, Yellow, or Blue colors.

Basically, the free iPhone is Boost Mobile's way of reeling you into a three-year agreement. The wireless plan that you have to sign up for is how the carrier makes its money back.

If you ever opt out of the contract, you'll have to pay off the rest of the iPhone. Conversely, once you get through the three-year term, you can always resell the iPhone and get some money back.

These qualifications shouldn't surprise you, especially if you've purchased a phone from a carrier before. In fact, if you're already under a monthly data plan that costs roughly the same (if not more), your existing handset has been paid off, and you're ready to try a new (and possibly better) mobile service, this deal is not as bad as it seems. Best of all, you don't have to trade in any qualifying devices.

Before you take the offer, here are the key differences and ways the iPhone 15 differs from its sibling models:

iPhone 15: Most standard iPhone 15 experience, with a 6.1-inch display and a slew of pastel colorways

iPhone 15 Plus: Best battery life iPhone with a big 6.7-inch screen, but it's a 60Hz refresh rate panel

iPhone 15 Pro: Similar feature set as the Pro Max but with a smaller form factor and shorter zoom capabilities

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Best camera experience thanks to 5x optical zoom, large AMOLED screen with 120Hz

