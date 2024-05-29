The Galaxy Watch is getting AI - and some users will see it as early as June

Matthew Miller/ZDNET

In January 2024, Samsung unveiled Galaxy AI, its own on-device and cloud-based AI model. Samsung included the model in every Galaxy S24 phone, adding generative features like Circle to Search, Live Translate, Transcribe Assist, and more.

Now, the Galaxy Watch is getting Samsung AI as well.

The company announced today that its next lineup of smartwatches will feature built-in AI features that work alongside Samsung Health to provide comprehensive insights, including more actionable information, tailored encouragement, and a better overall understanding of personal health.

TM Roh, president and head of mobile experience business at Samsung, teased these additions in a February blog post, saying, "In the near future, select Galaxy wearables will use AI to enhance digital health and unlock a whole new era of expanded, intelligent health experiences."

The new AI-powered features headed to the Galaxy Watch include:

Energy Score: Gives users a better understanding of their daily condition through a combined analysis of personal health metrics like sleep, activity, and heart rate

Wellness Tips: Help users reach personal health goals through motivational tips, insights, and custom goal guidance

New Sleep Indicators in Sleep Score : Offer a more detailed and precise analysis of users' sleep quality with specific insight on things like movement during sleep, sleep latency, heart rate, and respiratory rate

New Aerobic Threshold/Anaerobic Threshold Heart Rate Zone Metrics in Personalized Health Rate Zone : Helps users run more efficiently and analyzes workout performance

Workout Routine: Lets users create a personalized workout with a combination of exercises

Race: Helps users stay motivated by tracking current and past progress when running or cycling

Samsung didn't announce anything for the Samsung Ring, but if Samsung continues to add AI to its lineup of wearables, that would be a logical next step.

Samsung says these new features will be available later this year on the Galaxy Watch 7 lineup through the One UI 6 Watch. A few current Galaxy Watch users will get early access to the One UI 6 Watch Beta starting in June.