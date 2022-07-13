E-readers make traveling easier, allowing you to cart around an entire library's worth of books in one handy device. If you've been waiting for a sale to pick up the latest Amazon Kindle, now is the time to buy: the Paperwhite 8GB model can be yours for $95, but you'll have to act fast as the deal runs through today only.
The Paperwhite, to be frank, is a nearly perfect e-reader device, according to our ZDNet reviewer Jason Cipriani who tested the device upon its release last fall. Featuring the long-desired warm reading light, a thin bezel so you can adjust the text to your preferences, and a 10-week battery life, the e-reader will keep your packing light while making sure you can read long into the night.
I've been using the Paperwhite since its release last year, and it's by far my favorite e-reader to come out. It's lightweight, and when you turn pages, the processor registers and updates almost instantaneously, so you can keep reading without interruption. Best of all, Amazon finally incorporated the handy USB-C charge port, so you don't have to worry about carrying a USB charge cable in your luggage while traveling.
If you have been looking for a solid e-reader, be sure to pick this up today -- the deal is for today only so you need to order today to take advantage of the $45 savings.