The Kindle Scribe is a note-taking, e-reading machine, and it's $105 off for Prime Day
If you're heading back to school this year and are looking for an e-reader that you can take notes on, look no further than the Kindle Scribe. You can download all the books on your syllabus and annotate them through the tablet, and right now the Kindle Scribe is majorly discounted ($105 off, that is) during Amazon's July Prime Day.
Normally the Kindle Scribe costs $340, but right now it's on sale for $235. The Kindle Scribe comes with a 10.2-inch display, nearly 12 weeks of battery life, and 16GB of storage. It's far bigger than other Kindle e-readers in the lineup, which makes it ideal for writing, illustration, or annotating. It also comes with a glare-free display, so you can use this inside or outside under the sun and have no issue seeing what you read or write. "Seven months have passed and the Kindle Scribe remains as my on-the-go note-taking tablet," ZDNET's Matt Miller writes in his review of the Scribe. If you're using the Scribe for note-taking primarily, Miller recommends buying the Premium Pen instead of the Basic Pen, for its easy erasing capabilities.
He loved the way writing with the Premium Pen and Scribe felt -- nearly like the feeling of writing on paper, he says in his review. While students would reap many of the benefits of the Scribe, so would avid readers looking to keep all their annotated e-books in one place, or business people seeking to keep their field notes and their novels in one place.
"The Kindle Scribe is Amazon's biggest ebook reader and is the culmination of all the optimizations and capabilities added to the Kindle ebook reading experience over the past 15 years," Miller writes. College students or avid note-takers shouldn't wait to jump on this deal. The Scribe and its $105 discount could be gone before you know it.