The Linux Foundation introduces Cloud Engineer Bootcamp for cloud job seekers

Top Cloud Providers Top cloud providers in 2020: AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, hybrid, SaaS players The cloud computing race in 2020 will have a definite multi-cloud spin. Here's a look at how the cloud leaders stack up, the hybrid market, and the SaaS players that run your company as well as their latest strategic moves. Read More

Back when I was going to tech shows every few weeks, no matter what the show was about -- Linux, networking, open-source software development -- I could always count on one thing: Every, and I mean every, company was looking for cloud-savvy people to hire. Indeed.com found that between October 2015 and October 2019, cloud computing jobs increased by 55%. By 2022, Gartner predicts the public cloud services market alone will be three times bigger than overall IT services. But there isn't anything like enough cloud experts to meet the demand. That's where the Linux Foundation's new Cloud Engineer Bootcamp comes in.

While there are plenty of cloud classes out there, the Linux Foundation claims it's the "first-ever bootcamp program, designed to take individuals from newbie to certified cloud engineer in six months."

The Bootcamp bundles self-paced eLearning courses with certification exams and dedicated instructor support for a comprehensive and well-rounded educational program. As you would imagine for a Bootcamp from the Linux Foundation it starts with Linux at the operating system layer. Since even Azure is now predominantly Linux, this actually makes good sense. From Linux, it moves up the stack, covering DevOps, cloud, containers, and Kubernetes.

Specifically, it comprises the following classes and exams:

Besides the classes, students will also have access to an online forum with other students and instructors. There will also be live virtual office hours with course instructors five days per week. If you enroll, you can expect to spend 15 hours to 20 hours per week on the materials to complete the Bootcamp in about six months. Upon completion, participants will receive LFCS and CKA certification badges and a badge for completing the entire Bootcamp. Badges can be independently verified by potential employers at any time.

"Many individuals have expressed interest in options for more guided training opportunities, which this Bootcamp aims to provide," said Clyde Seepersad, SVP and general manager of training and certification at The Linux Foundation, in a statement. "At the same time, many of The Linux Foundation's members have expressed difficulty in finding qualified individuals to fill open cloud positions. A price point significantly below most bootcamps, coupled with industry-leading certifications and vendor-neutral training, makes this offering a tremendous value and provides an accessible option for individuals looking to break into the IT and cloud industries. At the same time, it will help close the talent gap and ensure adequate staffing for companies seeking cloud talent."

These aren't just academic online classes. Kim McMahon, director of marketing for the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), explained: "As more engineers are seeking non-traditional forms of education, they need programs that are reliable and that offer practical experience. The Cloud Engineer Bootcamp is a perfect way to certify their working knowledge of Kubernetes while also advancing their careers in the cloud-native and open-source communities."

You can enroll in The Cloud Engineer Bootcamp today. The standard $999 Bootcamp fee provides unlimited access to the course for one year including all content and labs. Through June 17, 2020, the Bootcamp is being offered at an introductory fee of $599. Bulk Bootcamp enrollments for companies are also available.

Related Stories: