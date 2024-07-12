The most rugged Android I've tested also has a battery that lasts for weeks

This is one beefy phone. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

Do you spend time in rougher terrain? Maybe you're an avid hiker or climber, or maybe your job requires you to work in off-the-grid locations that aren't exactly an air-conditioned office. If so, you understand the need for a phone that can not only stand up to the elements but also has enough battery power to go the distance.

You certainly don't want to be caught in a situation where you need to contact someone, only to find out your battery is too low or dead. I've been there. It's not fun.

If that sounds like a realistically plausible situation, the Doogee V Max Plus might be the phone for you. The company is known for producing devices that can take a beating and keep on ticking, and the V Max Plus is no exception.

Let's state the obvious: this phone is big and heavy. Put this in your pants pocket and you might find it's heavy enough to drag your trousers down. Yeah, it's that heavy. The reason for this is the ultra-beefy case and the gigantic battery. It's so massive that it is a little off-putting at first, until you realize just how long this thing lasts.

Doogee V Max Plus tech specs

CPU: Dimensity 7050 / Octa-core / 5G

Dimensity 7050 / Octa-core / 5G RAM: 16GB + 20GB Virtual



16GB + 20GB Virtual Storage: 512 GB DDR5



512 GB DDR5 Display: 6.58" FHD+ 120 Hz IPS with 480 nits, 16.7 million colors, 1500:1 contrast, and Gorilla Glass Victus



6.58" FHD+ 120 Hz IPS with 480 nits, 16.7 million colors, 1500:1 contrast, and Gorilla Glass Victus Rear cameras: 200MP + 20MP + 8MP



200MP + 20MP + 8MP Front camera: Sony 32MP



Sony 32MP Battery: 22,000 mAh with 33 W charging



22,000 mAh with 33 W charging OS: Android 14



Android 14 Price: $629 on Amazon



My experience

Every time I open a Doogee phone, I can't help but laugh at how big and heavy they are. When you're accustomed to carrying around a more traditional Pixel 8 Pro, the size and weight difference is considerable. At the same time, I understand why these phones are designed as such.

If it weren't obvious by now, it should be clear that the Doogee V Max Plus isn't aimed at your traditional user. These phones are more at home in rugged terrain, where dropping a regular phone would almost certainly lead to disaster. So for anyone who spends a good amount of time around rocks, water, dust, and other less-than-idyllic environments, this phone is for you.

You can drop it and it'll laugh at you. You can sandblast a wall and it'll keep on keepin' on. It's tough, and it means business.

Compared to a Pixel 7 Pro, the Doogee V Max Plus looks like a giant. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

But the most impressive feature of the V Max Plus is the battery. We're talking hours here that few phones can match:

1,540 Standby hours

156 calling hours



142 music playing hours



45 video-watching hours



18 web browsing hours



After initial setup, I decided to shelf the phone and see what happens when it's just left on. After a week, the battery had barely budged. Understand, during that time, I didn't use the phone and I hadn't installed any third-party apps that would run in the background. Even so, that's seriously impressive. If I tried that with my Pixel 8 Pro, I'd be lucky to get two or three days out of it. That's what happens when you install a 22,000 mAh battery in a phone: it lasts for seemingly forever.

Snap a photo in plenty of light and it'll look quite good. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

As far as the performance of the phone goes (outside of the battery), it's certainly not going to outdo Google's or Samsung's flagship devices, but it holds its own in the midrange space. Animations were smooth, apps opened quickly, and navigation had very little lag. I will say that the fingerprint scanner isn't quite up to par, however. It's on the power button and a bit slow to recognize fingerprints. The face unlock also can be a bit hit and miss; sometimes it was faster to just type in my PIN.

If I had to knock the phone for something, it would be the fact that it doesn't its Android UI doesn't come with the App Drawer. Because of that, every app you install will add a launcher on the home screen. For those who prefer a minimal interface, you'll have to install a third-party home screen launcher (such as my favorite, Nova Launcher).

For photo hounds, the cameras are serviceable. With enough light, you can take some good photos. When the lighting gets a bit dim, make sure you have a very steady hand, otherwise all of your photos will turn out blurry. Speaking of blur, the main camera does do a fairly good job with background blur, so if you like taking more artistic shots, you can.

ZDNET's buying advice

The Doogee V Max Plus is targeted at a specific audience: those who need a phone that can take a beating and rarely run out of battery. If that sounds like you, this phone will not disappoint. It's a solid entry in the midrange space, and its durability and battery life make it stand out. But if you prefer your phones more petite, you should shy away from this beast.